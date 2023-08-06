All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore7042.625__8-2W-435-2135-21
Tampa Bay6746.593+46-4L-137-1930-27
Toronto6350.558_6-4W-330-2433-26
New York5853.52311½45-5W-135-2723-26
Boston5754.51412½53-7L-430-2627-28

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota5854.518__4-6W-332-2426-30
Cleveland5458.48243-7L-229-2625-32
Detroit4961.445812½3-7W-123-3126-30
Chicago4568.39813½184-6W-223-2922-39
Kansas City3677.31922½277-3L-221-3615-41

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas6546.586__6-4W-539-2026-26
Houston6349.5635-5L-131-2532-24
Seattle5952.532638-2W-431-2628-26
Los Angeles5656.5003-7L-529-2627-30
Oakland3180.27934313-7W-116-3915-41

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta7038.648__6-4L-137-2033-18
Philadelphia6151.54511+2½6-4W-230-2131-30
Miami5854.51814½4-6L-334-2424-30
New York5061.45021½83-7L-626-2324-38
Washington4863.43223½106-4W-322-3426-29

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee6052.536__4-6W-131-2529-27
Cincinnati5954.522_3-7L-528-2831-26
Chicago5754.51417-3W-131-2826-26
Pittsburgh4961.445105-5L-126-2823-33
St. Louis4963.438114-6W-125-3224-31

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles6346.578__6-4L-134-2029-26
San Francisco6150.5503+37-3L-133-2428-26
Arizona5755.5092-8L-528-2829-27
San Diego5556.495937-3W-130-2625-30
Colorado4367.39120½14½3-7L-125-3018-37

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Houston 1

Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 2

Texas 9, Miami 8

Toronto 5, Boston 4

Philadelphia 9, Kansas City 6

Minnesota 12, Arizona 1

Oakland 2, San Francisco 1

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 4

Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 2

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 3

Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 4

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Toronto 13, Boston 1

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota (López 6-6) at Detroit (Wentz 2-9), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 3-3) at Boston (Bello 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 0-1) at Cleveland (Williams 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-9) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-8), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs 8, Atlanta 6

Washington 7, Cincinnati 3

Texas 9, Miami 8

Philadelphia 9, Kansas City 6

Minnesota 12, Arizona 1

Oakland 2, San Francisco 1

St. Louis 6, Colorado 2

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings

San Diego 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 4

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Washington at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 6-4) at San Diego (Lugo 4-5), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 5-3) at Cincinnati (Williamson 3-2), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Williams 5-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 12-3) at Pittsburgh (Bido 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 8-7) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 2-2) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-8), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-9) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-8), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

