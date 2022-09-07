All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|81
|54
|.600
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|46-20
|35-34
|Tampa Bay
|76
|58
|.567
|4½
|+1½
|7-3
|W-2
|46-24
|30-34
|Toronto
|75
|60
|.556
|6
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|38-29
|37-31
|Baltimore
|72
|64
|.529
|9½
|3½
|5-5
|W-1
|40-27
|32-37
|Boston
|67
|70
|.489
|15
|9
|5-5
|L-2
|35-34
|32-36
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|70
|64
|.522
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|33-30
|37-34
|Minnesota
|68
|65
|.511
|1½
|6
|6-4
|L-1
|40-29
|28-36
|Chicago
|68
|68
|.500
|3
|7½
|5-5
|L-1
|34-36
|34-32
|Kansas City
|55
|82
|.401
|16½
|21
|4-6
|L-2
|32-39
|23-43
|Detroit
|51
|85
|.375
|20
|24½
|3-7
|L-4
|30-40
|21-45
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|87
|49
|.640
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|44-21
|43-28
|Seattle
|77
|59
|.566
|10
|+1½
|8-2
|W-1
|36-29
|41-30
|Los Angeles
|60
|76
|.441
|27
|15½
|7-3
|W-2
|31-39
|29-37
|Texas
|59
|76
|.437
|27½
|16
|1-9
|W-1
|28-38
|31-38
|Oakland
|50
|86
|.368
|37
|25½
|4-6
|L-1
|22-44
|28-42
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|85
|51
|.625
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-6
|47-25
|38-26
|New York
|85
|51
|.625
|_
|+10½
|5-5
|L-3
|46-23
|39-28
|Philadelphia
|74
|61
|.548
|10½
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|40-30
|34-31
|Miami
|55
|79
|.410
|29
|18½
|1-9
|L-8
|26-38
|29-41
|Washington
|48
|88
|.353
|37
|26½
|6-4
|L-1
|22-47
|26-41
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|80
|56
|.588
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|46-23
|34-33
|Milwaukee
|71
|64
|.526
|8½
|3
|5-5
|L-1
|35-26
|36-38
|Chicago
|57
|78
|.422
|22½
|17
|3-7
|W-1
|29-38
|28-40
|Cincinnati
|53
|80
|.398
|25½
|20
|5-5
|L-1
|29-39
|24-41
|Pittsburgh
|50
|84
|.373
|29
|23½
|3-7
|W-1
|27-39
|23-45
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|93
|42
|.689
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|48-18
|45-24
|San Diego
|75
|62
|.547
|19
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|36-29
|39-33
|San Francisco
|65
|69
|.485
|27½
|8½
|4-6
|L-1
|37-32
|28-37
|Arizona
|65
|70
|.481
|28
|9
|7-3
|L-1
|37-34
|28-36
|Colorado
|58
|79
|.423
|36
|17
|4-6
|W-1
|37-33
|21-46
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 2
Toronto 7, Baltimore 3, 1st game
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3
Toronto 8, Baltimore 4, 2nd game
Chicago White Sox 3, Seattle 2
Houston 1, Texas 0
Cleveland 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 10, Detroit 0
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 9, Toronto 6
Texas 4, Houston 3
L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings
Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 0
Atlanta 10, Oakland 9
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota (Varland 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Strider 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 3:37 p.m.
Detroit (Hutchison 2-7) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-9), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Boston (Pivetta 9-10) at Tampa Bay (Springs 7-4), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 13-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Morris 0-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 4-8), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Houston (Javier 8-9), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Washington 6, St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 6, Colorado 4
Arizona 5, San Diego 0
San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 4
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 8, N.Y. Mets 2
Philadelphia 3, Miami 2
St. Louis 4, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 3
Colorado 10, Milwaukee 7, 10 innings
Atlanta 10, Oakland 9
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 3
San Diego 6, Arizona 5
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-8), 12:35 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Lauer 10-6) at Colorado (Freeland 7-9), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 3:37 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-1), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Rogers 4-10) at Philadelphia (Falter 3-3), 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Minor 3-10) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Abbott 0-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-3), 7:45 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 3-3) at San Diego (Darvish 12-7), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.