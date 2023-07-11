All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|58
|35
|.624
|_
|_
|3-7
|W-1
|35-15
|23-20
|Baltimore
|54
|35
|.607
|2
|+5
|6-4
|W-5
|26-18
|28-17
|Toronto
|50
|41
|.549
|7
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|23-18
|27-23
|New York
|49
|42
|.538
|8
|1
|4-6
|L-1
|28-23
|21-19
|Boston
|48
|43
|.527
|9
|2
|8-2
|W-5
|26-22
|22-21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|45
|45
|.500
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|24-22
|21-23
|Minnesota
|45
|46
|.495
|½
|5
|5-5
|L-3
|26-22
|19-24
|Detroit
|39
|50
|.438
|5½
|10
|5-5
|L-1
|20-25
|19-25
|Chicago
|38
|54
|.413
|8
|12½
|3-7
|L-2
|21-25
|17-29
|Kansas City
|26
|65
|.286
|19½
|24
|3-7
|W-1
|13-31
|13-34
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|52
|39
|.571
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-2
|27-18
|25-21
|Houston
|50
|41
|.549
|2
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|25-22
|25-19
|Seattle
|45
|44
|.506
|6
|4
|7-3
|W-1
|24-20
|21-24
|Los Angeles
|45
|46
|.495
|7
|5
|1-9
|L-5
|23-20
|22-26
|Oakland
|25
|67
|.272
|27½
|25½
|4-6
|L-4
|12-32
|13-35
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|60
|29
|.674
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|30-15
|30-14
|Miami
|53
|39
|.576
|8½
|+3
|5-5
|W-2
|30-18
|23-21
|Philadelphia
|48
|41
|.539
|12
|½
|6-4
|L-2
|22-16
|26-25
|New York
|42
|48
|.467
|18½
|7
|6-4
|L-2
|20-19
|22-29
|Washington
|36
|54
|.400
|24½
|13
|4-6
|W-2
|15-32
|21-22
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cincinnati
|50
|41
|.549
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|23-21
|27-20
|Milwaukee
|49
|42
|.538
|1
|½
|6-4
|W-1
|26-21
|23-21
|Chicago
|42
|47
|.472
|7
|6½
|5-5
|W-1
|21-22
|21-25
|Pittsburgh
|41
|49
|.456
|8½
|8
|3-7
|W-1
|22-21
|19-28
|St. Louis
|38
|52
|.422
|11½
|11
|5-5
|W-2
|17-25
|21-27
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|51
|38
|.573
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|29-16
|22-22
|Arizona
|52
|39
|.571
|_
|+2½
|4-6
|L-1
|26-24
|26-15
|San Francisco
|49
|41
|.544
|2½
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|26-22
|23-19
|San Diego
|43
|47
|.478
|8½
|6
|6-4
|W-2
|25-23
|18-24
|Colorado
|34
|57
|.374
|18
|15½
|3-7
|L-2
|20-24
|14-33
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
All-Star Game: AL vs NL at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
All-Star Game: AL vs NL at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
