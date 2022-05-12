All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|22
|8
|.733
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|14-4
|8-4
|Tampa Bay
|19
|13
|.594
|4
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|9-7
|10-6
|Toronto
|17
|15
|.531
|6
|_
|3-7
|L-4
|10-6
|7-9
|Baltimore
|14
|18
|.438
|9
|3
|6-4
|W-1
|9-7
|5-11
|Boston
|11
|20
|.355
|11½
|5½
|2-8
|L-1
|4-9
|7-11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|18
|14
|.563
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|11-7
|7-7
|Chicago
|15
|14
|.517
|1½
|½
|8-2
|W-1
|8-7
|7-7
|Cleveland
|15
|15
|.500
|2
|1
|7-3
|L-1
|7-5
|8-10
|Kansas City
|10
|18
|.357
|6
|5
|3-7
|W-1
|6-9
|4-9
|Detroit
|9
|23
|.281
|9
|8
|1-9
|L-3
|5-13
|4-10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|21
|11
|.656
|_
|_
|10-0
|W-10
|9-4
|12-7
|Los Angeles
|21
|12
|.636
|½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|12-7
|9-5
|Seattle
|14
|18
|.438
|7
|3
|2-8
|L-1
|9-7
|5-11
|Oakland
|14
|19
|.424
|7½
|3½
|4-6
|W-3
|4-10
|10-9
|Texas
|12
|17
|.414
|7½
|3½
|6-4
|L-1
|5-10
|7-7
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|22
|11
|.667
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|9-5
|13-6
|Atlanta
|15
|17
|.469
|6½
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|9-9
|6-8
|Miami
|14
|17
|.452
|7
|3
|2-8
|W-1
|6-7
|8-10
|Philadelphia
|14
|17
|.452
|7
|3
|4-6
|W-1
|9-9
|5-8
|Washington
|11
|22
|.333
|11
|7
|4-6
|L-1
|4-13
|7-9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|20
|12
|.625
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|10-4
|10-8
|St. Louis
|17
|14
|.548
|2½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|8-7
|9-7
|Pittsburgh
|13
|18
|.419
|6½
|4
|4-6
|L-1
|7-9
|6-9
|Chicago
|11
|19
|.367
|8
|5½
|3-7
|W-1
|4-11
|7-8
|Cincinnati
|8
|24
|.250
|12
|9½
|5-5
|W-2
|5-9
|3-15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|20
|9
|.690
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|10-2
|10-7
|San Diego
|20
|12
|.625
|1½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|10-7
|10-5
|San Francisco
|19
|12
|.613
|2
|_
|5-5
|W-5
|11-7
|8-5
|Arizona
|17
|15
|.531
|4½
|½
|7-3
|L-1
|9-9
|8-6
|Colorado
|16
|15
|.516
|5
|1
|4-6
|L-4
|11-5
|5-10
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3
Philadelphia 4, Seattle 2
Oakland 9, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings
Atlanta 5, Boston 3
St. Louis 10, Baltimore 1
Kansas City 8, Texas 2
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Houston at Minnesota, sus.
Thursday's Games
Oakland 5, Detroit 3
Baltimore 3, St. Louis 2
Houston 11, Minnesota 3, 1st game
Houston 5, Minnesota 0, 2nd game
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Washington (Gray 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 2-2) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 0-4) at Texas (Dunning 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Minnesota (Gray 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Colorado (Freeland 1-3), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Silseth 0-0) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-5), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Cincinnati 14, Milwaukee 11
Miami 11, Arizona 3
Philadelphia 4, Seattle 2
San Francisco 7, Colorado 1
Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 5
Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 3
Atlanta 5, Boston 3
St. Louis 10, Baltimore 1
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 1
Baltimore 3, St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 0
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-4), 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 1-2) at Miami (López 4-1), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Washington (Gray 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Atlanta (Fried 4-2), 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 4-1) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-2), 8:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Colorado (Freeland 1-3), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
