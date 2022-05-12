All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York228.733__8-2W-314-48-4
Tampa Bay1913.5944_7-3W-19-710-6
Toronto1715.5316_3-7L-410-67-9
Baltimore1418.438936-4W-19-75-11
Boston1120.35511½2-8L-14-97-11

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota1814.563__5-5L-311-77-7
Chicago1514.517½8-2W-18-77-7
Cleveland1515.500217-3L-17-58-10
Kansas City1018.357653-7W-16-94-9
Detroit923.281981-9L-35-134-10

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston2111.656__10-0W-109-412-7
Los Angeles2112.636½_6-4L-112-79-5
Seattle1418.438732-8L-19-75-11
Oakland1419.4244-6W-34-1010-9
Texas1217.4146-4L-15-107-7

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York2211.667__6-4W-19-513-6
Atlanta1517.4695-5W-19-96-8
Miami1417.452732-8W-16-78-10
Philadelphia1417.452734-6W-19-95-8
Washington1122.3331174-6L-14-137-9

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee2012.625__5-5L-110-410-8
St. Louis1714.548_5-5L-18-79-7
Pittsburgh1318.41944-6L-17-96-9
Chicago1119.36783-7W-14-117-8
Cincinnati824.250125-5W-25-93-15

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles209.690__7-3L-110-210-7
San Diego2012.625_6-4L-110-710-5
San Francisco1912.6132_5-5W-511-78-5
Arizona1715.531½7-3L-19-98-6
Colorado1615.516514-6L-411-55-10

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3

Philadelphia 4, Seattle 2

Oakland 9, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, Boston 3

St. Louis 10, Baltimore 1

Kansas City 8, Texas 2

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Houston at Minnesota, sus.

Thursday's Games

Oakland 5, Detroit 3

Baltimore 3, St. Louis 2

Houston 11, Minnesota 3, 1st game

Houston 5, Minnesota 0, 2nd game

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Washington (Gray 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 2-2) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-4) at Texas (Dunning 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Minnesota (Gray 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Colorado (Freeland 1-3), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Silseth 0-0) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Cincinnati 14, Milwaukee 11

Miami 11, Arizona 3

Philadelphia 4, Seattle 2

San Francisco 7, Colorado 1

Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 5

Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 3

Atlanta 5, Boston 3

St. Louis 10, Baltimore 1

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 1

Baltimore 3, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-4), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 1-2) at Miami (López 4-1), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Washington (Gray 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Atlanta (Fried 4-2), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 4-1) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-2), 8:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Colorado (Freeland 1-3), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

