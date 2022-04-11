All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|3
|0
|1.000
|_
|_
|3-0
|W-3
|3-0
|0-0
|New York
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|_
|2-1
|L-1
|2-1
|0-0
|Toronto
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|_
|2-1
|L-1
|2-1
|0-0
|Boston
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|1
|1-2
|W-1
|0-0
|1-2
|Baltimore
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|1½
|1-3
|W-1
|1-0
|0-3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|2
|1
|.667
|_
|_
|2-1
|W-2
|0-0
|2-1
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|½
|2-2
|W-2
|0-0
|2-2
|Kansas City
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|½
|2-2
|L-2
|2-2
|0-0
|Detroit
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|1
|1-2
|L-2
|1-2
|0-0
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|1
|1-2
|W-1
|1-2
|0-0
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|_
|3-1
|W-1
|0-0
|3-1
|Seattle
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|_
|2-1
|L-1
|0-0
|2-1
|Oakland
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|1
|1-2
|W-1
|0-0
|1-2
|Texas
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|1
|1-2
|W-1
|0-0
|1-2
|Los Angeles
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|1½
|1-3
|L-1
|1-3
|0-0
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|_
|3-1
|L-1
|0-0
|3-1
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|_
|2-1
|L-1
|2-1
|0-0
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|½
|2-2
|L-1
|2-2
|0-0
|Miami
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|1
|1-2
|L-1
|0-0
|1-2
|Washington
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|1½
|1-3
|W-1
|1-3
|0-0
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|2
|1
|.667
|_
|_
|2-1
|L-1
|2-1
|0-0
|St. Louis
|2
|1
|.667
|_
|_
|2-1
|L-1
|2-1
|0-0
|Cincinnati
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|½
|2-2
|W-1
|0-0
|2-2
|Pittsburgh
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|1
|1-2
|W-1
|0-0
|1-2
|Milwaukee
|1
|3
|.250
|1½
|1½
|1-3
|L-1
|0-0
|1-3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Diego
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|_
|3-1
|W-3
|0-0
|3-1
|Colorado
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|_
|2-1
|W-2
|2-1
|0-0
|San Francisco
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|_
|2-1
|W-1
|2-1
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|1
|1-2
|L-2
|0-0
|1-2
|Arizona
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|1½
|1-3
|L-3
|1-3
|0-0
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Oakland 4, Philadelphia 1
Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 0
Texas 12, Toronto 6
Cleveland 17, Kansas City 3
Minnesota 10, Seattle 4
Houston 4, L.A. Angels 1
Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Monday's Games
Cleveland 10, Kansas City 7
Baltimore 2, Milwaukee 0
Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Boston (Hill 0-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Brash 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Oller 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Romero 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-0), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Oakland 4, Philadelphia 1
Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 3
Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Pittsburgh 9, St. Louis 4
Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 4
San Francisco 3, Miami 2
San Diego 10, Arizona 5
Monday's Games
Baltimore 2, Milwaukee 0
Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-0), 4:12 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0), 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 0-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-0), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 0-0) at San Francisco (Cobb 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
