All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|71
|39
|.645
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|41-15
|30-24
|Toronto
|60
|49
|.550
|10½
|+2
|5-5
|L-1
|34-21
|26-28
|Tampa Bay
|58
|50
|.537
|12
|+½
|5-5
|W-1
|33-21
|25-29
|Baltimore
|57
|52
|.523
|13½
|1
|7-3
|W-1
|32-21
|25-31
|Boston
|54
|56
|.491
|17
|4½
|4-6
|L-2
|26-27
|28-29
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|57
|51
|.528
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|31-25
|26-26
|Cleveland
|56
|52
|.519
|1
|1½
|6-4
|W-2
|29-22
|27-30
|Chicago
|55
|53
|.509
|2
|2½
|6-4
|W-1
|25-29
|30-24
|Kansas City
|44
|65
|.404
|13½
|14
|5-5
|W-2
|25-31
|19-34
|Detroit
|43
|67
|.391
|15
|15½
|3-7
|L-1
|26-30
|17-37
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|70
|40
|.636
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|34-17
|36-23
|Seattle
|59
|52
|.532
|11½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|29-26
|30-26
|Texas
|48
|60
|.444
|21
|9½
|4-6
|L-1
|23-31
|25-29
|Los Angeles
|47
|63
|.427
|23
|11½
|5-5
|W-1
|24-32
|23-31
|Oakland
|41
|69
|.373
|29
|17½
|4-6
|L-3
|17-36
|24-33
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|71
|39
|.645
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|36-18
|35-21
|Atlanta
|64
|46
|.582
|7
|+4
|5-5
|L-3
|37-22
|27-24
|Philadelphia
|60
|48
|.556
|10
|+1
|9-1
|W-5
|30-25
|30-23
|Miami
|49
|59
|.454
|21
|10
|3-7
|W-1
|23-28
|26-31
|Washington
|36
|75
|.324
|35½
|24½
|2-8
|L-6
|17-40
|19-35
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|60
|48
|.556
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-7
|35-20
|25-28
|Milwaukee
|58
|50
|.537
|2
|1
|4-6
|L-2
|27-22
|31-28
|Chicago
|44
|64
|.407
|16
|15
|4-6
|W-1
|23-33
|21-31
|Cincinnati
|44
|64
|.407
|16
|15
|6-4
|L-1
|24-32
|20-32
|Pittsburgh
|44
|65
|.404
|16½
|15½
|4-6
|L-1
|24-29
|20-36
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|75
|33
|.694
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-8
|38-15
|37-18
|San Diego
|61
|51
|.545
|16
|_
|5-5
|L-5
|31-24
|30-27
|San Francisco
|54
|55
|.495
|21½
|5½
|5-5
|W-3
|29-27
|25-28
|Arizona
|49
|59
|.454
|26
|10
|4-6
|W-2
|30-28
|19-31
|Colorado
|48
|63
|.432
|28½
|12½
|3-7
|L-1
|30-27
|18-36
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Cleveland 1, Houston 0
Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 0
Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 1
Kansas City 13, Boston 5
Toronto 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 2
St. Louis 12, N.Y. Yankees 9
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 3
San Francisco 6, Oakland 4
Monday's Games
Baltimore 7, Toronto 4
L.A. Angels 1, Oakland 0
N.Y. Yankees 9, Seattle 4
Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 2-4) at Kansas City (TBD), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Toronto (Manoah 12-5) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 5-5) at Boston (Hill 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 6-6) at Detroit (Alexander 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay (Yacabonis 1-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 9-2) at Houston (Urquidy 10-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-7) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-5), 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 8-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-6), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-4) at Seattle (Castillo 5-4), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 1
Philadelphia 13, Washington 1
Miami 3, Chicago Cubs 0
Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
St. Louis 12, N.Y. Yankees 9
N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 2
San Francisco 6, Oakland 4
Arizona 6, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0
Monday's Games
N.Y. Mets 5, Cincinnati 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 3
Arizona 3, Pittsburgh 0
San Francisco 1, San Diego 0
Tuesday's Games
Miami (Garrett 2-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-5), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 5-5) at Boston (Hill 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Minor 1-8) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 12-4), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Espino 0-4) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5), 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yacabonis 1-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 8-8) at Colorado (Feltner 1-3), 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-8) at Arizona (Henry 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 3-6) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-5), 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 8-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-6), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
