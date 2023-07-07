All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay5734.626__3-7L-634-1423-20
Baltimore5235.5983+44-6W-326-1826-17
Toronto4940.5517_6-4W-423-1826-22
New York4841.539815-5L-327-2221-19
Boston4643.5171036-4W-324-2222-21

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota4544.506__5-5L-126-2019-24
Cleveland4444.500½6-4W-223-2121-23
Detroit3849.4376104-6L-119-2419-25
Chicago3852.42211½4-6W-121-2317-29
Kansas City2564.28120243-7L-513-3112-33

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas5237.584__4-6W-127-1825-19
Houston4940.5513_7-3L-224-2125-19
Los Angeles4544.506743-7L-323-2022-24
Seattle4443.506746-4W-224-2020-23
Oakland2565.27827½24½5-5L-212-3213-33

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta5928.678__9-1W-230-1529-13
Miami5139.567+1½5-5L-228-1823-21
Philadelphia4839.55211_8-2W-422-1626-23
New York4146.4711876-4W-520-1921-27
Washington3454.38625½14½4-6L-513-3221-22

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cincinnati4940.551__8-2L-123-2126-19
Milwaukee4841.539117-3W-225-2023-21
Chicago4146.471774-6W-121-2220-24
Pittsburgh4047.460885-5L-222-2118-26
St. Louis3652.40912½12½3-7L-117-2519-27

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona5038.568__4-6L-424-2326-15
Los Angeles4938.563½+16-4W-227-1622-22
San Francisco4740.54013-7W-124-2123-19
San Diego4146.47174-6W-323-2218-24
Colorado3355.3751715½3-7L-420-2413-31

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Detroit 9, Oakland 0

Toronto 6, Chicago White Sox 2, 11 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 1, 11 innings

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 14, N.Y. Yankees 1

Boston 10, Texas 6

Seattle 5, Houston 1

Toronto 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 2nd game

Friday's Games

Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 3, Kansas City 0

Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 7, Oakland 3

Toronto 12, Detroit 2

Texas 7, Washington 2

Seattle 10, Houston 1

Baltimore 3, Minnesota 1, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, St. Louis 7

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 7-4) at Detroit (Manning 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 6-4) at Minnesota (Gray 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 5-5) at Washington (Irvin 1-5), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 5-7) at Cleveland (Williams 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 1-1) at Boston (Paxton 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 10-2) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-4), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 7-6), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Texas at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 5, Washington 4, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 5

St. Louis 3, Miami 0

Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 1, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 9, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 2

Friday's Games

Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1

Philadelphia 4, Miami 3

Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Texas 7, Washington 2

Chicago White Sox 8, St. Louis 7

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 3

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Seabold 1-5) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 5-5) at Washington (Irvin 1-5), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 2-2) at Milwaukee (Rea 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 2-3) at Miami (Garrett 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 9-4) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 10-2) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-4), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-6) at San Diego (Snell 5-7), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Texas at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

