AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay3515.700__5-5L-122-513-10
Baltimore3117.6463+3½6-4L-115-816-9
New York3020.6005+1½8-2W-517-1013-10
Boston2623.53124-6L-315-1111-12
Toronto2623.53123-7W-113-913-14

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota2624.520__4-6W-115-1011-14
Detroit2125.45734-6L-110-1011-15
Cleveland2128.42973-7L-210-1411-14
Chicago2130.41287-3W-212-139-17
Kansas City1535.3001113½3-7W-17-188-17

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas3118.633__7-3W-216-815-10
Houston2821.5713_8-2L-214-1114-10
Los Angeles2723.5406-4W-314-1013-13
Seattle2424.5005-5W-212-1212-12
Oakland1040.20021½18½1-9L-65-205-20

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta2919.604__4-6L-212-1217-7
New York2524.510_6-4L-112-913-15
Miami2425.49015-5L-314-1110-14
Philadelphia2226.45873-7L-213-109-16
Washington2028.41794-6L-110-1610-12

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee2722.551__5-5W-215-912-13
Pittsburgh2524.5102_4-6L-212-1313-11
Chicago2126.447533-7W-112-119-15
St. Louis2228.4407-3W-111-1511-13
Cincinnati2028.4173-7L-113-137-15

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles3119.620__6-4W-217-714-12
Arizona2920.592+48-2W-414-1015-10
San Francisco2425.49017-3L-115-119-14
San Diego2226.45883-7W-212-1510-11
Colorado2128.42945-5W-212-129-16

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 2

Texas 6, Pittsburgh 1

Toronto 20, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 4, Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Houston 0

San Francisco 4, Minnesota 3

L.A. Angels 4, Boston 0

Seattle 3, Oakland 2

Wednesday's Games

Texas 3, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 0

Milwaukee 4, Houston 0

Minnesota 7, San Francisco 1

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Toronto (Manoah 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 6-1), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-3) at Detroit (Faedo 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Texas 6, Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 8, Cincinnati 5

Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 1

San Diego 7, Washington 4

Milwaukee 6, Houston 0

San Francisco 4, Minnesota 3

Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Colorado 5, Miami 4

Wednesday's Games

Texas 3, Pittsburgh 2

Milwaukee 4, Houston 0

Minnesota 7, San Francisco 1

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 12:35 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 1-2) at Colorado (Freeland 4-5), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-6) at Washington (Irvin 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 4-3) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 3-5) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

