All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|11
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|10-0
|W-11
|8-0
|3-0
|New York
|8
|4
|.667
|3½
|+1½
|7-3
|W-2
|4-2
|4-2
|Toronto
|7
|4
|.636
|4
|+1
|6-4
|W-2
|1-0
|6-4
|Baltimore
|6
|5
|.545
|5
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|3-2
|3-3
|Boston
|5
|6
|.455
|6
|1
|5-5
|L-2
|2-4
|3-2
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|8
|4
|.667
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|4-2
|4-2
|Cleveland
|7
|6
|.538
|1½
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|2-4
|5-2
|Chicago
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
|2
|4-6
|L-2
|1-2
|4-6
|Kansas City
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|3½
|3-7
|L-3
|1-6
|2-3
|Detroit
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|3½
|2-8
|L-5
|0-3
|2-5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|7
|4
|.636
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|6-2
|1-2
|Los Angeles
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|2-3
|4-2
|Houston
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|1
|4-6
|W-1
|3-4
|3-3
|Seattle
|4
|8
|.333
|3½
|2½
|3-7
|L-3
|2-5
|2-3
|Oakland
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|4
|1-9
|L-6
|2-4
|0-5
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|8
|4
|.667
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|3-3
|5-1
|New York
|7
|6
|.538
|1½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|4-2
|3-4
|Miami
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|1½
|4-6
|W-1
|3-4
|2-3
|Philadelphia
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|2
|4-6
|L-1
|3-2
|1-5
|Washington
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|2½
|4-6
|L-1
|1-5
|3-3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|8
|3
|.727
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|5-1
|3-2
|Chicago
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|+½
|6-4
|W-2
|5-3
|1-1
|Pittsburgh
|7
|5
|.583
|1½
|+½
|6-4
|L-1
|3-3
|4-2
|Cincinnati
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|1½
|4-6
|L-2
|3-2
|1-4
|St. Louis
|4
|7
|.364
|4
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|2-4
|2-3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|4-2
|3-3
|San Diego
|7
|6
|.538
|½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|3-3
|4-3
|Los Angeles
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|½
|5-5
|L-1
|4-2
|2-4
|San Francisco
|5
|6
|.455
|1½
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|2-3
|3-3
|Colorado
|5
|7
|.417
|2
|1½
|3-7
|L-1
|3-3
|2-4
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 11, Cleveland 2
Pittsburgh 7, Houston 4
Tampa Bay 7, Boston 2
Toronto 9, Detroit 3
Baltimore 12, Oakland 8
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 14, Seattle 9
Texas 8, Kansas City 5, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 2, Washington 0
Wednesday's Games
Houston 7, Pittsburgh 0
Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 3
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Oakland (TBD) at Baltimore (Irvin 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Kluber 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 0-2) at Toronto (Bassitt 1-1), 7:07 p.m.
Friday's Games
San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 7, Houston 4
Miami 8, Philadelphia 4
San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6
Chicago Cubs 14, Seattle 9
St. Louis 9, Colorado 6
Milwaukee 7, Arizona 1
L.A. Angels 2, Washington 0
San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 0
Wednesday's Games
Houston 7, Pittsburgh 0
N.Y. Mets 5, San Diego 2
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia (Falter 0-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Velasquez 0-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-0), 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 1-1) at San Diego (Martinez 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.