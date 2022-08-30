All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7851.605__5-5L-345-2033-31
Tampa Bay7057.5517+17-3W-142-2328-34
Toronto6958.5438_6-4W-137-2832-30
Baltimore6760.5281026-4L-137-2430-36
Boston6267.4811683-7L-231-3431-33

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland6759.532__5-5L-132-2535-34
Minnesota6661.52034-6W-439-2827-33
Chicago6365.49252-8L-430-3433-31
Kansas City5277.40316½184-6W-132-3720-40
Detroit5078.3911819½6-4W-229-3521-43

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston8247.636__6-4W-143-2039-27
Seattle7058.54711½6-4W-135-2835-30
Texas5869.45723116-4L-228-3630-33
Los Angeles5673.43426144-6W-427-3629-37
Oakland4881.37234225-5W-222-4326-38

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York8247.636__6-4L-143-2039-27
Atlanta7950.6123+97-3L-242-2437-26
Philadelphia7257.55810+27-3L-239-3033-27
Miami5573.43026½14½3-7L-226-3629-37
Washington4385.33638½26½4-6W-120-4623-39

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis7554.581__7-3W-342-2233-32
Milwaukee6859.535615-5W-334-2534-34
Chicago5574.42620153-7L-328-3827-36
Cincinnati5077.39424194-6L-226-3724-40
Pittsburgh4880.37526½21½2-8L-126-3622-44

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles8938.701__8-2W-245-1644-22
San Diego7059.54320_5-5L-135-2835-31
San Francisco6165.48427½2-8L-434-2927-36
Arizona6067.4722996-4W-433-3227-35
Colorado5574.42635154-6W-136-3219-42

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 12, Boston 4

L.A. Angels 8, Toronto 3

Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 3, Baltimore 1

Minnesota 8, San Francisco 3

Detroit 9, Texas 8

Kansas City 15, San Diego 7

Seattle 4, Cleveland 0

Oakland 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Monday's Games

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Boston 2

L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore (Watkins 4-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 10-5), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5) at Miami (Luzardo 3-5), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 6-11) at Washington (Fedde 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-6) at Toronto (Gausman 9-9), 7:07 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 5-3) at Detroit (Manning 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 3-5) at Minnesota (Archer 2-7), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 13-4) at Texas (Dunning 3-6), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 7-4) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-7), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 12-4) at L.A. Angels (Mayers 1-0), 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 8, Miami 1

Washington 3, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 0

Colorado 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 7

Minnesota 8, San Francisco 3

Kansas City 15, San Diego 7

St. Louis 6, Atlanta 3

Monday's Games

St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 2, 10 innings

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 11 innings

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 5

Arizona 13, Philadelphia 7

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis (Hudson 7-6) at Cincinnati (Dunn 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5) at Miami (Luzardo 3-5), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 6-11) at Washington (Fedde 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-6) at Toronto (Gausman 9-9), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-3), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Ureña 2-5) at Atlanta (Fried 12-4), 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-9), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 9-10) at Arizona (Gallen 9-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 5-7) at San Francisco (Webb 11-7), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you