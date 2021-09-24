All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Tampa Bay
|94
|59
|.614
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|49-29
|45-30
|Boston
|88
|65
|.575
|6
|_
|8-2
|W-7
|49-29
|39-36
|New York
|86
|67
|.562
|8
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|45-33
|41-34
|Toronto
|85
|68
|.556
|9
|1
|5-5
|L-2
|43-31
|42-37
|Baltimore
|49
|104
|.320
|45
|37
|3-7
|W-1
|24-51
|25-53
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Chicago
|86
|67
|.562
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|49-27
|37-40
|Cleveland
|75
|77
|.493
|10½
|10½
|5-5
|W-1
|38-39
|37-38
|Detroit
|74
|78
|.487
|11½
|11½
|7-3
|W-4
|41-36
|33-42
|Kansas City
|69
|83
|.454
|16½
|16½
|5-5
|L-1
|36-39
|33-44
|Minnesota
|68
|85
|.444
|18
|18
|5-5
|W-3
|35-40
|33-45
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|91
|62
|.595
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|47-28
|44-34
|Seattle
|84
|69
|.549
|7
|2
|7-3
|W-5
|42-33
|42-36
|Oakland
|82
|71
|.536
|9
|4
|5-5
|L-4
|40-38
|42-33
|Los Angeles
|73
|80
|.477
|18
|13
|3-7
|W-1
|39-40
|34-40
|Texas
|55
|98
|.359
|36
|31
|2-8
|L-5
|33-42
|22-56
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|80
|71
|.530
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|37-36
|43-35
|Philadelphia
|79
|74
|.516
|2
|5
|7-3
|W-3
|45-33
|34-41
|New York
|73
|79
|.480
|7½
|10½
|2-8
|L-2
|44-33
|29-46
|Miami
|64
|88
|.421
|16½
|19½
|4-6
|L-2
|40-38
|24-50
|Washington
|64
|89
|.418
|17
|20
|5-5
|W-3
|35-43
|29-46
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Milwaukee
|91
|62
|.595
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-5
|42-36
|49-26
|St. Louis
|84
|69
|.549
|7
|_
|10-0
|W-13
|42-33
|42-36
|Cincinnati
|78
|75
|.510
|13
|6
|3-7
|L-2
|40-37
|38-38
|Chicago
|67
|86
|.438
|24
|17
|2-8
|L-3
|39-39
|28-47
|Pittsburgh
|57
|95
|.375
|33½
|26½
|5-5
|L-1
|34-41
|23-54
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-San Francisco
|99
|54
|.647
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|49-26
|50-28
|z-Los Angeles
|98
|55
|.641
|1
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|52-23
|46-32
|San Diego
|77
|75
|.507
|21½
|6½
|3-7
|W-1
|45-33
|32-42
|Colorado
|71
|81
|.467
|27½
|12½
|6-4
|L-1
|46-29
|25-52
|Arizona
|49
|104
|.320
|50
|35
|2-8
|W-1
|29-46
|20-58
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Seattle 6, Oakland 5
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore 3, Texas 0
Minnesota 7, Toronto 2
L.A. Angels 3, Houston 2
Friday's Games
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Houston (Valdez 11-5) at Oakland (Manaea 10-10), 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-7), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 0-1) at Detroit (Skubal 8-12), 6:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 9-13) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-6), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 9-12) at Baltimore (Means 6-7), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 12-6) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-5) at Cleveland (Morgan 3-7), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Anderson 7-9) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-4), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Kansas City at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 5
Arizona 6, Atlanta 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 5, 10 innings
San Diego 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings
Washington 3, Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 12, Pittsburgh 6
Friday's Games
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 8:10 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
Saturday's Games
St. Louis (Lester 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-2), 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Crowe 4-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-5), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 9-13) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-6), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-7) at Milwaukee (Burnes 10-4), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 7-9) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5) at San Diego (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-7) at Arizona (Gallen 2-10), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 12-7) at Colorado (Gray 8-11), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.