All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|77
|48
|.616
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|36-24
|41-24
|Tampa Bay
|76
|51
|.598
|2
|+5
|7-3
|W-2
|41-22
|35-29
|Toronto
|70
|56
|.556
|7½
|½
|5-5
|W-3
|32-27
|38-29
|Boston
|66
|60
|.524
|11½
|4½
|5-5
|L-2
|35-28
|31-32
|New York
|60
|65
|.480
|17
|10
|1-9
|L-9
|35-32
|25-33
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|65
|62
|.512
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|36-26
|29-36
|Cleveland
|60
|66
|.476
|4½
|10½
|4-6
|W-1
|33-31
|27-35
|Detroit
|58
|69
|.457
|7
|13
|5-5
|L-1
|27-35
|31-34
|Chicago
|50
|77
|.394
|15
|21
|3-7
|W-1
|26-35
|24-42
|Kansas City
|41
|88
|.318
|25
|31
|3-7
|W-1
|23-40
|18-48
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|72
|54
|.571
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-6
|42-24
|30-30
|Houston
|72
|55
|.567
|½
|+1
|5-5
|W-2
|35-29
|37-26
|Seattle
|71
|56
|.559
|1½
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|34-28
|37-28
|Los Angeles
|61
|66
|.480
|11½
|10
|3-7
|L-3
|32-32
|29-34
|Oakland
|36
|91
|.283
|36½
|35
|3-7
|L-1
|20-45
|16-46
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|81
|44
|.648
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|43-22
|38-22
|Philadelphia
|69
|58
|.543
|13
|+3
|4-6
|L-1
|36-25
|33-33
|Miami
|65
|63
|.508
|17½
|1½
|4-6
|L-1
|37-27
|28-36
|New York
|59
|68
|.465
|23
|7
|7-3
|L-1
|31-28
|28-40
|Washington
|58
|68
|.460
|23½
|7½
|8-2
|W-2
|29-36
|29-32
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|70
|57
|.551
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|35-27
|35-30
|Chicago
|66
|60
|.524
|3½
|+½
|6-4
|W-1
|35-30
|31-30
|Cincinnati
|66
|61
|.520
|4
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|31-34
|35-27
|Pittsburgh
|57
|70
|.449
|13
|9
|4-6
|L-1
|31-33
|26-37
|St. Louis
|56
|72
|.438
|14½
|10½
|4-6
|W-1
|28-37
|28-35
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|76
|48
|.613
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|43-21
|33-27
|Arizona
|66
|61
|.520
|11½
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|32-31
|34-30
|San Francisco
|66
|61
|.520
|11½
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|35-28
|31-33
|San Diego
|61
|67
|.477
|17
|5½
|5-5
|W-1
|35-33
|26-34
|Colorado
|48
|77
|.384
|28½
|17
|3-7
|L-2
|28-33
|20-44
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 12, Colorado 4
Detroit 8, Chicago Cubs 6
Washington 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 8, L.A. Dodgers 3
Toronto 6, Baltimore 3, 10 innings
Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 3
Houston 7, Boston 3
Seattle 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Cincinnati 4, L.A. Angels 3
Oakland 5, Kansas City 4
Arizona 6, Texas 3
Wednesday's Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Detroit 4
Chicago White Sox 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings
Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 7, 10 innings
Kansas City 4, Oakland 0
Cincinnati 9, L.A. Angels 4, 1st game
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m., 2nd game
Thursday's Games
Washington (Corbin 8-11) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:05 p.m.
Colorado (Lambert 3-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 0-0) at Cleveland (Williams 1-4), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Bello 9-7) at Houston (France 9-4), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 9-8) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 9-6) at Minnesota (López 9-6), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7) at Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-6), 8:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 12, Colorado 4
Detroit 8, Chicago Cubs 6
Philadelphia 4, San Francisco 3
Washington 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 3
Cleveland 8, L.A. Dodgers 3
Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 3
Cincinnati 4, L.A. Angels 3
Miami 3, San Diego 0
Arizona 6, Texas 3
Wednesday's Games
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 4
Chicago Cubs 6, Detroit 4
Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 7, 10 innings
San Diego 4, Miami 0
Cincinnati 9, L.A. Angels 4, 1st game
San Francisco 8, Philadelphia 6, 10 innings
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m., 2nd game
Thursday's Games
Washington (Corbin 8-11) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:05 p.m.
Colorado (Lambert 3-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 0-0) at Cleveland (Williams 1-4), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 14-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Williamson 4-3) at Arizona (Kelly 10-5), 9:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
