AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore7145.612__6-4L-136-2335-22
Tampa Bay7148.597+66-4W-240-2131-27
Toronto6554.546_5-5L-330-2635-28
Boston6156.52110½34-6L-134-2827-28
New York6057.51311½45-5L-135-2825-29

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota6058.508__5-5L-433-2427-34
Cleveland5662.47543-7L-231-2825-34
Detroit5364.453116-4W-126-3327-31
Chicago4770.40212½174-6L-125-3122-39
Kansas City3880.3222226½5-5W-122-3616-44

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas6947.595__9-1W-140-2029-27
Houston6750.573+37-3W-132-2535-25
Seattle6352.548_9-1W-834-2629-26
Los Angeles5859.49611½62-8L-131-2827-31
Oakland3383.2843630½3-7L-118-4115-42

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta7441.643__6-4W-237-2037-21
Philadelphia6552.55610+47-3W-334-2231-30
Miami6157.51714½½4-6W-135-2526-32
New York5264.44822½2-8L-228-2624-38
Washington5166.43624106-4W-123-3428-32

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee6354.538__6-4W-233-2730-27
Chicago6156.5212_7-3W-232-2829-28
Cincinnati6157.517½2-8W-129-3132-26
Pittsburgh5264.44810½4-6L-128-3124-33
St. Louis5166.43612104-6L-125-3326-33

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles6946.600__9-1W-636-2033-26
San Francisco6254.534+1½4-6L-333-2529-29
Arizona5759.49112½1-9L-928-3129-28
San Diego5660.48313½4-6W-130-2826-32
Colorado4571.38824½15½3-7L-325-3020-41

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Miami 4

Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8

Boston 5, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 13, Minnesota 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 2

Washington 8, Oakland 2

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 3

Kansas City 12, St. Louis 8

Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings

Seattle 9, Baltimore 2

Texas 2, San Francisco 1

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs 5, Toronto 4

Miami 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5

Detroit 6, Boston 2

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit (Rodriguez 8-5) at Boston (Crawford 5-6), 12:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 5-5) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 1:35 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7) at Washington (Williams 5-7), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-6) at Toronto (Ryu 0-1), 1:37 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 8-2) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 12-6), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-3) at Miami (Pérez 5-4), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Silseth 3-1) at Houston (Urquidy 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 8-8) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-5), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 9-4) at San Francisco (Webb 9-9), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 7-6) at Seattle (Miller 7-4), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Miami 4

Philadelphia 13, Minnesota 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 2

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 8, Oakland 2

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Kansas City 12, St. Louis 8

Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings

Texas 2, San Francisco 1

San Diego 10, Arizona 5

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1

Saturday's Games

Atlanta 21, N.Y. Mets 3, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 5, Toronto 4

Miami 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati (Weaver 2-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 9-8), 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (Gray 5-5) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 1:35 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7) at Washington (Williams 5-7), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-6) at Toronto (Ryu 0-1), 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-3) at Miami (Pérez 5-4), 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 8-8) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-5), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 9-4) at San Francisco (Webb 9-9), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-12) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-6), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 4-6) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-6), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Jackson 0-0), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta (Chirinos 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

