All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore7748.616__6-4L-136-2441-24
Tampa Bay7651.5982+57-3W-241-2235-29
Toronto7056.556½5-5W-332-2738-29
Boston6660.52411½5-5L-235-2831-32
New York6065.48017101-9L-935-3225-33

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota6562.512__5-5L-236-2629-36
Cleveland6066.47610½4-6W-133-3127-35
Detroit5869.4577135-5L-127-3531-34
Chicago5077.39415213-7W-126-3524-42
Kansas City4188.31825313-7W-123-4018-48

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas7254.571__3-7L-642-2430-30
Houston7255.567½+15-5W-235-2937-26
Seattle7156.559_8-2L-134-2837-28
Los Angeles6166.48011½103-7L-332-3229-34
Oakland3691.28336½353-7L-120-4516-46

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta8144.648__7-3W-143-2238-22
Philadelphia6958.54313+34-6L-136-2533-33
Miami6563.50817½4-6L-137-2728-36
New York5968.4652377-3L-131-2828-40
Washington5868.46023½8-2W-229-3629-32

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee7057.551__7-3W-535-2735-30
Chicago6660.5246-4W-135-3031-30
Cincinnati6661.5204_6-4W-231-3435-27
Pittsburgh5770.4491394-6L-131-3326-37
St. Louis5672.43814½10½4-6W-128-3728-35

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles7648.613__8-2L-143-2133-27
Arizona6661.52011½_8-2W-432-3134-30
San Francisco6661.52011½_4-6W-135-2831-33
San Diego6167.477175-5W-135-3326-34
Colorado4877.38428½173-7L-228-3320-44

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 12, Colorado 4

Detroit 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Washington 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

Toronto 6, Baltimore 3, 10 innings

Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 3

Houston 7, Boston 3

Seattle 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Cincinnati 4, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 5, Kansas City 4

Arizona 6, Texas 3

Wednesday's Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings

Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 7, 10 innings

Kansas City 4, Oakland 0

Cincinnati 9, L.A. Angels 4, 1st game

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m., 2nd game

Thursday's Games

Washington (Corbin 8-11) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 3-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 0-0) at Cleveland (Williams 1-4), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 9-7) at Houston (France 9-4), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 9-8) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 9-6) at Minnesota (López 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7) at Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-6), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 12, Colorado 4

Detroit 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Philadelphia 4, San Francisco 3

Washington 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 3

Cleveland 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 3

Cincinnati 4, L.A. Angels 3

Miami 3, San Diego 0

Arizona 6, Texas 3

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago Cubs 6, Detroit 4

Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 7, 10 innings

San Diego 4, Miami 0

Cincinnati 9, L.A. Angels 4, 1st game

San Francisco 8, Philadelphia 6, 10 innings

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m., 2nd game

Thursday's Games

Washington (Corbin 8-11) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 3-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 0-0) at Cleveland (Williams 1-4), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 14-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 4-3) at Arizona (Kelly 10-5), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

