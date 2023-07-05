All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|57
|32
|.640
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-4
|34-12
|23-20
|Baltimore
|50
|35
|.588
|5
|+3
|4-6
|W-1
|26-18
|24-17
|New York
|48
|39
|.552
|8
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|27-20
|21-19
|Toronto
|46
|40
|.535
|9½
|1½
|5-5
|W-1
|23-18
|23-22
|Boston
|44
|43
|.506
|12
|4
|4-6
|W-1
|22-22
|22-21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|45
|43
|.511
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|26-19
|19-24
|Cleveland
|42
|44
|.488
|2
|5½
|5-5
|L-1
|21-21
|21-23
|Detroit
|37
|48
|.435
|6½
|10
|4-6
|L-2
|18-23
|19-25
|Chicago
|37
|50
|.425
|7½
|11
|5-5
|L-1
|20-21
|17-29
|Kansas City
|25
|62
|.287
|19½
|23
|3-7
|L-3
|13-31
|12-31
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|51
|36
|.586
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|27-18
|24-18
|Houston
|49
|38
|.563
|2
|+1
|8-2
|W-4
|24-19
|25-19
|Los Angeles
|45
|44
|.506
|7
|4
|3-7
|L-3
|23-20
|22-24
|Seattle
|42
|43
|.494
|8
|5
|5-5
|L-1
|24-20
|18-23
|Oakland
|25
|63
|.284
|26½
|23½
|5-5
|W-2
|12-32
|13-31
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|58
|28
|.674
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-1
|30-15
|28-13
|Miami
|51
|37
|.580
|8
|+3½
|7-3
|W-3
|28-16
|23-21
|Philadelphia
|46
|39
|.541
|11½
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|22-16
|24-23
|New York
|39
|46
|.459
|18½
|7
|5-5
|W-3
|20-19
|19-27
|Washington
|34
|52
|.395
|24
|12½
|5-5
|L-3
|13-30
|21-22
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cincinnati
|48
|39
|.552
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|23-21
|25-18
|Milwaukee
|46
|41
|.529
|2
|1
|6-4
|L-2
|23-20
|23-21
|Chicago
|40
|45
|.471
|7
|6
|3-7
|W-2
|21-22
|19-23
|Pittsburgh
|40
|45
|.471
|7
|6
|5-5
|W-1
|22-21
|18-24
|St. Louis
|35
|51
|.407
|12½
|11½
|4-6
|L-3
|17-25
|18-26
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|50
|36
|.581
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|24-21
|26-15
|Los Angeles
|47
|38
|.553
|2½
|+1
|5-5
|L-1
|25-16
|22-22
|San Francisco
|47
|40
|.540
|3½
|_
|3-7
|W-1
|24-21
|23-19
|San Diego
|41
|46
|.471
|9½
|6
|4-6
|W-3
|23-22
|18-24
|Colorado
|33
|55
|.375
|18
|14½
|3-7
|L-4
|20-24
|13-31
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 4
Texas 6, Boston 2
Minnesota 9, Kansas City 3
Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 4, Colorado 1
Seattle 6, San Francisco 0
Oakland 1, Detroit 0, 10 innings
San Diego 8, L.A. Angels 5
Cleveland 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings
Toronto 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Wednesday's Games
Houston 6, Colorado 4
Oakland 12, Detroit 3
Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 4
Boston 4, Texas 2
Minnesota 5, Kansas City 0
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Atlanta 8, Cleveland 1
San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 3
San Francisco 2, Seattle 0
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Thursday's Games
Oakland (Harris 2-2) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-6), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-8), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Lyles 1-11) at Cleveland (Bibee 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 10-3) at Boston (Crawford 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 7-7) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Friday's Games
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Cincinnati 8, Washington 4
Miami 15, St. Louis 2
Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 4, Colorado 1
Seattle 6, San Francisco 0
N.Y. Mets 8, Arizona 5
Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 6, 11 innings
San Diego 8, L.A. Angels 5
Cleveland 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 9, L.A. Dodgers 7
Wednesday's Games
Houston 6, Colorado 4
Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 4
Miami 10, St. Louis 9
Atlanta 8, Cleveland 1
Cincinnati 9, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3
San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 3
San Francisco 2, Seattle 0
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati (Williamson 1-2) at Washington (Gore 4-7), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-7), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 5-5) at Miami (Pérez 5-2), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-3) at Arizona (Nelson 5-4), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-5), 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
