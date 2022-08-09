All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7139.645__4-6W-141-1530-24
Toronto6049.55010½+25-5L-134-2126-28
Tampa Bay5850.537125-5W-133-2125-29
Baltimore5752.52313½17-3W-132-2125-31
Boston5456.491174-6L-226-2728-29

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota5751.528__5-5L-131-2526-26
Cleveland5652.51916-4W-229-2227-30
Chicago5553.50926-4W-125-2930-24
Kansas City4465.40413½145-5W-225-3119-34
Detroit4367.3911515½3-7L-126-3017-37

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston7040.636__5-5L-234-1736-23
Seattle5952.53211½_5-5L-129-2630-26
Texas4860.444214-6L-123-3125-29
Los Angeles4763.4272311½5-5W-124-3223-31
Oakland4169.3732917½4-6L-317-3624-33

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7139.645__8-2W-436-1835-21
Atlanta6446.5827+45-5L-337-2227-24
Philadelphia6048.55610+19-1W-530-2530-23
Miami4959.45421103-7W-123-2826-31
Washington3675.32435½24½2-8L-617-4019-35

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis6048.556__9-1W-735-2025-28
Milwaukee5850.537214-6L-227-2231-28
Chicago4464.40716154-6W-123-3321-31
Cincinnati4464.40716156-4L-124-3220-32
Pittsburgh4465.40416½15½4-6L-124-2920-36

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles7533.694__9-1W-838-1537-18
San Diego6151.54516_5-5L-531-2430-27
San Francisco5455.49521½5-5W-329-2725-28
Arizona4959.45426104-6W-230-2819-31
Colorado4863.43228½12½3-7L-130-2718-36

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 1, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 0

Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 1

Kansas City 13, Boston 5

Toronto 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 2

St. Louis 12, N.Y. Yankees 9

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 3

San Francisco 6, Oakland 4

Monday's Games

Baltimore 7, Toronto 4

L.A. Angels 1, Oakland 0

N.Y. Yankees 9, Seattle 4

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 2-4) at Kansas City (TBD), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (Manoah 12-5) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 5-5) at Boston (Hill 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 6-6) at Detroit (Alexander 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay (Yacabonis 1-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 9-2) at Houston (Urquidy 10-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-7) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-5), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 8-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-6), 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-4) at Seattle (Castillo 5-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 1

Philadelphia 13, Washington 1

Miami 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

St. Louis 12, N.Y. Yankees 9

N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 2

San Francisco 6, Oakland 4

Arizona 6, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0

Monday's Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Cincinnati 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 3

Arizona 3, Pittsburgh 0

San Francisco 1, San Diego 0

Tuesday's Games

Miami (Garrett 2-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-5), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 5-5) at Boston (Hill 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 1-8) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-4) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5), 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yacabonis 1-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 8-8) at Colorado (Feltner 1-3), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-8) at Arizona (Henry 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-6) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-5), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 8-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-6), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you