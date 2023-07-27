All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore6240.608__5-5L-230-2032-20
Tampa Bay6243.590+42-8L-137-1925-24
Toronto5746.553_5-5W-127-2030-26
Boston5547.53976-4W-430-2325-24
New York5448.52985-5W-132-2422-24

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota5450.519__6-4L-230-2424-26
Cleveland5151.50026-4W-228-2423-27
Detroit4656.451710½5-5L-222-2924-27
Chicago4162.39812½163-7L-521-2720-35
Kansas City2975.2792528½2-8L-215-3614-39

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas6043.583__6-4W-134-2026-23
Houston5845.5632+17-3L-127-2331-22
Los Angeles5349.5208-2W-329-2324-26
Seattle5250.5106-4W-229-2523-25
Oakland2876.26932½29½3-7L-315-3913-37

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta6436.640__3-7L-232-1932-17
Philadelphia5547.53910_5-5W-228-2027-27
Miami5548.53410½½2-8W-131-2024-28
New York4754.46517½5-5L-123-2224-32
Washington4359.42222126-4W-220-3323-26

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee5746.553__6-4W-129-2428-22
Cincinnati5648.538_6-4L-128-2628-22
Chicago5051.49567-3W-527-2623-25
St. Louis4657.447116-4W-122-2624-31
Pittsburgh4557.44111½104-6W-123-2622-31

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles5843.574__5-5L-130-1828-25
San Francisco5647.54434-6W-228-2228-25
Arizona5548.5344½3-7L-127-2628-22
San Diego4954.476105-5L-126-2523-29
Colorado4062.39218½155-5L-223-2617-36

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Miami 7, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 8, Minnesota 7

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3

Toronto 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

Philadelphia 6, Baltimore 4

N.Y. Yankees 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Boston 5, Atlanta 3

Texas 13, Houston 5

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 7

San Francisco 8, Oakland 3

L.A. Angels at Detroit, ppd.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 0, 1st game

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit (Olson 1-4) at Miami (Garrett 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-6) at Toronto (Gausman 7-5), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-4) at Kansas City (Singer 6-8), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1) at Houston (Javier 7-2), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 1-7) at Colorado (Freeland 4-10), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 8-5) at Arizona (Henry 5-3), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 8-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-3), 9:40 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 4-5) at San Francisco (Webb 8-8), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Miami 7, Tampa Bay 1

Washington 5, Colorado 4

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 0

Pittsburgh 3, San Diego 2

St. Louis 11, Arizona 7

Toronto 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

Philadelphia 6, Baltimore 4

N.Y. Yankees 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Boston 5, Atlanta 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 7

San Francisco 8, Oakland 3

Thursday's Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit (Olson 1-4) at Miami (Garrett 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 9-6), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 6-7) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-4), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 3-2) at Atlanta (Chirinos 4-4), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (Montgomery 6-8), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 1-7) at Colorado (Freeland 4-10), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 8-5) at Arizona (Henry 5-3), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 8-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-3), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 6-1), 10:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 4-5) at San Francisco (Webb 8-8), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

