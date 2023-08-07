All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore7042.625__8-2W-435-2135-21
Tampa Bay6846.5963+46-4W-137-1931-27
Toronto6450.5617_6-4W-430-2434-26
Boston5854.5181253-7W-131-2627-28
New York5855.51312½4-6L-235-2823-27

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota6054.526__6-4W-533-2427-30
Cleveland5459.4782-8L-329-2725-32
Detroit4963.43810143-7L-223-3326-30
Chicago4668.40414185-5W-324-2922-39
Kansas City3678.31624287-3L-321-3615-42

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas6646.589__7-3W-640-2026-26
Houston6449.5666-4W-131-2533-24
Seattle6052.536638-2W-531-2629-26
Los Angeles5657.49610½2-8L-629-2727-30
Oakland3280.28634314-6W-217-3915-41

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta7040.636__6-4L-337-2033-20
Philadelphia6151.54510+2½6-4W-230-2131-30
Miami5856.509142-8L-534-2424-32
New York5061.45020½83-7L-626-2324-38
Washington4963.438226-4W-422-3427-29

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee6153.535__4-6W-132-2629-27
Cincinnati6055.522_3-7W-129-2931-26
Chicago5854.5182½7-3W-232-2826-26
Pittsburgh5161.45596-4W-227-2824-33
St. Louis4964.43411½103-7L-125-3324-31

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles6546.586__7-3W-234-2031-26
San Francisco6151.545+2½6-4L-233-2428-27
Arizona5756.504922-8L-628-2829-28
San Diego5558.4871146-4L-230-2825-30
Colorado4468.39321½14½4-6L-125-3019-38

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 3

Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 4

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Toronto 13, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 10, Detroit 6

Minnesota 5, Arizona 3

Texas 6, Miami 0

Houston 9, N.Y. Yankees 7

Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Oakland 8, San Francisco 6

Monday's Games

Minnesota 9, Detroit 3

Toronto 3, Cleveland 1

Boston 6, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota (Gray 5-4) at Detroit (Rodriguez 7-5), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 12-6), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 9-7) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 7-8) at Boston (Crawford 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 9-3) at Cleveland (Bibee 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-4), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-8), 9:38 p.m.

San Diego (Martinez 5-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 9-5), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Scherzer 10-4) at Oakland (Sears 2-8), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Texas at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 4

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 1

Washington 6, Cincinnati 3

Minnesota 5, Arizona 3

Colorado 1, St. Louis 0

Texas 6, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 4

Oakland 8, San Francisco 6

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 2

Monday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 13, San Diego 7

Cincinnati 5, Miami 2

Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 6

Milwaukee 12, Colorado 1

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Washington (Williams 5-6) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Garrett 5-3) at Cincinnati (Weaver 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 12-6), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Chirinos 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 9-8), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 6-6) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-9) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado (Freeland 4-12) at Milwaukee (Miley 6-2), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-8), 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 8-6) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-5), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Martinez 5-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 9-5), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Miami at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

