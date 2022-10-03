All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-New York9761.614__7-3L-157-2440-37
y-Toronto9069.566+46-4W-347-3443-35
y-Tampa Bay8673.54111½_4-6L-251-3035-43
Baltimore8277.51615½44-6W-144-3438-43
Boston7584.47222½113-7L-340-3835-46

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Cleveland9070.563__7-3L-144-3546-35
Chicago7980.49710½73-7W-135-4344-37
Minnesota7782.48412½94-6L-246-3531-47
Detroit6593.4112420½8-2W-236-4629-47
Kansas City6595.4062521½4-6W-139-4226-53

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Houston10455.654__6-4W-253-2551-30
y-Seattle8771.55116½+1½6-4L-143-3444-37
Los Angeles7386.45931138-2W-740-4133-45
Texas6692.41837½19½2-8L-532-4534-47
Oakland57102.35847292-8W-126-5131-51

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-Atlanta10060.625__7-3L-155-2645-34
z-New York9861.616+124-6L-351-2747-34
Philadelphia8673.54113½_4-6W-247-3439-39
Miami6892.4253218½7-3W-333-4635-46
Washington55104.34644½313-7L-226-5529-49

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-St. Louis9267.579__5-5L-153-2839-39
Milwaukee8475.528825-5L-244-3440-41
Chicago7387.45619½13½8-2L-137-4436-43
Cincinnati6199.38131½25½2-8W-132-4729-52
Pittsburgh6099.37732265-5W-132-4628-53

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Los Angeles11049.692__7-3L-156-2254-27
y-San Diego8772.54723+14-6L-142-3645-36
San Francisco8079.5033068-2W-144-3736-42
Arizona7386.45937134-6L-140-4133-45
Colorado6693.41544202-8W-141-4025-53

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Detroit 5, Minnesota 2

Toronto 6, Boston 3

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 5

Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 2, San Diego 1

Oakland 10, Seattle 3

Monday's Games

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 14-5) at Texas (TBD), 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Rodriguez 5-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-15), 6:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City (Lynch 4-12) at Cleveland (Quantrill 14-5), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (White 1-6) at Baltimore (Baumann 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-7) at Texas (Gray 7-7), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota (Winder 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 10-6) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Seattle (Flexen 8-9), 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 8-6) at Oakland (Irvin 9-13), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 8, Washington 1, 6 innings

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 5

Miami 4, Milwaukee 3, 12 innings

Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Chicago White Sox 2, San Diego 1

San Francisco 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Monday's Games

Miami 4, Atlanta 0

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Washington (Gray 7-10) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-5), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (Hudson 8-7) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-9), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-6) at Miami (Garrett 3-6), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2) at Cincinnati (Cessa 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 10-7), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Suárez 10-6) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 14-8) at San Diego (Manaea 7-9), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 3-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-7), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:20 p.m.

