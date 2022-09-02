All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7953.598__5-5L-245-2034-33
Tampa Bay7357.5625+28-2W-443-2330-34
Toronto7159.5467_6-4W-138-2933-30
Baltimore7061.5347-3W-338-2432-37
Boston6568.48914½5-5W-333-3432-34

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland6862.523__4-6L-333-2835-34
Minnesota6763.515145-5L-240-2927-34
Chicago6666.500364-6W-333-3533-31
Kansas City5380.39816½19½4-6L-332-3721-43
Detroit5181.38618215-5W-130-3821-43

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston8447.641__7-3W-343-2041-27
Seattle7458.56110½+28-2W-535-2839-30
Texas5873.4432613½3-7L-628-3830-35
Los Angeles5774.4352714½5-5W-128-3729-37
Oakland4984.3683623½4-6L-322-4327-41

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York8548.639__6-4W-346-2139-27
Atlanta8251.6173+8½7-3W-345-2537-26
Philadelphia7358.557117-3W-139-3034-28
Miami5576.4202917½3-7L-526-3829-38
Washington4587.34139½284-6L-122-4723-40

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis7755.583__7-3W-243-2234-33
Milwaukee6961.531735-5L-135-2634-35
Chicago5676.42421173-7L-128-3828-38
Cincinnati5278.40024204-6W-128-3824-40
Pittsburgh4982.37427½23½2-8L-226-3723-45

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles9040.692__6-4L-245-1645-24
San Diego7359.55318_7-3W-335-2838-31
Arizona6268.47728107-3W-135-3327-35
San Francisco6168.47328½10½2-8L-734-3227-36
Colorado5677.42135½17½3-7L-336-3220-45

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Seattle 7, Detroit 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 1

Washington 7, Oakland 5, 10 innings

Baltimore 3, Cleveland 0

Boston 9, Texas 8

Friday's Games

Baltimore 5, Oakland 2

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0

Seattle 6, Cleveland 1

Detroit 5, Kansas City 4

Boston 9, Texas 1

Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 0

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas (TBD) at Boston (Bello 0-4), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 2-7) at Detroit (Pineda 2-6), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 9-7), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Richards 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 4-4), 6:35 p.m.

Oakland (Oller 2-6) at Baltimore (Voth 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Mahle 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-6), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 11-8) at Cleveland (Curry 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 11-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 11-8), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 2:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Washington 7, Oakland 5, 10 innings

Atlanta 3, Colorado 0

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 0

Friday's Games

Cincinnati 3, Colorado 2

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 8, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 0

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia (Syndergaard 8-9) at San Francisco (Junis 4-4), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Richards 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 4-4), 6:35 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 7-10) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-5), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 5-17) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-7) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9), 7:15 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 4-2) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-13), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 14-7), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

