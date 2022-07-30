All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|68
|33
|.673
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|39-12
|29-21
|Toronto
|55
|45
|.550
|12½
|+2
|8-2
|L-1
|32-21
|23-24
|Tampa Bay
|53
|47
|.530
|14½
|_
|3-7
|L-2
|31-19
|22-28
|Baltimore
|51
|49
|.510
|16½
|2
|6-4
|W-2
|29-20
|22-29
|Boston
|50
|51
|.495
|18
|3½
|2-8
|L-1
|25-26
|25-25
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|52
|47
|.525
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|27-22
|25-25
|Cleveland
|51
|48
|.515
|1
|1½
|6-4
|W-1
|25-19
|26-29
|Chicago
|49
|50
|.495
|3
|3½
|5-5
|L-2
|21-28
|28-22
|Detroit
|41
|60
|.406
|12
|12½
|4-6
|W-1
|25-27
|16-33
|Kansas City
|39
|61
|.390
|13½
|14
|3-7
|L-4
|22-30
|17-31
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|66
|35
|.653
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|32-14
|34-21
|Seattle
|54
|47
|.535
|12
|+½
|5-5
|L-2
|27-23
|27-24
|Texas
|45
|54
|.455
|20
|7½
|4-6
|W-2
|21-26
|24-28
|Los Angeles
|42
|58
|.420
|23½
|11
|3-7
|L-2
|22-29
|20-29
|Oakland
|39
|63
|.382
|27½
|15
|8-2
|W-4
|17-33
|22-30
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|62
|37
|.626
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|31-17
|31-20
|Atlanta
|60
|41
|.594
|3
|+6½
|6-4
|W-1
|34-21
|26-20
|Philadelphia
|53
|47
|.530
|9½
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|26-25
|27-22
|Miami
|47
|53
|.470
|15½
|6
|4-6
|L-1
|22-24
|25-29
|Washington
|34
|67
|.337
|29
|19½
|4-6
|L-2
|15-37
|19-30
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|56
|44
|.560
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|26-20
|30-24
|St. Louis
|53
|47
|.530
|3
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|29-20
|24-27
|Chicago
|41
|58
|.414
|14½
|11½
|7-3
|W-1
|20-32
|21-26
|Pittsburgh
|40
|60
|.400
|16
|13
|2-8
|L-5
|21-27
|19-33
|Cincinnati
|38
|61
|.384
|17½
|14½
|4-6
|L-2
|22-32
|16-29
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|67
|32
|.677
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|35-15
|32-17
|San Diego
|56
|45
|.554
|12
|+2½
|6-4
|W-1
|26-21
|30-24
|San Francisco
|49
|51
|.490
|18½
|4
|2-8
|L-1
|27-23
|22-28
|Arizona
|45
|54
|.455
|22
|7½
|6-4
|L-1
|27-27
|18-27
|Colorado
|45
|56
|.446
|23
|8½
|3-7
|L-2
|29-26
|16-30
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Cleveland 4, Tampa Bay 1
Baltimore 6, Cincinnati 2
N.Y. Yankees 11, Kansas City 5
Detroit 4, Toronto 2
Milwaukee 4, Boston 1
Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Houston 11, Seattle 1
San Diego 10, Minnesota 1
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2
Saturday's Games
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Detroit (Hill 1-2) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 12:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-3), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Ashby 2-8) at Boston (Winckowski 3-5), 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Voth 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3), 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-3), 1:40 p.m.
Oakland (Oller 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 10-4), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 2-3) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-3), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 1-6) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-3), 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at San Diego (Manaea 5-5), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
St. Louis 6, Washington 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 4
Atlanta 5, Arizona 2
Baltimore 6, Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings
Milwaukee 4, Boston 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 4
San Diego 10, Minnesota 1
Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 2
Saturday's Games
Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at Atlanta (Fried 10-3), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Ashby 2-8) at Boston (Winckowski 3-5), 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 6-8) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-8), 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 3-4) at Washington (Espino 0-3), 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Voth 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 8-2) at Miami (López 7-5), 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 11-1) at Colorado (Márquez 6-8), 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at San Diego (Manaea 5-5), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-1) at San Francisco (Rodón 8-6), 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
