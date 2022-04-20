All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Boston65.545__6-4W-13-23-3
New York65.545__5-5W-14-32-2
Toronto65.545__5-5L-14-22-3
Tampa Bay66.500½½4-6W-14-32-3
Baltimore38.273333-7L-23-30-5

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Chicago63.667__6-3L-14-22-1
Cleveland45.444214-5L-30-34-2
Kansas City45.444214-5W-24-40-1
Detroit46.4004-6L-22-52-1
Minnesota47.364324-6L-12-42-3

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles75.583__7-3W-13-34-2
Oakland75.583__7-3W-22-05-5
Houston65.545½_5-5L-11-15-4
Seattle65.545½_5-5W-23-13-4
Texas28.20042-8L-41-51-3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York93.750__7-3W-34-15-2
Atlanta67.46224-6W-13-43-3
Washington67.46226-4W-23-33-4
Miami46.40044-6L-13-21-4
Philadelphia48.33352-8L-33-31-5

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis63.667__6-3W-13-13-2
Milwaukee75.583½½7-3W-34-23-3
Chicago65.545115-5L-13-23-3
Pittsburgh56.455225-5L-24-21-4
Cincinnati210.1671-9L-80-22-8

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Colorado83.727__8-2W-26-32-0
Los Angeles83.727__7-3L-15-13-2
San Francisco74.6361_6-4L-24-23-2
San Diego85.6151_6-4W-34-24-3
Arizona38.273542-8L-32-41-4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Minnesota 8, Boston 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Tampa Bay 2

Houston 8, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 5, Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Boston 2, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 3

L.A. Angels 7, Houston 2

Seattle 6, Texas 2

Oakland 2, Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Lambert 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore (Lyles 0-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-1), 6:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-2) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 0-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Tampa Bay 2

Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 4, Philadelphia 1

San Diego 4, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Atlanta 4

Arizona at Washington, ppd.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Washington 6, Arizona 1, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 5, San Francisco 4, 10 innings, 1st game

Washington 1, Arizona 0, 2nd game

St. Louis 5, Miami 1

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets 3, San Francisco 1, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Colorado 6, Philadelphia 5

San Diego 6, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-2) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-1) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-2) at San Diego (Gore 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 0-0) at Washington (Fedde 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

