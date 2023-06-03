All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay4019.678__5-5L-126-614-13
Baltimore3621.6323+35-5W-117-1219-9
New York3425.5766_5-5L-219-1315-12
Toronto3127.5346-4W-215-1016-17
Boston3027.526934-6W-217-1313-14

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota3127.534__6-4W-318-1213-15
Detroit2630.46445-5L-214-1312-17
Cleveland2532.43984-6L-212-1513-17
Chicago2535.41775-5W-215-1510-20
Kansas City1740.29813½163-7L-28-229-18

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas3620.643__7-3W-117-819-12
Houston3423.596+16-4W-217-1317-10
Seattle2928.50946-4L-117-1512-13
Los Angeles3029.50844-6L-215-1315-16
Oakland1247.20325½222-8L-27-245-23

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta3324.579__4-6L-115-1418-10
Miami3028.517_6-4W-116-1314-15
New York3028.517_5-5L-115-1015-18
Philadelphia2532.43983-7L-514-1011-22
Washington2532.43985-5W-212-1713-15

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee3027.526__5-5W-116-1214-15
Pittsburgh2927.518½_5-5W-313-1316-14
Cincinnati2631.45646-4L-214-1512-16
Chicago2531.44645-5W-115-1610-15
St. Louis2533.43154-6L-112-1613-17

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona3523.603__7-3W-620-1215-11
Los Angeles3523.603_+56-4W-120-815-15
San Francisco2829.4915-5L-316-1412-15
San Diego2631.4565-5L-112-1614-15
Colorado2534.42410½4-6W-115-1410-20

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Miami 4, Oakland 0

Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Texas 2, Seattle 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 0

Minnesota 1, Cleveland 0

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 2

Colorado 7, Kansas City 2

L.A. Dodgers 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

Baltimore 3, San Francisco 2

Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Boston 8, Tampa Bay 5, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings

Seattle at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-2) at Boston (Houck 3-4), 1:35 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-5), 1:40 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 5-3), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 7-2), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-6) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 4-2) at Houston (France 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 3-2) at Texas (Eovaldi 7-2), 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 3-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-4), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4, 11 innings

Miami 4, Oakland 0

Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 5

Washington 8, Philadelphia 7

Colorado 7, Kansas City 2

Arizona 3, Atlanta 2

Chicago Cubs 2, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

Baltimore 3, San Francisco 2

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-1) at Pittsburgh (Hill 4-5), 11:35 a.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 0-2) at Washington (Williams 2-3), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lively 3-2), 1:40 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-5), 1:40 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 5-3), 1:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-6) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 3-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-4), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 0-1) at Arizona (Gallen 7-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 5-4) at San Diego (Weathers 1-3), 5:30 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

