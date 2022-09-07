All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York8154.600__4-6W-246-2035-34
Tampa Bay7658.567+1½7-3W-246-2430-34
Toronto7560.5566_7-3L-138-2937-31
Baltimore7264.5295-5W-140-2732-37
Boston6770.4891595-5L-235-3432-36

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland7064.522__4-6W-233-3037-34
Minnesota6865.51166-4L-140-2928-36
Chicago6868.50035-5L-134-3634-32
Kansas City5582.40116½214-6L-232-3923-43
Detroit5185.3752024½3-7L-430-4021-45

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston8749.640__6-4L-144-2143-28
Seattle7759.56610+1½8-2W-136-2941-30
Los Angeles6076.4412715½7-3W-231-3929-37
Texas5976.43727½161-9W-128-3831-38
Oakland5086.3683725½4-6L-122-4428-42

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta8551.625__7-3W-647-2538-26
New York8551.625_+10½5-5L-346-2339-28
Philadelphia7461.54810½_4-6W-140-3034-31
Miami5579.4102918½1-9L-826-3829-41
Washington4888.3533726½6-4L-122-4726-41

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis8056.588__8-2W-146-2334-33
Milwaukee7164.52635-5L-135-2636-38
Chicago5778.42222½173-7W-129-3828-40
Cincinnati5380.39825½205-5L-129-3924-41
Pittsburgh5084.3732923½3-7W-127-3923-45

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles9342.689__6-4W-148-1845-24
San Diego7562.54719_6-4W-136-2939-33
San Francisco6569.48527½4-6L-137-3228-37
Arizona6570.4812897-3L-137-3428-36
Colorado5879.42336174-6W-137-3321-46

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 2

Toronto 7, Baltimore 3, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3

Toronto 8, Baltimore 4, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 3, Seattle 2

Houston 1, Texas 0

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 10, Detroit 0

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 9, Toronto 6

Texas 4, Houston 3

L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Atlanta 10, Oakland 9

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota (Varland 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Strider 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 3:37 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 2-7) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-9), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Boston (Pivetta 9-10) at Tampa Bay (Springs 7-4), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 13-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Morris 0-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 4-8), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Houston (Javier 8-9), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Washington 6, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 6, Colorado 4

Arizona 5, San Diego 0

San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 4

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Philadelphia 3, Miami 2

St. Louis 4, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 3

Colorado 10, Milwaukee 7, 10 innings

Atlanta 10, Oakland 9

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 3

San Diego 6, Arizona 5

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-8), 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Lauer 10-6) at Colorado (Freeland 7-9), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 3:37 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-1), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Rogers 4-10) at Philadelphia (Falter 3-3), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 3-10) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Abbott 0-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-3), 7:45 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 3-3) at San Diego (Darvish 12-7), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

