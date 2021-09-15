All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|90
|56
|.616
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|45-26
|45-30
|New York
|82
|64
|.562
|8
|_
|4-6
|W-3
|41-31
|41-33
|Toronto
|82
|64
|.562
|8
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|41-30
|41-34
|Boston
|83
|65
|.561
|8
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|44-29
|39-36
|Baltimore
|46
|99
|.317
|43½
|35½
|3-7
|L-5
|22-51
|24-48
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|83
|62
|.572
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|49-26
|34-36
|Cleveland
|71
|73
|.493
|11½
|10
|3-7
|W-1
|36-36
|35-37
|Detroit
|70
|76
|.479
|13½
|12
|6-4
|W-3
|39-36
|31-40
|Kansas City
|66
|78
|.458
|16½
|15
|6-4
|W-2
|35-35
|31-43
|Minnesota
|64
|83
|.435
|20
|18½
|4-6
|L-1
|34-40
|30-43
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|85
|60
|.586
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|45-27
|40-33
|Oakland
|77
|67
|.535
|7½
|4
|3-7
|L-3
|40-34
|37-33
|Seattle
|78
|68
|.534
|7½
|4
|4-6
|L-2
|42-33
|36-35
|Los Angeles
|71
|74
|.490
|14
|10½
|4-6
|W-1
|38-34
|33-40
|Texas
|54
|91
|.372
|31
|27½
|7-3
|L-1
|32-39
|22-52
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|76
|68
|.528
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|37-36
|39-32
|Philadelphia
|73
|72
|.503
|3½
|3
|4-6
|W-1
|41-32
|32-40
|New York
|72
|75
|.490
|5½
|5
|3-7
|L-3
|43-31
|29-44
|Miami
|62
|84
|.425
|15
|14½
|5-5
|W-1
|38-34
|24-50
|Washington
|60
|86
|.411
|17
|16½
|4-6
|L-1
|34-41
|26-45
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|89
|57
|.610
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|40-31
|49-26
|St. Louis
|76
|69
|.524
|12½
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|39-33
|37-36
|Cincinnati
|75
|71
|.514
|14
|1½
|3-7
|L-4
|38-33
|37-38
|Chicago
|66
|80
|.452
|23
|10½
|5-5
|L-1
|39-36
|27-44
|Pittsburgh
|54
|91
|.372
|34½
|22
|6-4
|W-2
|34-40
|20-51
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-San Francisco
|95
|50
|.655
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-9
|47-23
|48-27
|z-Los Angeles
|93
|53
|.637
|2½
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|51-23
|42-30
|San Diego
|74
|70
|.514
|20½
|1½
|3-7
|L-5
|44-31
|30-39
|Colorado
|68
|78
|.466
|27½
|8½
|5-5
|W-3
|45-27
|23-51
|Arizona
|47
|98
|.324
|48
|29
|2-8
|L-2
|28-43
|19-55
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0
Detroit 1, Milwaukee 0, 11 innings
Minnesota 6, Cleveland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2
Texas 8, Houston 1
Chicago White Sox 9, L.A. Angels 3
Kansas City 10, Oakland 7
Boston 8, Seattle 4
Wednesday's Games
Detroit 4, Milwaukee 1
Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3
Boston 9, Seattle 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 12, Minnesota 3
Houston 7, Texas 2
L.A. Angels 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-2) at Chicago White Sox (López 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 0-2) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-4), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-6) at Baltimore (Ellis 1-0), 5:05 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Enns 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 10-5) at Texas (Otto 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5
Detroit 1, Milwaukee 0, 11 innings
Washington 8, Miami 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Philadelphia 3
Colorado 5, Atlanta 4
St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 11 innings
San Francisco 6, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 4
Wednesday's Games
Detroit 4, Milwaukee 1
Miami 8, Washington 6
Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4
Philadelphia 6, Chicago Cubs 5
St. Louis 11, N.Y. Mets 4
Colorado 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Colorado (Márquez 12-10) at Atlanta (Anderson 7-5), 12:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 11-5) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 5-13), 12:35 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Gausman 14-5), 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
Friday's Games
Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.