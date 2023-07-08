All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|57
|34
|.626
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-6
|34-14
|23-20
|Baltimore
|52
|35
|.598
|3
|+4
|4-6
|W-3
|26-18
|26-17
|Toronto
|49
|40
|.551
|7
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|23-18
|26-22
|New York
|49
|41
|.544
|7½
|½
|5-5
|W-1
|28-22
|21-19
|Boston
|46
|43
|.517
|10
|3
|6-4
|W-3
|24-22
|22-21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|45
|44
|.506
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|26-20
|19-24
|Cleveland
|44
|44
|.500
|½
|4½
|6-4
|W-2
|23-21
|21-23
|Detroit
|38
|49
|.437
|6
|10
|4-6
|L-1
|19-24
|19-25
|Chicago
|38
|52
|.422
|7½
|11½
|4-6
|W-1
|21-23
|17-29
|Kansas City
|25
|64
|.281
|20
|24
|3-7
|L-5
|13-31
|12-33
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|52
|37
|.584
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|27-18
|25-19
|Houston
|49
|40
|.551
|3
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|24-21
|25-19
|Seattle
|44
|43
|.506
|7
|4
|6-4
|W-2
|24-20
|20-23
|Los Angeles
|45
|45
|.500
|7½
|4½
|2-8
|L-4
|23-20
|22-25
|Oakland
|25
|65
|.278
|27½
|24½
|5-5
|L-2
|12-32
|13-33
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|59
|28
|.678
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-2
|30-15
|29-13
|Miami
|51
|39
|.567
|9½
|+1½
|5-5
|L-2
|28-18
|23-21
|Philadelphia
|48
|39
|.552
|11
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|22-16
|26-23
|New York
|42
|46
|.477
|17½
|6½
|7-3
|W-6
|20-19
|22-27
|Washington
|34
|54
|.386
|25½
|14½
|4-6
|L-5
|13-32
|21-22
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cincinnati
|49
|40
|.551
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|23-21
|26-19
|Milwaukee
|48
|41
|.539
|1
|1
|7-3
|W-2
|25-20
|23-21
|Chicago
|41
|47
|.466
|7½
|7½
|4-6
|L-1
|21-22
|20-25
|Pittsburgh
|40
|48
|.455
|8½
|8½
|4-6
|L-3
|22-21
|18-27
|St. Louis
|36
|52
|.409
|12½
|12½
|3-7
|L-1
|17-25
|19-27
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|51
|38
|.573
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|25-23
|26-15
|Los Angeles
|50
|38
|.568
|½
|+1½
|6-4
|W-3
|28-16
|22-22
|San Francisco
|47
|41
|.534
|3½
|1½
|3-7
|L-1
|24-22
|23-19
|San Diego
|41
|47
|.466
|9½
|7½
|4-6
|L-1
|23-23
|18-24
|Colorado
|34
|55
|.382
|17
|15
|4-6
|W-1
|20-24
|14-31
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 3, Kansas City 0
Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Boston 7, Oakland 3
Toronto 12, Detroit 2
Texas 7, Washington 2
Seattle 10, Houston 1
Baltimore 3, Minnesota 1, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 8, St. Louis 7
L.A. Dodgers 11, L.A. Angels 4
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Texas (Dunning 8-1) at Washington (Corbin 5-10), 12:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-5), 1:35 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 1-6) at Boston (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 7-1) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-4), 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Yarbrough 1-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-5), 1:40 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 8-5) at Detroit (Skubal 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 8-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-5), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 6-5) at Houston (Bielak 4-4), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 0-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5), 2:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1
Philadelphia 4, Miami 3
Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Texas 7, Washington 2
Chicago White Sox 8, St. Louis 7
Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 3
Arizona 7, Pittsburgh 3
Colorado 5, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 11, L.A. Angels 4
N.Y. Mets 7, San Diego 5, 10 innings
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Chicago Cubs 3
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Texas (Dunning 8-1) at Washington (Corbin 5-10), 12:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-5), 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 7-1) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-4), 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 8-5) at Miami (Luzardo 7-5), 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Milwaukee (Miley 5-2), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 0-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-9) at San Francisco (Webb 7-7), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 7-2), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Arizona (Davies 1-4), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
