AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay5730.655__5-5L-234-1023-20
Baltimore4934.5906+34-6L-126-1823-16
New York4738.5539_6-4W-126-1921-19
Toronto4540.5291125-5L-323-1822-22
Boston4342.5061344-6W-321-2122-21

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota4343.500__5-5W-124-1919-24
Cleveland4143.48815-5L-120-2021-23
Detroit3746.44695-5W-218-2119-25
Chicago3749.430610½5-5W-120-2017-29
Kansas City2560.29417½224-6L-113-3112-29

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas5035.588__3-7L-227-1823-17
Houston4738.5533_6-4W-222-1925-19
Los Angeles4541.5234-6W-123-2022-21
Seattle4042.4885-5W-224-2016-22
Oakland2363.26727½24½4-6L-112-3211-31

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta5727.679__9-1W-930-1527-12
Miami4937.5709+26-4W-126-1623-21
Philadelphia4439.53012½6-4L-122-1622-23
New York3846.4521984-6W-220-1918-27
Washington3450.40523126-4L-113-2821-22

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cincinnati4639.541__6-4W-223-2123-18
Milwaukee4639.541_½7-3W-323-1823-21
Pittsburgh3944.47065-5L-222-2117-23
Chicago3845.45873-7L-321-2217-23
St. Louis3549.41710½114-6L-117-2518-24

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona5035.588__5-5L-124-2026-15
Los Angeles4637.55436-4L-224-1522-22
San Francisco4638.548_4-6L-223-1923-19
San Diego3846.45211½83-7L-120-2218-24
Colorado3353.38417½144-6L-220-2413-29

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 2, Minnesota 1

Boston 5, Toronto 4

Kansas City 9, L.A. Dodgers 1

St. Louis 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Houston 5, Texas 3

Detroit 14, Colorado 9

L.A. Angels 5, Arizona 2

Seattle 7, Tampa Bay 6

Chicago White Sox 8, Oakland 7

Cleveland 8, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Houston 12, Texas 11

Atlanta 4, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore (Gibson 8-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 3-6), 1:05 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 7-1) at Boston (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-8) at Minnesota (Maeda 1-5), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-8) at Houston (Bielak 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-5) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-3), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 6-2), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 1-6) at Detroit (Skubal 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Allard 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 8-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Washington 5, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 6, Miami 3

Cincinnati 4, San Diego 3

Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 3

Kansas City 9, L.A. Dodgers 1

St. Louis 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Detroit 14, Colorado 9

L.A. Angels 5, Arizona 2

Cleveland 8, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 8, San Francisco 4

Monday's Games

Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Cincinnati 3, Washington 2

Miami 5, St. Louis 4

Atlanta 4, Cleveland 2

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati (Kennedy 0-0) at Washington (Corbin 5-9), 11:05 a.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 3-3) at Miami (Luzardo 6-5), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-3) at Milwaukee (Miley 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-8) at Houston (Bielak 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 6-5) at Arizona (Davies 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-5) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-3), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 6-2), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Allard 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

