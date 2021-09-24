All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-Tampa Bay9459.614__5-5W-149-2945-30
Boston8865.5756_8-2W-749-2939-36
New York8667.5628_7-3W-345-3341-34
Toronto8568.556915-5L-243-3142-37
Baltimore49104.32045373-7W-124-5125-53

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Chicago8667.562__4-6L-149-2737-40
Cleveland7577.49310½10½5-5W-138-3937-38
Detroit7478.48711½11½7-3W-441-3633-42
Kansas City6983.45416½16½5-5L-136-3933-44
Minnesota6885.44418185-5W-335-4033-45

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston9162.595__7-3L-147-2844-34
Seattle8469.549727-3W-542-3342-36
Oakland8271.536945-5L-440-3842-33
Los Angeles7380.47718133-7W-139-4034-40
Texas5598.35936312-8L-533-4222-56

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta8071.530__5-5L-137-3643-35
Philadelphia7974.516257-3W-345-3334-41
New York7379.48010½2-8L-244-3329-46
Miami6488.42116½19½4-6L-240-3824-50
Washington6489.41817205-5W-335-4329-46

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-Milwaukee9162.595__3-7L-542-3649-26
St. Louis8469.5497_10-0W-1342-3342-36
Cincinnati7875.5101363-7L-240-3738-38
Chicago6786.43824172-8L-339-3928-47
Pittsburgh5795.37533½26½5-5L-134-4123-54

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-San Francisco9954.647__6-4L-149-2650-28
z-Los Angeles9855.6411_8-2W-152-2346-32
San Diego7775.50721½3-7W-145-3332-42
Colorado7181.46727½12½6-4L-146-2925-52
Arizona49104.32050352-8W-129-4620-58

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Seattle 6, Oakland 5

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 3, Texas 0

Minnesota 7, Toronto 2

L.A. Angels 3, Houston 2

Friday's Games

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston (Valdez 11-5) at Oakland (Manaea 10-10), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-7), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 0-1) at Detroit (Skubal 8-12), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 9-13) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-6), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 9-12) at Baltimore (Means 6-7), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 12-6) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-5) at Cleveland (Morgan 3-7), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 7-9) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-4), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 5

Arizona 6, Atlanta 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 5, 10 innings

San Diego 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings

Washington 3, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 12, Pittsburgh 6

Friday's Games

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 8:10 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Saturday's Games

St. Louis (Lester 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-2), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 4-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-5), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 9-13) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-6), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-7) at Milwaukee (Burnes 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 7-9) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5) at San Diego (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-7) at Arizona (Gallen 2-10), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 12-7) at Colorado (Gray 8-11), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

