AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay5734.626__3-7L-634-1423-20
Baltimore5235.5983+44-6W-326-1826-17
Toronto4940.5517_6-4W-423-1826-22
New York4941.544½5-5W-128-2221-19
Boston4643.5171036-4W-324-2222-21

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota4544.506__5-5L-126-2019-24
Cleveland4444.500½6-4W-223-2121-23
Detroit3849.4376104-6L-119-2419-25
Chicago3852.42211½4-6W-121-2317-29
Kansas City2564.28120243-7L-513-3112-33

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas5237.584__4-6W-127-1825-19
Houston4940.5513_7-3L-224-2125-19
Seattle4443.506746-4W-224-2020-23
Los Angeles4545.5002-8L-423-2022-25
Oakland2565.27827½24½5-5L-212-3213-33

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta5928.678__9-1W-230-1529-13
Miami5139.567+1½5-5L-228-1823-21
Philadelphia4839.55211_8-2W-422-1626-23
New York4246.47717½7-3W-620-1922-27
Washington3454.38625½14½4-6L-513-3221-22

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cincinnati4940.551__8-2L-123-2126-19
Milwaukee4841.539117-3W-225-2023-21
Chicago4147.4664-6L-121-2220-25
Pittsburgh4048.4554-6L-322-2118-27
St. Louis3652.40912½12½3-7L-117-2519-27

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona5138.573__4-6W-125-2326-15
Los Angeles5038.568½+1½6-4W-328-1622-22
San Francisco4741.5343-7L-124-2223-19
San Diego4147.4664-6L-123-2318-24
Colorado3455.38217154-6W-120-2414-31

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 3, Kansas City 0

Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 7, Oakland 3

Toronto 12, Detroit 2

Texas 7, Washington 2

Seattle 10, Houston 1

Baltimore 3, Minnesota 1, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, St. Louis 7

L.A. Dodgers 11, L.A. Angels 4

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Texas (Dunning 8-1) at Washington (Corbin 5-10), 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-5), 1:35 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 1-6) at Boston (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 7-1) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-4), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Yarbrough 1-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-5), 1:40 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 8-5) at Detroit (Skubal 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 8-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-5), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 6-5) at Houston (Bielak 4-4), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5), 2:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1

Philadelphia 4, Miami 3

Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Texas 7, Washington 2

Chicago White Sox 8, St. Louis 7

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 3

Arizona 7, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 5, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 11, L.A. Angels 4

N.Y. Mets 7, San Diego 5, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Chicago Cubs 3

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Texas (Dunning 8-1) at Washington (Corbin 5-10), 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-5), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 7-1) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-4), 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 8-5) at Miami (Luzardo 7-5), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Milwaukee (Miley 5-2), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-9) at San Francisco (Webb 7-7), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 7-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Arizona (Davies 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

