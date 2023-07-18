All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay6037.619__3-7L-235-1525-22
Baltimore5736.6131+5½8-2L-129-1928-17
Toronto5341.564+18-2W-426-1827-23
Boston5144.53788-2W-226-2225-22
New York5045.52693-7L-228-2322-22

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota4847.505__6-4L-126-2222-25
Cleveland4648.48965-5W-124-2222-26
Detroit4251.45255-5W-120-2522-26
Chicago4055.421812½4-6W-221-2519-30
Kansas City2768.2842125½2-8L-114-3413-34

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas5639.589__6-4W-431-1825-21
Houston5242.553_6-4W-125-2227-20
Seattle4746.50586-4W-226-2221-24
Los Angeles4748.49593-7W-125-2222-26
Oakland2571.26031½282-8L-812-3613-35

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta6131.663__6-4L-231-1730-14
Miami5343.55210_4-6L-430-1823-25
Philadelphia5142.54810½½7-3W-325-1726-25
New York4350.46218½6-4W-121-2122-29
Washington3856.40424144-6W-115-3223-24

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee5242.553__7-3W-426-2126-21
Cincinnati5044.532224-5L-423-2427-20
Chicago4350.4625-5L-222-2521-25
Pittsburgh4153.43611112-8L-422-2519-28
St. Louis4153.43611116-4W-320-2621-27

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles5439.581__8-2W-129-1625-23
San Francisco5241.55926-3W-526-2226-19
Arizona5242.553_2-8L-426-2426-18
San Diego4450.46810½86-4L-325-2319-27
Colorado3658.38318½163-7W-122-2514-33

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Cleveland 11, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 4

Texas 3, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 3, Kansas City 2

Boston 7, Oakland 0

Seattle 7, Minnesota 6

L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland (Civale 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 7-9), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Texas (Gray 6-5), 2:05 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 4-5) at Colorado (Gomber 8-7), 3:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 7-5) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6), 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-2) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 6-6) at Toronto (Berríos 8-6), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 5-5) at Kansas City (Yarbrough 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-5) at Seattle (Castillo 6-7), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

St. Louis 6, Miami 4

Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 5

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland (Civale 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 7-9), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 3-8) at St. Louis (TBD), 2:15 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 4-5) at Colorado (Gomber 8-7), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 6-6) at Toronto (Berríos 8-6), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-2) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 5-5) at Atlanta (Morton 10-6), 7:20 p.m.

Washington (Williams 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

