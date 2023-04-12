All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay1101.000__10-0W-118-03-0
New York84.667+1½7-3W-24-24-2
Toronto74.6364+16-4W-21-06-4
Baltimore65.5455_5-5W-23-23-3
Boston56.455615-5L-22-43-2

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota84.667__6-4W-24-24-2
Cleveland76.538_5-5L-22-45-2
Chicago58.38524-6L-21-24-6
Kansas City39.25053-7L-31-62-3
Detroit28.20052-8L-50-32-5

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas74.636__6-4W-36-21-2
Los Angeles65.5451_6-4W-12-34-2
Houston67.462214-6W-13-43-3
Seattle48.3333-7L-32-52-3
Oakland29.182541-9L-62-40-5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta84.667__6-4W-23-35-1
New York76.538_5-5W-14-23-4
Miami57.41734-6W-13-42-3
Philadelphia47.36424-6L-13-21-5
Washington48.33344-6L-11-53-3

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee83.727__8-2W-15-13-2
Chicago64.6006-4W-25-31-1
Pittsburgh75.5836-4L-13-34-2
Cincinnati46.4004-6L-23-21-4
St. Louis47.364424-6W-12-42-3

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona75.583__6-4L-14-23-3
San Diego76.538½_6-4L-13-34-3
Los Angeles66.5001½5-5L-14-22-4
San Francisco56.45515-5W-12-33-3
Colorado57.41723-7L-13-32-4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Cleveland 2

Pittsburgh 7, Houston 4

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 2

Toronto 9, Detroit 3

Baltimore 12, Oakland 8

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 14, Seattle 9

Texas 8, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 2, Washington 0

Wednesday's Games

Houston 7, Pittsburgh 0

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 3

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland (TBD) at Baltimore (Irvin 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Kluber 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 0-2) at Toronto (Bassitt 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 7, Houston 4

Miami 8, Philadelphia 4

San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6

Chicago Cubs 14, Seattle 9

St. Louis 9, Colorado 6

Milwaukee 7, Arizona 1

L.A. Angels 2, Washington 0

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 0

Wednesday's Games

Houston 7, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 5, San Diego 2

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia (Falter 0-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Velasquez 0-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-0), 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 1-1) at San Diego (Martinez 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

