AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay143.824__7-3L-110-04-3
New York106.625+16-4W-26-44-2
Toronto107.58846-4L-24-26-5
Baltimore97.563_6-4W-14-35-4
Boston89.47165-5L-15-53-4

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota106.625__6-4L-24-26-4
Cleveland99.500214-6L-32-47-5
Detroit79.438325-5W-54-33-6
Chicago610.375433-7L-12-44-6
Kansas City413.2353-7L-41-103-3

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas106.625__6-4W-26-34-3
Los Angeles88.500214-6W-13-35-5
Houston89.4715-5W-15-63-3
Seattle89.4716-4L-15-63-3
Oakland314.1761-9L-52-81-6

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta134.765__7-3W-74-39-1
New York116.6472+18-2W-54-27-4
Miami98.529416-4W-16-53-3
Philadelphia610.3755-5W-13-33-7
Washington511.3134-6W-12-73-4

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee125.706__6-4W-25-17-4
Chicago96.6002_7-3W-25-44-2
Pittsburgh107.5882_5-5W-13-37-4
Cincinnati79.4384-6W-16-41-5
St. Louis710.412535-5L-14-73-3

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona107.588__7-3W-25-25-5
Los Angeles89.471223-7L-25-53-4
San Diego810.4444-6L-24-74-3
San Francisco510.333443-7L-42-43-6
Colorado512.294552-8L-63-52-7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels 5, Boston 4

Cincinnati 8, Tampa Bay 1

Texas 4, Kansas City 0

Houston 9, Toronto 2

Milwaukee 7, Seattle 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Oakland 1

Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 4, Cleveland 3, 1st game

Detroit 1, Cleveland 0, 2nd game

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Cincinnati (Stoudt 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 0-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 2-1) at Kansas City (Singer 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 3:37 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 2-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Washington (Gore 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 3-0) at Boston (Kluber 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 1-2) at Houston (Garcia 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Miami 4, San Francisco 3

Cincinnati 8, Tampa Bay 1

Arizona 6, St. Louis 3

Pittsburgh 14, Colorado 3

Atlanta 2, San Diego 0

Milwaukee 7, Seattle 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Oakland 1

N.Y. Mets 8, L.A. Dodgers 6

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Cincinnati (Stoudt 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 0-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-2) at St. Louis (Woodford 0-2), 1:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 1-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-3), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 3:37 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 2-1) at San Diego (Martinez 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 2-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Washington (Gore 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

