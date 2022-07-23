All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York6530.684__4-6W-137-1228-18
Tampa Bay5241.55912+1½7-3W-231-1821-23
Toronto5143.54313½_6-4W-430-1921-24
Boston4846.51116½33-7L-323-2125-25
Baltimore4647.495187-3L-225-1821-29

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota5044.532__3-7L-127-2223-22
Cleveland4844.522127-3W-525-1923-25
Chicago4648.489455-5L-219-2727-21
Detroit3856.40412132-8L-123-2415-32
Kansas City3657.38713½14½5-5L-419-2817-29

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston6232.660__7-3W-330-1432-18
Seattle5143.54311_9-1L-124-2127-22
Texas4250.4571983-7L-121-2621-24
Los Angeles3954.41922½11½1-9L-422-2717-27
Oakland3462.35429185-5W-213-3221-30

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York5836.617__6-4L-228-1630-20
Atlanta5738.600+77-3W-132-2025-18
Philadelphia4944.527_5-5L-124-2225-22
Miami4449.47313½54-6W-122-2322-26
Washington3164.32627½191-9L-115-3616-28

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee5143.543__4-6W-122-1929-24
St. Louis5045.526_5-5L-129-2021-25
Pittsburgh3955.4151210½5-5L-120-2419-31
Chicago3657.38714½132-8W-218-3218-25
Cincinnati3557.3801513½7-3W-119-2816-29

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles6230.674__9-1W-632-1330-17
San Diego5342.55810½+34-6W-125-2128-21
San Francisco4845.51614½16-4L-226-2222-23
Colorado4351.457206-4L-228-2315-28
Arizona4152.44121½84-6W-223-2618-26

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Atlanta 8, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 6

Toronto 28, Boston 5

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 3

Oakland 5, Texas 4

Houston 5, Seattle 2

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-3) at Atlanta (Anderson 8-5), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 7-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-1), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 5-3) at Boston (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-3) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-4), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 9-4), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 7-2) at Oakland (Blackburn 6-5), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 8-4) at Seattle (Ray 8-6), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Miami 8, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 5

San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 8, L.A. Angels 1

Chicago Cubs 15, Philadelphia 2

Arizona 10, Washington 1

Milwaukee 6, Colorado 5, 13 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 1

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-5) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-2), 12:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-3) at Atlanta (Anderson 8-5), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 9-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-7), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 7-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 3-7), 1:40 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-5) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 5-7) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-2) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 10-4), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

