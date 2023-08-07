All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|70
|42
|.625
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|35-21
|35-21
|Tampa Bay
|68
|46
|.596
|3
|+4
|6-4
|W-1
|37-19
|31-27
|Toronto
|64
|50
|.561
|7
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|30-24
|34-26
|Boston
|58
|54
|.518
|12
|5
|3-7
|W-1
|31-26
|27-28
|New York
|58
|55
|.513
|12½
|5½
|4-6
|L-2
|35-28
|23-27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|60
|54
|.526
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-5
|33-24
|27-30
|Cleveland
|54
|59
|.478
|5½
|9½
|2-8
|L-3
|29-27
|25-32
|Detroit
|49
|63
|.438
|10
|14
|3-7
|L-2
|23-33
|26-30
|Chicago
|46
|68
|.404
|14
|18
|5-5
|W-3
|24-29
|22-39
|Kansas City
|36
|78
|.316
|24
|28
|7-3
|L-3
|21-36
|15-42
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|66
|46
|.589
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-6
|40-20
|26-26
|Houston
|64
|49
|.566
|2½
|+½
|6-4
|W-1
|31-25
|33-24
|Seattle
|60
|52
|.536
|6
|3
|8-2
|W-5
|31-26
|29-26
|Los Angeles
|56
|57
|.496
|10½
|7½
|2-8
|L-6
|29-27
|27-30
|Oakland
|32
|80
|.286
|34
|31
|4-6
|W-2
|17-39
|15-41
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|70
|40
|.636
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|37-20
|33-20
|Philadelphia
|61
|51
|.545
|10
|+2½
|6-4
|W-2
|30-21
|31-30
|Miami
|58
|56
|.509
|14
|1½
|2-8
|L-5
|34-24
|24-32
|New York
|50
|61
|.450
|20½
|8
|3-7
|L-6
|26-23
|24-38
|Washington
|49
|63
|.438
|22
|9½
|6-4
|W-4
|22-34
|27-29
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|61
|53
|.535
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|32-26
|29-27
|Cincinnati
|60
|55
|.522
|1½
|_
|3-7
|W-1
|29-29
|31-26
|Chicago
|58
|54
|.518
|2
|½
|7-3
|W-2
|32-28
|26-26
|Pittsburgh
|51
|61
|.455
|9
|7½
|6-4
|W-2
|27-28
|24-33
|St. Louis
|49
|64
|.434
|11½
|10
|3-7
|L-1
|25-33
|24-31
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|65
|46
|.586
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|34-20
|31-26
|San Francisco
|61
|51
|.545
|4½
|+2½
|6-4
|L-2
|33-24
|28-27
|Arizona
|57
|56
|.504
|9
|2
|2-8
|L-6
|28-28
|29-28
|San Diego
|55
|58
|.487
|11
|4
|6-4
|L-2
|30-28
|25-30
|Colorado
|44
|68
|.393
|21½
|14½
|4-6
|L-1
|25-30
|19-38
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 3
Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 4
Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Toronto 13, Boston 1
Tampa Bay 10, Detroit 6
Minnesota 5, Arizona 3
Texas 6, Miami 0
Houston 9, N.Y. Yankees 7
Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings
Oakland 8, San Francisco 6
Monday's Games
Minnesota 9, Detroit 3
Toronto 3, Cleveland 1
Boston 6, Kansas City 2
Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota (Gray 5-4) at Detroit (Rodriguez 7-5), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 12-6), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 9-7) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 7-8) at Boston (Crawford 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 9-3) at Cleveland (Bibee 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-4), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-8), 9:38 p.m.
San Diego (Martinez 5-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 9-5), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Scherzer 10-4) at Oakland (Sears 2-8), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Texas at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 4
Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 1
Washington 6, Cincinnati 3
Minnesota 5, Arizona 3
Colorado 1, St. Louis 0
Texas 6, Miami 0
Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 4
Oakland 8, San Francisco 6
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 2
Monday's Games
L.A. Dodgers 13, San Diego 7
Cincinnati 5, Miami 2
Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 6
Milwaukee 12, Colorado 1
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Washington (Williams 5-6) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Garrett 5-3) at Cincinnati (Weaver 2-4), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 12-6), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Chirinos 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 9-8), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 6-6) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-6), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 7-9) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado (Freeland 4-12) at Milwaukee (Miley 6-2), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-8), 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 8-6) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-5), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Martinez 5-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 9-5), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Miami at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
