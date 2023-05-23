All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay3514.714__5-5W-122-413-10
Baltimore3116.6603+37-3W-315-816-8
New York2920.5926_8-2W-416-1013-10
Boston2622.5424-6L-215-1111-11
Toronto2523.5213-7L-513-912-14

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota2523.521__4-6L-214-911-14
Detroit2124.46765-5W-110-1011-14
Cleveland2126.44774-6W-110-1211-14
Chicago1930.388106-4L-112-137-17
Kansas City1435.28611½152-8L-46-188-17

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas2918.617__6-4L-116-813-10
Houston2819.5961_9-1W-814-1114-8
Los Angeles2623.531435-5W-213-1013-13
Seattle2324.489655-5W-111-1212-12
Oakland1039.20420192-8L-55-205-19

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta2918.617__4-6L-112-1117-7
New York2523.521_7-3W-512-913-14
Miami2424.50015-5L-214-1110-13
Philadelphia2225.46874-6L-113-99-16
Washington2027.42694-6W-210-1510-12

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee2522.532__5-5L-113-912-13
Pittsburgh2522.532_4-6W-112-1113-11
Chicago2026.43543-7L-211-119-15
St. Louis2128.42957-3L-111-1510-13
Cincinnati2027.42654-6W-113-127-15

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles3019.612__6-4W-117-713-12
Arizona2820.583+38-2W-314-1014-10
San Francisco2324.48966-4W-215-118-13
San Diego2126.44782-8W-112-159-11
Colorado2028.41754-6W-111-129-16

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 3, Seattle 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game

Milwaukee 6, Tampa Bay 4

Washington 6, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 2

Houston 2, Oakland 0

Baltimore 8, Toronto 3, 11 innings

Texas 13, Colorado 3

L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2

San Diego 7, Boston 0

N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 1, 2nd game

Monday's Games

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Pittsburgh 6, Texas 4

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

San Francisco 4, Minnesota 1

Houston 12, Milwaukee 2

Detroit 8, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 2, Boston 1

Seattle 11, Oakland 2

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-3) at Cleveland (Allen 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 4-3), 6:35 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 3-4) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 4-3) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (France 1-0) at Milwaukee (Rea 0-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-1) at Minnesota (Gray 4-0), 7:40 p.m.

Boston (Bello 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-2), 9:38 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Texas at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 3, Seattle 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game

Philadelphia 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 6, Tampa Bay 4

Washington 6, Detroit 4

Arizona 8, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 10, L.A. Dodgers 5

Texas 13, Colorado 3

San Francisco 7, Miami 5

San Diego 7, Boston 0

N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 1, 2nd game

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, Texas 4

Arizona 6, Philadelphia 3

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 6

San Francisco 4, Minnesota 1

Houston 12, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 5, Miami 3

Tuesday's Games

Texas (Eovaldi 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 4-3), 6:35 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 1-2) at Philadelphia (Strahm 4-3), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 2-3) at Washington (Gore 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 0-0) at Atlanta (Strider 4-1), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (France 1-0) at Milwaukee (Rea 0-3), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 4-1), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-1) at Minnesota (Gray 4-0), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 3-4), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Texas at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you