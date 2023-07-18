All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|60
|37
|.619
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-2
|35-15
|25-22
|Baltimore
|57
|36
|.613
|1
|+5½
|8-2
|L-1
|29-19
|28-17
|Toronto
|53
|41
|.564
|5½
|+1
|8-2
|W-4
|26-18
|27-23
|Boston
|51
|44
|.537
|8
|1½
|8-2
|W-2
|26-22
|25-22
|New York
|50
|45
|.526
|9
|2½
|3-7
|L-2
|28-23
|22-22
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|48
|47
|.505
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|26-22
|22-25
|Cleveland
|46
|48
|.489
|1½
|6
|5-5
|W-1
|24-22
|22-26
|Detroit
|42
|51
|.452
|5
|9½
|5-5
|W-1
|20-25
|22-26
|Chicago
|40
|55
|.421
|8
|12½
|4-6
|W-2
|21-25
|19-30
|Kansas City
|27
|68
|.284
|21
|25½
|2-8
|L-1
|14-34
|13-34
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|56
|39
|.589
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|31-18
|25-21
|Houston
|52
|42
|.553
|3½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|25-22
|27-20
|Seattle
|47
|46
|.505
|8
|4½
|6-4
|W-2
|26-22
|21-24
|Los Angeles
|47
|48
|.495
|9
|5½
|3-7
|W-1
|25-22
|22-26
|Oakland
|25
|71
|.260
|31½
|28
|2-8
|L-8
|12-36
|13-35
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|61
|31
|.663
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|31-17
|30-14
|Miami
|53
|43
|.552
|10
|_
|4-6
|L-4
|30-18
|23-25
|Philadelphia
|51
|42
|.548
|10½
|½
|7-3
|W-3
|25-17
|26-25
|New York
|43
|50
|.462
|18½
|8½
|6-4
|W-1
|21-21
|22-29
|Washington
|38
|56
|.404
|24
|14
|4-6
|W-1
|15-32
|23-24
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|52
|42
|.553
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|26-21
|26-21
|Cincinnati
|50
|44
|.532
|2
|2
|4-5
|L-4
|23-24
|27-20
|Chicago
|43
|50
|.462
|8½
|8½
|5-5
|L-2
|22-25
|21-25
|Pittsburgh
|41
|53
|.436
|11
|11
|2-8
|L-4
|22-25
|19-28
|St. Louis
|41
|53
|.436
|11
|11
|6-4
|W-3
|20-26
|21-27
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|54
|39
|.581
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|29-16
|25-23
|San Francisco
|52
|41
|.559
|2
|+½
|6-3
|W-5
|26-22
|26-19
|Arizona
|52
|42
|.553
|2½
|_
|2-8
|L-4
|26-24
|26-18
|San Diego
|44
|50
|.468
|10½
|8
|6-4
|L-3
|25-23
|19-27
|Colorado
|36
|58
|.383
|18½
|16
|3-7
|W-1
|22-25
|14-33
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Cleveland 11, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 4
Texas 3, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 3, Kansas City 2
Boston 7, Oakland 0
Seattle 7, Minnesota 6
L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland (Civale 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 7-9), 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Texas (Gray 6-5), 2:05 p.m.
Houston (Bielak 4-5) at Colorado (Gomber 8-7), 3:10 p.m.
Boston (Bello 7-5) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6), 3:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-2) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 6-6) at Toronto (Berríos 8-6), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 5-5) at Kansas City (Yarbrough 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-5) at Seattle (Castillo 6-7), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
San Diego at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
St. Louis 6, Miami 4
Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 5
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Miami (Alcantara 3-8) at St. Louis (TBD), 2:15 p.m.
Houston (Bielak 4-5) at Colorado (Gomber 8-7), 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Stripling 0-2) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 5-5) at Atlanta (Morton 10-6), 7:20 p.m.
Washington (Williams 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4), 8:05 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Arizona at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
