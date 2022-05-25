All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York3013.698__6-4W-116-714-6
Tampa Bay2517.595_6-4W-114-911-8
Toronto2320.5357_6-4W-114-89-12
Boston2022.4768-2W-610-1010-12
Baltimore1826.40912½4-6L-112-116-15

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota2716.628__8-2W-615-812-8
Chicago2121.5005-5L-19-1112-10
Cleveland1821.462733-7L-18-810-13
Detroit1428.33312½5-5L-29-135-15
Kansas City1428.33312½2-8L-68-156-13

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston2816.636__6-4W-113-615-10
Los Angeles2717.6141_5-5W-315-812-9
Texas1823.43945-5L-310-128-11
Seattle1826.409103-7L-110-88-18
Oakland1827.40010½63-7W-16-1412-13

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York2916.644__6-4L-113-816-8
Atlanta2023.46585-5W-111-129-11
Philadelphia2023.46584-6L-111-139-10
Miami1823.43994-6L-110-128-11
Washington1430.31814½103-7L-25-179-13

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee2716.628__6-4W-114-613-10
St. Louis2419.5583_6-4L-111-913-10
Chicago1824.42956-4W-37-1511-9
Pittsburgh1725.40564-6L-110-147-11
Cincinnati1230.28614½114-6L-25-117-19

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles2913.690__9-1W-215-514-8
San Diego2815.651_7-3L-111-817-7
San Francisco2319.5486_3-7W-112-1111-8
Arizona2322.5115-5W-212-1111-11
Colorado2022.476934-6W-114-116-11

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

St. Louis 7, Toronto 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 6, Houston 1

Seattle 7, Oakland 6

Arizona 9, Kansas City 5

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

Minnesota 2, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 6, 11 innings

Houston 7, Cleveland 3

Toronto 8, St. Louis 1

Boston 16, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 3

Arizona 8, Kansas City 6

Oakland 7, Seattle 5

Wednesday's Games

Detroit (García 0-0) at Minnesota (Bundy 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 4-0) at Seattle (Ray 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Poteet 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 4-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Sears 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Hill 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2) at Houston (Javier 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-1), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, Colorado 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 1

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 3

St. Louis 7, Toronto 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 13, San Francisco 3

Arizona 9, Kansas City 5

San Diego 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 11, Cincinnati 4

Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 4

Toronto 8, St. Louis 1

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 5

Arizona 8, Kansas City 6

Milwaukee 4, San Diego 1

San Francisco 13, N.Y. Mets 12

Wednesday's Games

Colorado (Feltner 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 2-4), 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at San Francisco (Junis 1-1), 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-3) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 0-3) at San Diego (Darvish 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-4) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Poteet 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 4-1), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 4-2) at Atlanta (Morton 3-3), 7:20 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

