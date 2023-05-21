All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay3414.708__5-5L-121-413-10
Baltimore3116.660+3½7-3W-315-816-8
New York2920.5928-2W-416-1013-10
Boston2620.565715-5W-415-1111-9
Toronto2522.5324-6L-413-912-13

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota2521.543__6-4W-114-811-13
Detroit2024.455464-6L-210-1010-14
Cleveland2025.4444-6L-29-1211-13
Chicago1929.396796-4W-312-137-16
Kansas City1434.29212143-7L-36-178-17

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas2917.630__7-3W-316-813-9
Houston2719.5872_9-1W-714-1113-8
Los Angeles2423.5114-6L-111-1013-13
Seattle2224.478754-6L-110-1212-12
Oakland1038.20820182-8L-45-205-18

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta2917.630__4-6W-112-1017-7
Miami2422.5225_7-3W-114-1110-11
New York2423.511½6-4W-411-913-14
Philadelphia2224.478725-5W-213-89-16
Washington2027.4264-6W-210-1510-12

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee2521.543__5-5W-113-812-13
Pittsburgh2422.5221_3-7L-211-1113-11
St. Louis2127.438548-2W-211-1510-12
Chicago2026.435543-7L-211-119-15
Cincinnati1927.413654-6L-412-127-15

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles2919.604__6-4L-217-712-12
Arizona2720.574+2½7-3W-214-1013-10
San Francisco2124.4675-5L-114-117-13
San Diego2026.435841-9L-411-159-11
Colorado1928.4044-6L-310-129-16

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 1

Washington 5, Detroit 2

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings

Houston 3, Oakland 2

Tampa Bay 8, Milwaukee 4

Texas 11, Colorado 5

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings

Seattle 7, Atlanta 3

Boston 4, San Diego 2

Minnesota 6, L.A. Angels 2

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 3, Seattle 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game

Milwaukee 6, Tampa Bay 4

Washington 6, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 2

Houston 2, Oakland 0

Baltimore 8, Toronto 3, 11 innings

Texas 13, Colorado 3

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (Gaddis 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-2), 6:35 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 5-2) at Tampa Bay (Kelley 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Lorenzen 2-2) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Javier 4-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 4-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-1) at Minnesota (Ober 3-0), 7:40 p.m.

Boston (Houck 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 0-1), 9:38 p.m.

Oakland (Muller 1-3) at Seattle (Castillo 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Washington 5, Detroit 2

Miami 1, San Francisco 0

Arizona 4, Pittsburgh 3

Tampa Bay 8, Milwaukee 4

Philadelphia 12, Chicago Cubs 3

Texas 11, Colorado 5

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings

St. Louis 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Seattle 7, Atlanta 3

Boston 4, San Diego 2

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 3, Seattle 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game

Philadelphia 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 6, Tampa Bay 4

Washington 6, Detroit 4

Arizona 8, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 10, L.A. Dodgers 5

Texas 13, Colorado 3

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's Games

Texas (Dunning 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-2), 6:35 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 2-6) at Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stone 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 5-3), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (Javier 4-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 4-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-1) at Minnesota (Ober 3-0), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 3-3) at Colorado (Anderson 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

