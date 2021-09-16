All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay9156.619__5-5W-146-2645-30
Toronto8264.562_8-2W-141-3041-34
Boston8365.561_4-6W-244-2939-36
New York8265.5589½4-6L-141-3141-34
Baltimore4799.32243½354-6W-123-5124-48

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Chicago8363.568__4-6L-249-2734-36
Cleveland7173.49311103-7W-136-3635-37
Detroit7077.47613½12½6-4L-139-3631-41
Kansas City6680.45217165-5L-235-3731-43
Minnesota6483.43519½18½4-6L-134-4030-43

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston8560.586__6-4W-145-2740-33
Oakland7967.54135-5W-240-3439-33
Seattle7868.53444-6L-242-3336-35
Los Angeles7274.49313½104-6W-238-3434-40
Texas5491.3723127½7-3L-132-3922-52

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta7668.528__5-5L-237-3639-32
Philadelphia7472.50734-6W-242-3232-40
New York7275.49053-7L-343-3129-44
Miami6284.4251514½5-5W-138-3424-50
Washington6086.4111716½4-6L-134-4126-45

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee8957.610__7-3L-240-3149-26
St. Louis7669.52412½_7-3W-539-3337-36
Cincinnati7671.51713½13-7W-138-3338-38
Chicago6681.44923½114-6L-239-3627-45
Pittsburgh5492.3703522½6-4L-134-4120-51

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-San Francisco9552.646__8-2L-247-2548-27
z-Los Angeles9453.6391_8-2W-652-2342-30
San Diego7670.52118½½4-6W-244-3132-39
Colorado6878.46626½5-5W-345-2723-51
Arizona4799.32247½29½2-8L-328-4319-56

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 1

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 9, Seattle 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 12, Minnesota 3

Houston 7, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Oakland 12, Kansas City 10

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels 9, Chicago White Sox 3

Oakland 7, Kansas City 2

Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 2

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland (Plesac 10-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 6-8) at Toronto (Ryu 13-8), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 2-9) at Boston (Sale 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 7-8) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 11-7) at Texas (Allard 3-12), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 11-6) at Kansas City (Singer 4-10), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 9-13) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 1

Miami 8, Washington 6

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 6, Chicago Cubs 5

St. Louis 11, N.Y. Mets 4

Colorado 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 3

San Diego 9, San Francisco 6

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 7, San Francisco 4

Philadelphia 17, Chicago Cubs 8

Colorado at Atlanta, ppd.

Friday's Games

Colorado (Márquez 12-10) at Washington (Gray 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-15), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 13-9) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-11) at Milwaukee (Houser 9-6), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Velasquez 3-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 7-5) at San Francisco (Webb 10-3), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

