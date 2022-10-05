All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-New York9963.611__5-5L-257-2442-39
y-Toronto9270.5687+67-3W-147-3445-36
y-Tampa Bay8676.53113_2-8L-551-3035-46
Baltimore8379.5121634-6L-145-3638-43
Boston7884.4812186-4W-343-3835-46

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Cleveland9270.568__7-3W-246-3546-35
Chicago8181.5001155-5L-137-4444-37
Minnesota7884.4811484-6W-146-3532-49
Detroit6696.40726206-4L-336-4630-50
Kansas City6597.40127213-7L-239-4226-55

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Houston10656.654__7-3W-255-2651-30
y-Seattle9072.55616+47-3W-346-3544-37
Los Angeles7389.45133137-3L-340-4133-48
Texas6894.42038183-7W-234-4734-47
Oakland60102.37046264-6W-429-5131-51

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Atlanta10161.623__7-3L-155-2646-35
y-New York10161.623_+145-5W-354-2747-34
y-Philadelphia8775.53714_4-6L-247-3440-41
Miami6993.42632186-4W-134-4735-46
Washington55107.34046322-8L-526-5529-52

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-St. Louis9369.574__4-6L-153-2840-41
Milwaukee8676.531714-6L-146-3540-41
Chicago7488.45719138-2W-137-4437-44
Cincinnati62100.38331253-7L-133-4829-52
Pittsburgh62100.38331256-4W-134-4728-53

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Los Angeles11151.685__6-4W-157-2454-27
y-San Diego8973.54922+25-5L-144-3745-36
San Francisco8181.5003067-3W-144-3737-44
Arizona7488.45737134-6W-140-4134-47
Colorado6894.42043193-7L-141-4027-54

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 4, 1st game

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 0, 5 innings

Seattle 7, Detroit 6, 10 innings, 1st game

Texas 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 3

Houston 10, Philadelphia 0

Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1, 10 innings

Seattle 9, Detroit 6, 2nd game

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Baltimore 5, Toronto 4, 1st game

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 2

Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 5, Detroit 4

Houston 3, Philadelphia 2

Toronto 5, Baltimore 1, 2nd game

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2, 1st game

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 2, Miami 1

St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 7, 10 innings

Milwaukee 3, Arizona 0

Houston 10, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 0, 2nd game

San Diego 6, San Francisco 2

Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 3

Arizona 4, Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 2

Houston 3, Philadelphia 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1

San Francisco 8, San Diego 1

Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 2

Miami 12, Atlanta 9

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 8:07 p.m.

