All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|14
|6
|.700
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-7
|10-3
|4-3
|Toronto
|13
|8
|.619
|1½
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|7-4
|6-4
|Tampa Bay
|12
|8
|.600
|2
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|9-5
|3-3
|Boston
|9
|12
|.429
|5½
|3½
|3-7
|W-1
|3-4
|6-8
|Baltimore
|6
|14
|.300
|8
|6
|3-7
|L-5
|3-4
|3-10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|11
|9
|.550
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|8-4
|3-5
|Kansas City
|7
|11
|.389
|3
|4
|4-6
|L-1
|5-6
|2-5
|Chicago
|7
|12
|.368
|3½
|4½
|1-9
|L-2
|5-5
|2-7
|Cleveland
|7
|12
|.368
|3½
|4½
|3-7
|L-7
|3-3
|4-9
|Detroit
|6
|12
|.333
|4
|5
|2-8
|L-5
|4-8
|2-4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|14
|7
|.667
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|8-5
|6-2
|Houston
|11
|9
|.550
|2½
|1
|5-5
|W-4
|2-4
|9-5
|Seattle
|11
|9
|.550
|2½
|1
|6-4
|L-3
|7-2
|4-7
|Oakland
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|1½
|5-5
|W-1
|4-3
|6-6
|Texas
|6
|14
|.300
|7½
|6
|4-6
|L-4
|2-9
|4-5
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|15
|6
|.714
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|6-2
|9-4
|Miami
|11
|8
|.579
|3
|2
|7-3
|W-6
|5-3
|6-5
|Atlanta
|10
|11
|.476
|5
|4
|5-5
|W-2
|6-7
|4-4
|Philadelphia
|10
|11
|.476
|5
|4
|6-4
|L-1
|8-5
|2-6
|Washington
|6
|15
|.286
|9
|8
|2-8
|L-8
|3-11
|3-4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|14
|7
|.667
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|6-3
|8-4
|St. Louis
|11
|8
|.579
|2
|2
|5-5
|L-1
|5-4
|6-4
|Chicago
|8
|12
|.400
|5½
|5½
|2-8
|L-2
|4-6
|4-6
|Pittsburgh
|8
|12
|.400
|5½
|5½
|3-7
|L-4
|4-6
|4-6
|Cincinnati
|3
|17
|.150
|10½
|10½
|1-9
|L-4
|1-7
|2-10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|13
|6
|.684
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|5-3
|8-3
|San Diego
|14
|7
|.667
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|6-4
|8-3
|Los Angeles
|12
|6
|.667
|½
|½
|6-4
|L-2
|6-1
|6-5
|Colorado
|11
|9
|.550
|2½
|2½
|4-6
|W-1
|7-4
|4-5
|Arizona
|9
|12
|.429
|5
|5
|6-4
|W-1
|5-7
|4-5
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay 2, Seattle 1
Minnesota 7, Detroit 1
Houston 3, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 5
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings
Toronto 1, Boston 0
L.A. Angels 4, Cleveland 1
Friday's Games
Tampa Bay 6, Minnesota 1
Miami 8, Seattle 6
Boston 3, Baltimore 1
L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Houston 11, Toronto 7
N.Y. Yankees 12, Kansas City 2, 8 innings
Atlanta 6, Texas 3
Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Houston (Garcia 1-0) at Toronto (Berríos 1-0), 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 1-1) at Oakland (Irvin 2-1), 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 2-1) at Miami (Luzardo 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 1-2) at Texas (Dunning 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 3, Washington 2
San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5
Philadelphia 7, Colorado 1
Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 1
St. Louis 8, Arizona 3
Friday's Games
Miami 8, Seattle 6
San Diego 7, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 0
Milwaukee 11, Chicago Cubs 1
Atlanta 6, Texas 3
Arizona 6, St. Louis 2
Colorado 10, Cincinnati 4
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Arizona (Kelly 1-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-0), 2:15 p.m.
Washington (Adon 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 2-1), 4:05 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 2-1) at Miami (Luzardo 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2), 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 1-2) at Texas (Dunning 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-2) at Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Overton 0-0) at Colorado (Kuhl 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.
