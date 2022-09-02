All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|79
|53
|.598
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|45-20
|34-33
|Tampa Bay
|73
|57
|.562
|5
|+2
|8-2
|W-4
|43-23
|30-34
|Toronto
|71
|59
|.546
|7
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|38-29
|33-30
|Baltimore
|70
|61
|.534
|8½
|1½
|7-3
|W-3
|38-24
|32-37
|Boston
|65
|68
|.489
|14½
|7½
|5-5
|W-3
|33-34
|32-34
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|68
|62
|.523
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|33-28
|35-34
|Minnesota
|67
|63
|.515
|1
|4
|5-5
|L-2
|40-29
|27-34
|Chicago
|66
|66
|.500
|3
|6
|4-6
|W-3
|33-35
|33-31
|Kansas City
|53
|80
|.398
|16½
|19½
|4-6
|L-3
|32-37
|21-43
|Detroit
|51
|81
|.386
|18
|21
|5-5
|W-1
|30-38
|21-43
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|84
|47
|.641
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|43-20
|41-27
|Seattle
|74
|58
|.561
|10½
|+2
|8-2
|W-5
|35-28
|39-30
|Texas
|58
|73
|.443
|26
|13½
|3-7
|L-6
|28-38
|30-35
|Los Angeles
|57
|74
|.435
|27
|14½
|5-5
|W-1
|28-37
|29-37
|Oakland
|49
|84
|.368
|36
|23½
|4-6
|L-3
|22-43
|27-41
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|85
|48
|.639
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|46-21
|39-27
|Atlanta
|82
|51
|.617
|3
|+8½
|7-3
|W-3
|45-25
|37-26
|Philadelphia
|73
|58
|.557
|11
|+½
|7-3
|W-1
|39-30
|34-28
|Miami
|55
|76
|.420
|29
|17½
|3-7
|L-5
|26-38
|29-38
|Washington
|45
|87
|.341
|39½
|28
|4-6
|L-1
|22-47
|23-40
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|77
|55
|.583
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|43-22
|34-33
|Milwaukee
|69
|61
|.531
|7
|3
|5-5
|L-1
|35-26
|34-35
|Chicago
|56
|76
|.424
|21
|17
|3-7
|L-1
|28-38
|28-38
|Cincinnati
|52
|78
|.400
|24
|20
|4-6
|W-1
|28-38
|24-40
|Pittsburgh
|49
|82
|.374
|27½
|23½
|2-8
|L-2
|26-37
|23-45
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|90
|40
|.692
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|45-16
|45-24
|San Diego
|73
|59
|.553
|18
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|35-28
|38-31
|Arizona
|62
|68
|.477
|28
|10
|7-3
|W-1
|35-33
|27-35
|San Francisco
|61
|68
|.473
|28½
|10½
|2-8
|L-7
|34-32
|27-36
|Colorado
|56
|77
|.421
|35½
|17½
|3-7
|L-3
|36-32
|20-45
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Seattle 7, Detroit 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 1
Washington 7, Oakland 5, 10 innings
Baltimore 3, Cleveland 0
Boston 9, Texas 8
Friday's Games
Baltimore 5, Oakland 2
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0
Seattle 6, Cleveland 1
Detroit 5, Kansas City 4
Boston 9, Texas 1
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 0
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Texas (TBD) at Boston (Bello 0-4), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 2-7) at Detroit (Pineda 2-6), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 9-7), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Richards 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 4-4), 6:35 p.m.
Oakland (Oller 2-6) at Baltimore (Voth 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Mahle 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-6), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 11-8) at Cleveland (Curry 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 11-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 11-8), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 2:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Washington 7, Oakland 5, 10 innings
Atlanta 3, Colorado 0
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 0
Friday's Games
Cincinnati 3, Colorado 2
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta 8, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 0
Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia (Syndergaard 8-9) at San Francisco (Junis 4-4), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Richards 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 4-4), 6:35 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 7-10) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-5), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 5-17) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-4), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-7) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9), 7:15 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 4-2) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-13), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 7-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 14-7), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.
