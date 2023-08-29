All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore8249.626__8-2W-141-2541-24
Tampa Bay8052.606+5½8-2W-245-2335-29
Toronto7260.54510½5-5W-134-2938-31
Boston6963.52313½5-5L-236-3133-32
New York6368.48119113-7W-136-3327-35

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota6963.523__6-4W-240-2729-36
Cleveland6270.470712½4-6L-133-3329-37
Detroit5972.450154-6L-328-3831-34
Chicago5280.3941722½4-6L-128-3724-43
Kansas City4192.30828½342-8L-423-4118-51

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Seattle7556.573__9-1W-438-2837-28
Texas7457.5651_2-8W-142-2432-33
Houston7558.5641_5-5W-335-3140-27
Los Angeles6369.47712½11½3-7L-232-3331-36
Oakland3894.28837½36½4-6L-320-4518-49

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta8545.654__7-3W-144-2241-23
Philadelphia7358.55712½+4½7-3W-440-2533-33
Miami6665.50419½3-7W-138-2928-36
Washington6171.4622586-4L-229-3632-35
New York6072.4552694-6L-132-3128-41

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee7457.565__9-1W-938-2736-30
Chicago6962.52757-3L-135-3134-31
Cincinnati6865.51174-6L-231-3437-31
Pittsburgh5973.44715½105-5W-132-3627-37
St. Louis5676.42418½132-8L-428-3828-38

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles8149.623__7-3W-244-2137-28
Arizona6963.52313_7-3L-135-3234-31
San Francisco6863.51913½½4-6W-237-3031-33
San Diego6270.4702074-6W-135-3327-37
Colorado4982.37432½19½3-7L-128-3421-48

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 1

Philadelphia 6, L.A. Angels 4

Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 0

Texas 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Toronto 6, Washington 3

Minnesota 10, Cleveland 6

Pittsburgh 5, Kansas City 0

Houston 13, Boston 5

Seattle 7, Oakland 0

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-7) at Baltimore (Gibson 13-7), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-10) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-3), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 10-3) at Minnesota (Gray 7-6), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 9-11) at Toronto (Bassitt 12-7), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Boston (Crawford 6-6), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Neal 1-0) at Seattle (Miller 8-4), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-4) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-8) at Miami (Luzardo 9-8), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 11-8) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 6, L.A. Angels 4

Texas 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Toronto 6, Washington 3

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Pittsburgh 5, Kansas City 0

San Diego 4, St. Louis 1

Atlanta 14, Colorado 4

San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 4

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-10) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-3), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-10), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-7), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 9-11) at Toronto (Bassitt 12-7), 3:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 2-6) at San Francisco (Webb 9-10), 3:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-8) at Miami (Luzardo 9-8), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 11-8) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 15-4) at Colorado (Freeland 5-13), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 1-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 10-9), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

