AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York101.000__1-0W-11-00-0
Tampa Bay101.000__1-0W-11-00-0
Toronto00.000½½0-000-00-0
Baltimore01.000110-1L-10-00-1
Boston01.000110-1L-10-00-1

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Detroit101.000__1-0W-11-00-0
Kansas City101.000__1-0W-11-00-0
Chicago01.000110-1L-10-00-1
Cleveland01.000110-1L-10-00-1
Minnesota01.000110-1L-10-10-0

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston101.000__1-0W-10-01-0
Seattle101.000__1-0W-10-01-0
Texas00.000½½0-000-00-0
Los Angeles01.000110-1L-10-10-0
Oakland01.000110-1L-10-00-1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York101.000__1-0W-10-01-0
Philadelphia101.000__1-0W-11-00-0
Miami00.000½½0-000-00-0
Atlanta01.000110-1L-10-10-0
Washington01.000110-1L-10-10-0

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Chicago101.000__1-0W-11-00-0
Cincinnati101.000__1-0W-10-01-0
St. Louis101.000__1-0W-11-00-0
Milwaukee01.000110-1L-10-00-1
Pittsburgh01.000110-1L-10-00-1

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona101.000__1-0W-11-00-0
Los Angeles101.000__1-0W-10-01-0
San Francisco00.000½½0-000-00-0
Colorado01.000110-1L-10-10-0
San Diego01.000110-1L-10-00-1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Kansas City 3, Cleveland 1

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Seattle at Minnesota, ppd.

Friday's Games

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 4

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5, 11 innings

Philadelphia 9, Oakland 5

Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 1

Seattle 2, Minnesota 1

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore (Lyles 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Detroit (Mize 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-0) at Minnesota (Gray 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 0-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 0-0), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oakland at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 4

St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1

Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 3

Arizona 4, San Diego 2

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 9, Oakland 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3

Miami at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (López 0-0) at San Francisco (Rodón 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 0-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 0-0) at Washington (Adon 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 0-0) at Arizona (Davies 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oakland at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

