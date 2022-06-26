All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York5220.722__6-4L-230-922-11
Boston4131.56911+1½8-2W-620-1621-15
Toronto4031.56311½+14-6L-121-1419-17
Tampa Bay3932.54912½_4-6W-224-1515-17
Baltimore3439.46618½67-3W-418-1716-22

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota4033.548__4-6W-122-1718-16
Cleveland3631.537116-4L-316-1220-19
Chicago3337.4714-6L-415-2118-16
Detroit2843.39411114-6W-218-2210-21
Kansas City2644.37112½12½6-4L-113-2213-22

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston4526.634__8-2W-220-1125-15
Texas3436.48610½5-5W-117-1917-17
Seattle3439.4661266-4W-515-1819-21
Los Angeles3440.45912½5-5L-218-2216-18
Oakland2449.32922163-7W-18-2816-21

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York4726.644__6-4W-224-1023-16
Atlanta4231.5755+1½6-4W-124-1618-15
Philadelphia3835.52196-4W-119-1719-18
Miami3238.45713½74-6L-218-1614-22
Washington2648.35121½153-7L-112-2614-22

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee4133.554__6-4W-118-1523-18
St. Louis4133.554__4-6W-122-1419-19
Pittsburgh2942.40810½10½5-5L-217-2012-22
Chicago2745.37513134-6L-113-2514-20
Cincinnati2447.33815½15½2-8L-112-2312-24

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles4426.629__7-3L-120-1224-14
San Diego4529.6081+45-5L-121-1524-14
San Francisco3932.549½4-6W-120-1519-17
Arizona3241.43813½3-7L-517-2115-20
Colorado3141.4311494-6L-119-1912-22

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Tampa Bay 6, Pittsburgh 5

Baltimore 6, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 3, Washington 2

Milwaukee 5, Toronto 4

Oakland 9, Kansas City 7

Boston 4, Cleveland 2

Minnesota 6, Colorado 0

Detroit 6, Arizona 3

Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 3

Sunday's Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Oakland (Blackburn 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Toronto (Gausman 5-6), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 3-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 5-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-4), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-6), 9:38 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 5-4) at Seattle (Kirby 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Pittsburgh 5

St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Texas 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3

Milwaukee 5, Toronto 4

San Francisco 9, Cincinnati 2

Minnesota 6, Colorado 0

Atlanta 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Detroit 6, Arizona 3

Philadelphia 4, San Diego 2

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Washington (Fedde 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (López 5-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-5), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 8-0) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-5), 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

