All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|6
|5
|.545
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|3-2
|3-3
|New York
|6
|5
|.545
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|4-3
|2-2
|Toronto
|6
|5
|.545
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|4-2
|2-3
|Tampa Bay
|6
|6
|.500
|½
|½
|4-6
|W-1
|4-3
|2-3
|Baltimore
|3
|8
|.273
|3
|3
|3-7
|L-2
|3-3
|0-5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|_
|6-3
|L-1
|4-2
|2-1
|Cleveland
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|1
|4-5
|L-3
|0-3
|4-2
|Kansas City
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|1
|4-5
|W-2
|4-4
|0-1
|Detroit
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|1½
|4-6
|L-2
|2-5
|2-1
|Minnesota
|4
|7
|.364
|3
|2
|4-6
|L-1
|2-4
|2-3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|3-3
|4-2
|Oakland
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|2-0
|5-5
|Houston
|6
|5
|.545
|½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|1-1
|5-4
|Seattle
|6
|5
|.545
|½
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|3-1
|3-4
|Texas
|2
|8
|.200
|4
|3½
|2-8
|L-4
|1-5
|1-3
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|9
|3
|.750
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|4-1
|5-2
|Atlanta
|6
|7
|.462
|3½
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|3-4
|3-3
|Washington
|6
|7
|.462
|3½
|2
|6-4
|W-2
|3-3
|3-4
|Miami
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|2½
|4-6
|L-1
|3-2
|1-4
|Philadelphia
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|3½
|2-8
|L-3
|3-3
|1-5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|_
|6-3
|W-1
|3-1
|3-2
|Milwaukee
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|½
|7-3
|W-3
|4-2
|3-3
|Chicago
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|1
|5-5
|L-1
|3-2
|3-3
|Pittsburgh
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|2
|5-5
|L-2
|4-2
|1-4
|Cincinnati
|2
|10
|.167
|5½
|5½
|1-9
|L-8
|0-2
|2-8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Colorado
|8
|3
|.727
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|6-3
|2-0
|Los Angeles
|8
|3
|.727
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|5-1
|3-2
|San Francisco
|7
|4
|.636
|1
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|4-2
|3-2
|San Diego
|8
|5
|.615
|1
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|4-2
|4-3
|Arizona
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|4
|2-8
|L-3
|2-4
|1-4
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Minnesota 8, Boston 3
Chicago Cubs 4, Tampa Bay 2
Houston 8, L.A. Angels 3
Oakland 5, Baltimore 1
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Boston 2, Toronto 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 5
Kansas City 4, Minnesota 3
L.A. Angels 7, Houston 2
Seattle 6, Texas 2
Oakland 2, Baltimore 1
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox (Lambert 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore (Lyles 0-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-1), 6:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-2) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Paddack 0-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Chicago Cubs 4, Tampa Bay 2
Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 1
Colorado 4, Philadelphia 1
San Diego 4, Cincinnati 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, Atlanta 4
Arizona at Washington, ppd.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Washington 6, Arizona 1, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 5, San Francisco 4, 10 innings, 1st game
Washington 1, Arizona 0, 2nd game
St. Louis 5, Miami 1
Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Mets 3, San Francisco 1, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 5
Colorado 6, Philadelphia 5
San Diego 6, Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-2) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 1:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 0-1) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-2) at San Diego (Gore 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 0-0) at Washington (Fedde 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
