All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|82
|49
|.626
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|41-25
|41-24
|Tampa Bay
|80
|52
|.606
|2½
|+5½
|8-2
|W-2
|45-23
|35-29
|Toronto
|72
|60
|.545
|10½
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|34-29
|38-31
|Boston
|69
|63
|.523
|13½
|5½
|5-5
|L-2
|36-31
|33-32
|New York
|63
|68
|.481
|19
|11
|3-7
|W-1
|36-33
|27-35
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|69
|63
|.523
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|40-27
|29-36
|Cleveland
|62
|70
|.470
|7
|12½
|4-6
|L-1
|33-33
|29-37
|Detroit
|59
|72
|.450
|9½
|15
|4-6
|L-3
|28-38
|31-34
|Chicago
|52
|80
|.394
|17
|22½
|4-6
|L-1
|28-37
|24-43
|Kansas City
|41
|92
|.308
|28½
|34
|2-8
|L-4
|23-41
|18-51
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Seattle
|75
|56
|.573
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-4
|38-28
|37-28
|Texas
|74
|57
|.565
|1
|_
|2-8
|W-1
|42-24
|32-33
|Houston
|75
|58
|.564
|1
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|35-31
|40-27
|Los Angeles
|63
|69
|.477
|12½
|11½
|3-7
|L-2
|32-33
|31-36
|Oakland
|38
|94
|.288
|37½
|36½
|4-6
|L-3
|20-45
|18-49
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|85
|45
|.654
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|44-22
|41-23
|Philadelphia
|73
|58
|.557
|12½
|+4½
|7-3
|W-4
|40-25
|33-33
|Miami
|66
|65
|.504
|19½
|2½
|3-7
|W-1
|38-29
|28-36
|Washington
|61
|71
|.462
|25
|8
|6-4
|L-2
|29-36
|32-35
|New York
|60
|72
|.455
|26
|9
|4-6
|L-1
|32-31
|28-41
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|74
|57
|.565
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-9
|38-27
|36-30
|Chicago
|69
|62
|.527
|5
|+½
|7-3
|L-1
|35-31
|34-31
|Cincinnati
|68
|65
|.511
|7
|1½
|4-6
|L-2
|31-34
|37-31
|Pittsburgh
|59
|73
|.447
|15½
|10
|5-5
|W-1
|32-36
|27-37
|St. Louis
|56
|76
|.424
|18½
|13
|2-8
|L-4
|28-38
|28-38
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|81
|49
|.623
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|44-21
|37-28
|Arizona
|69
|63
|.523
|13
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|35-32
|34-31
|San Francisco
|68
|63
|.519
|13½
|½
|4-6
|W-2
|37-30
|31-33
|San Diego
|62
|70
|.470
|20
|7
|4-6
|W-1
|35-33
|27-37
|Colorado
|49
|82
|.374
|32½
|19½
|3-7
|L-1
|28-34
|21-48
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 1
Philadelphia 6, L.A. Angels 4
Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 0
Texas 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Toronto 6, Washington 3
Minnesota 10, Cleveland 6
Pittsburgh 5, Kansas City 0
Houston 13, Boston 5
Seattle 7, Oakland 0
Tuesday's Games
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-7) at Baltimore (Gibson 13-7), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-10) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-3), 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 10-3) at Minnesota (Gray 7-6), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 9-11) at Toronto (Bassitt 12-7), 3:07 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Boston (Crawford 6-6), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Neal 1-0) at Seattle (Miller 8-4), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-4) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-8) at Miami (Luzardo 9-8), 6:40 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 11-8) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Philadelphia 6, L.A. Angels 4
Texas 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Toronto 6, Washington 3
Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Pittsburgh 5, Kansas City 0
San Diego 4, St. Louis 1
Atlanta 14, Colorado 4
San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 4
Tuesday's Games
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-10) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-3), 1:05 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-10), 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-7), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 9-11) at Toronto (Bassitt 12-7), 3:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 2-6) at San Francisco (Webb 9-10), 3:45 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-8) at Miami (Luzardo 9-8), 6:40 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 11-8) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 15-4) at Colorado (Freeland 5-13), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 1-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 10-9), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
