All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Tampa Bay9760.618__6-4L-152-2945-31
New York9067.5737_8-2W-745-3345-34
Boston8869.5619_6-4L-449-3239-37
Toronto8770.5541015-5L-143-3244-38
Baltimore51106.32546374-6W-126-5325-53

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Chicago9068.570__6-4W-350-2740-41
Cleveland7780.49012½114-6L-140-4137-39
Detroit7582.47814½135-5L-342-3933-43
Kansas City7285.45917½166-4W-137-3935-46
Minnesota7087.44619½186-4W-137-4233-45

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston9265.586__5-5W-148-2844-37
Seattle8870.557½9-1W-344-3344-37
Oakland8573.5384-6L-243-3842-35
Los Angeles7483.47118142-8L-240-4234-41
Texas5899.36934304-6W-234-4224-57

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta8472.538__8-2W-438-3746-35
Philadelphia8176.51676-4L-247-3434-42
New York7582.478133-7W-246-3329-49
Washington6593.4112023½5-5L-135-4330-50
Miami6493.40820½242-8L-740-3824-55

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Milwaukee9463.599__4-6L-145-3649-27
y-St. Louis8869.5616_10-0W-1743-3345-36
Cincinnati8276.51912½5-5L-144-3738-39
Chicago6790.42727211-9L-739-4228-48
Pittsburgh5998.37635294-6W-135-4124-57

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-San Francisco10354.656__8-2W-450-2653-28
z-Los Angeles10156.6432_7-3W-253-2348-33
San Diego7879.49725102-8L-445-3633-43
Colorado7285.45931163-7W-147-3325-52
Arizona50107.31853383-7L-230-4820-59

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 7

Seattle 13, Oakland 4

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore 4, Boston 2

Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2

Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4

Seattle 4, Oakland 2

Wednesday's Games

Boston (Eovaldi 10-9) at Baltimore (Lowther 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 16-8) at Toronto (Berríos 12-9), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 7-8) at Minnesota (Pineda 8-8), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Junk 0-1) at Texas (Hearn 6-5), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 10-6) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1) at Houston (Garcia 11-7), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 13-9) at Seattle (Gilbert 6-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Cincinnati 13, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 5, Colorado 4

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 2, Miami 1, 2nd game

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 3, Washington 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Diego 1

San Francisco 6, Arizona 4

Wednesday's Games

Washington (Espino 5-5) at Colorado (Lambert 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-7) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-11), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 9-8) at Atlanta (Fried 13-7), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 9-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-2), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-11) at San Francisco (Wood 10-4), 9:45 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 4-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 15-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

