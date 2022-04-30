All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York146.700__9-1W-710-34-3
Toronto138.619_7-3L-17-46-4
Tampa Bay128.6002_7-3W-39-53-3
Boston912.4293-7W-13-46-8
Baltimore614.300863-7L-53-43-10

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota119.550__7-3L-18-43-5
Kansas City711.389344-6L-15-62-5
Chicago712.3681-9L-25-52-7
Cleveland712.3683-7L-73-34-9
Detroit612.333452-8L-54-82-4

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles147.667__8-2W-68-56-2
Houston119.55015-5W-42-49-5
Seattle119.55016-4L-37-24-7
Oakland109.52635-5W-14-36-6
Texas614.30064-6L-42-94-5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York156.714__7-3W-16-29-4
Miami118.579327-3W-65-36-5
Atlanta1011.476545-5W-26-74-4
Philadelphia1011.476546-4L-18-52-6
Washington615.286982-8L-83-113-4

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee147.667__8-2W-46-38-4
St. Louis118.579225-5L-15-46-4
Chicago812.4002-8L-24-64-6
Pittsburgh812.4003-7L-44-64-6
Cincinnati317.15010½10½1-9L-41-72-10

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
San Francisco136.684__6-4L-15-38-3
San Diego147.667__8-2W-46-48-3
Los Angeles126.667½½6-4L-26-16-5
Colorado119.5504-6W-17-44-5
Arizona912.429556-4W-15-74-5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 2, Seattle 1

Minnesota 7, Detroit 1

Houston 3, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 5

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings

Toronto 1, Boston 0

L.A. Angels 4, Cleveland 1

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Minnesota 1

Miami 8, Seattle 6

Boston 3, Baltimore 1

L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 11, Toronto 7

N.Y. Yankees 12, Kansas City 2, 8 innings

Atlanta 6, Texas 3

Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston (Garcia 1-0) at Toronto (Berríos 1-0), 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-1) at Oakland (Irvin 2-1), 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 2-1) at Miami (Luzardo 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 1-2) at Texas (Dunning 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 3, Washington 2

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5

Philadelphia 7, Colorado 1

Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis 8, Arizona 3

Friday's Games

Miami 8, Seattle 6

San Diego 7, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 0

Milwaukee 11, Chicago Cubs 1

Atlanta 6, Texas 3

Arizona 6, St. Louis 2

Colorado 10, Cincinnati 4

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona (Kelly 1-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-0), 2:15 p.m.

Washington (Adon 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 2-1) at Miami (Luzardo 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 1-2) at Texas (Dunning 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-2) at Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Overton 0-0) at Colorado (Kuhl 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you