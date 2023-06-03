All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|40
|19
|.678
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|26-6
|14-13
|Baltimore
|36
|21
|.632
|3
|+3
|5-5
|W-1
|17-12
|19-9
|New York
|34
|25
|.576
|6
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|19-13
|15-12
|Toronto
|31
|27
|.534
|8½
|2½
|6-4
|W-2
|15-10
|16-17
|Boston
|30
|27
|.526
|9
|3
|4-6
|W-2
|17-13
|13-14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|31
|27
|.534
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|18-12
|13-15
|Detroit
|26
|30
|.464
|4
|6½
|5-5
|L-2
|14-13
|12-17
|Cleveland
|25
|32
|.439
|5½
|8
|4-6
|L-2
|12-15
|13-17
|Chicago
|25
|35
|.417
|7
|9½
|5-5
|W-2
|15-15
|10-20
|Kansas City
|17
|40
|.298
|13½
|16
|3-7
|L-2
|8-22
|9-18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|36
|20
|.643
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|17-8
|19-12
|Houston
|34
|23
|.596
|2½
|+1
|6-4
|W-2
|17-13
|17-10
|Seattle
|29
|28
|.509
|7½
|4
|6-4
|L-1
|17-15
|12-13
|Los Angeles
|30
|29
|.508
|7½
|4
|4-6
|L-2
|15-13
|15-16
|Oakland
|12
|47
|.203
|25½
|22
|2-8
|L-2
|7-24
|5-23
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|33
|24
|.579
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|15-14
|18-10
|Miami
|30
|28
|.517
|3½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|16-13
|14-15
|New York
|30
|28
|.517
|3½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|15-10
|15-18
|Philadelphia
|25
|32
|.439
|8
|4½
|3-7
|L-5
|14-10
|11-22
|Washington
|25
|32
|.439
|8
|4½
|5-5
|W-2
|12-17
|13-15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|30
|27
|.526
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|16-12
|14-15
|Pittsburgh
|29
|27
|.518
|½
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|13-13
|16-14
|Cincinnati
|26
|31
|.456
|4
|3½
|6-4
|L-2
|14-15
|12-16
|Chicago
|25
|31
|.446
|4½
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|15-16
|10-15
|St. Louis
|25
|33
|.431
|5½
|5
|4-6
|L-1
|12-16
|13-17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|35
|23
|.603
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-6
|20-12
|15-11
|Los Angeles
|35
|23
|.603
|_
|+5
|6-4
|W-1
|20-8
|15-15
|San Francisco
|28
|29
|.491
|6½
|1½
|5-5
|L-3
|16-14
|12-15
|San Diego
|26
|31
|.456
|8½
|3½
|5-5
|L-1
|12-16
|14-15
|Colorado
|25
|34
|.424
|10½
|5½
|4-6
|W-1
|15-14
|10-20
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Miami 4, Oakland 0
Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 0
Texas 2, Seattle 0
Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 0
Minnesota 1, Cleveland 0
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 2
Colorado 7, Kansas City 2
L.A. Dodgers 8, N.Y. Yankees 4
Baltimore 3, San Francisco 2
Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Boston 8, Tampa Bay 5, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings
Seattle at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-2) at Boston (Houck 3-4), 1:35 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-5), 1:40 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 5-3), 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 7-2), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-6) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-5), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 4-2) at Houston (France 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 3-2) at Texas (Eovaldi 7-2), 2:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 3-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-4), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4, 11 innings
Miami 4, Oakland 0
Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 0
Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 5
Washington 8, Philadelphia 7
Colorado 7, Kansas City 2
Arizona 3, Atlanta 2
Chicago Cubs 2, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 8, N.Y. Yankees 4
Baltimore 3, San Francisco 2
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
St. Louis (Mikolas 4-1) at Pittsburgh (Hill 4-5), 11:35 a.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 0-2) at Washington (Williams 2-3), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lively 3-2), 1:40 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-5), 1:40 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 5-3), 1:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-6) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 3-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-4), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 0-1) at Arizona (Gallen 7-2), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 5-4) at San Diego (Weathers 1-3), 5:30 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
