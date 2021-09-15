All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay9056.616__4-6L-145-2645-30
New York8264.5628_4-6W-341-3141-33
Toronto8264.5628_8-2W-141-3041-34
Boston8365.5618_4-6W-244-2939-36
Baltimore4699.31743½35½3-7L-522-5124-48

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Chicago8362.572__5-5L-149-2634-36
Cleveland7173.49311½103-7W-136-3635-37
Detroit7076.47913½126-4W-339-3631-40
Kansas City6678.45816½156-4W-235-3531-43
Minnesota6483.4352018½4-6L-134-4030-43

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston8560.586__6-4W-145-2740-33
Oakland7767.53543-7L-340-3437-33
Seattle7868.53444-6L-242-3336-35
Los Angeles7174.4901410½4-6W-138-3433-40
Texas5491.3723127½7-3L-132-3922-52

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta7668.528__5-5L-237-3639-32
Philadelphia7372.50334-6W-141-3232-40
New York7275.49053-7L-343-3129-44
Miami6284.4251514½5-5W-138-3424-50
Washington6086.4111716½4-6L-134-4126-45

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee8957.610__7-3L-240-3149-26
St. Louis7669.52412½_7-3W-539-3337-36
Cincinnati7571.514143-7L-438-3337-38
Chicago6680.4522310½5-5L-139-3627-44
Pittsburgh5491.37234½226-4W-234-4020-51

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-San Francisco9550.655__9-1W-947-2348-27
z-Los Angeles9353.637_7-3W-551-2342-30
San Diego7470.51420½3-7L-544-3130-39
Colorado6878.46627½5-5W-345-2723-51
Arizona4798.32448292-8L-228-4319-55

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0

Detroit 1, Milwaukee 0, 11 innings

Minnesota 6, Cleveland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2

Texas 8, Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 9, L.A. Angels 3

Kansas City 10, Oakland 7

Boston 8, Seattle 4

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 1

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 9, Seattle 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 12, Minnesota 3

Houston 7, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-2) at Chicago White Sox (López 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-2) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-4), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-6) at Baltimore (Ellis 1-0), 5:05 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Enns 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 10-5) at Texas (Otto 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5

Detroit 1, Milwaukee 0, 11 innings

Washington 8, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Philadelphia 3

Colorado 5, Atlanta 4

St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 11 innings

San Francisco 6, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 4

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 1

Miami 8, Washington 6

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 6, Chicago Cubs 5

St. Louis 11, N.Y. Mets 4

Colorado 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado (Márquez 12-10) at Atlanta (Anderson 7-5), 12:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 11-5) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 5-13), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Gausman 14-5), 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

