All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York2810.737__8-2L-114-414-6
Tampa Bay2315.6055_5-5W-213-910-6
Toronto2118.538_4-6W-113-78-11
Boston1722.43611½47-3W-38-109-12
Baltimore1524.38513½63-7W-110-105-14

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota2216.579__5-5W-113-89-8
Chicago1919.50035-5W-19-1010-9
Cleveland1719.47245-5W-18-79-12
Kansas City1423.37865-5L-18-126-11
Detroit1326.33384-6L-39-134-13

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston2515.625__6-4L-110-515-10
Los Angeles2416.6001_5-5L-312-712-9
Texas1820.47466-4W-110-128-8
Seattle1723.42584-6L-29-78-16
Oakland1624.40095-5L-16-1410-10

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York2614.650__6-4W-213-813-6
Atlanta1821.46235-5W-110-118-10
Philadelphia1821.46235-5L-210-128-9
Miami1721.44784-6L-29-118-10
Washington1327.325133-7L-15-158-12

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee2514.641__6-4W-213-512-9
St. Louis2118.5384_5-5W-110-811-10
Pittsburgh1622.4214-6L-19-117-11
Chicago1523.3955-5L-36-149-9
Cincinnati1127.28913½6-4L-15-96-18

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles2612.684__6-4W-615-511-7
San Diego2414.6322_6-4W-110-714-7
San Francisco2215.595_7-3L-111-711-8
Arizona2021.48823-7W-210-1110-10
Colorado1819.48622-8W-113-95-10

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 4, Cleveland 2

Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 6

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 4

Boston 12, Seattle 6

Houston 5, Texas 1

Friday's Games

Cleveland 6, Detroit 1

Toronto 2, Cincinnati 1

Boston 7, Seattle 3

Texas 3, Houston 0

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 2-1), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-6) at Toronto (Manoah 4-1), 3:07 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 1-6) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 1-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 4-2) at Kansas City (Keller 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 1-1) at Houston (Verlander 5-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-4) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 4-2), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., 2nd game

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 4, Cleveland 2

San Diego 2, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 6, 10 innings

Arizona 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Friday's Games

Arizona 10, Chicago Cubs 6

Toronto 2, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 5, Miami 3

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Philadelphia 1

Milwaukee 7, Washington 0

San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Arizona (Bumgarner 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-4), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-6) at Toronto (Manoah 4-1), 3:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-1) at Colorado (Márquez 1-3), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (Musgrove 4-0) at San Francisco (Rodón 4-2), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-4), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 3-2) at Miami (Hernandez 2-3), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-1), 6:35 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 0-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Williams 0-2) at Colorado (Gomber 2-3), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you