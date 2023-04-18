All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay143.824__7-3L-110-04-3
New York106.625+16-4W-26-44-2
Toronto107.58846-4L-24-26-5
Baltimore97.563_6-4W-14-35-4
Boston89.47165-5L-15-53-4

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota106.625__6-4L-24-26-4
Cleveland97.5631_5-5L-12-47-3
Chicago610.375433-7L-12-44-6
Detroit59.357434-6W-32-33-6
Kansas City413.2353-7L-41-103-3

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas106.625__6-4W-26-34-3
Los Angeles88.500214-6W-13-35-5
Seattle88.500216-4W-45-53-3
Houston89.4715-5W-15-63-3
Oakland313.188761-9L-42-71-6

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta134.765__7-3W-74-39-1
New York106.625+17-3W-44-26-4
Miami98.5294½6-4W-16-53-3
Philadelphia610.37535-5W-13-33-7
Washington511.31344-6W-12-73-4

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee115.688__6-4W-15-16-4
Pittsburgh107.5885-5W-13-37-4
Chicago86.5712_7-3W-15-43-2
Cincinnati79.438424-6W-16-41-5
St. Louis710.4125-5L-14-73-3

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona107.588__7-3W-25-25-5
Los Angeles88.50014-6L-15-43-4
San Diego810.44424-6L-24-74-3
San Francisco510.33343-7L-42-43-6
Colorado512.29452-8L-63-52-7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Boston 2, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, Minnesota 0

Washington 7, Cleveland 6

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 1

Atlanta 5, Kansas City 4

Baltimore 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Seattle 1, Colorado 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Oakland 3, 10 innings

Texas 9, Houston 1

San Francisco at Detroit, ppd.

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels 5, Boston 4

Cincinnati 8, Tampa Bay 1

Texas 4, Kansas City 0

Houston 9, Toronto 2

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland (Gaddis 0-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland (Battenfield 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2), 4:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-1), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (Bradley 1-0) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 0-0) at Washington (Gray 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 2-0) at Boston (Sale 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Eovaldi 1-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 1-2) at Houston (Urquidy 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-1) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Arizona 5, Miami 0

Washington 7, Cleveland 6

Atlanta 5, Kansas City 4

Philadelphia 14, Cincinnati 3

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings

Seattle 1, Colorado 0

Milwaukee 1, San Diego 0

Chicago Cubs 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Oakland 3, 10 innings

San Francisco at Detroit, ppd.

Monday's Games

Miami 4, San Francisco 3

Cincinnati 8, Tampa Bay 1

Arizona 6, St. Louis 3

Pittsburgh 14, Colorado 3

Atlanta 2, San Diego 0

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-1), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 1-0) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 0-0) at Washington (Gray 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Jameson 2-0) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-1), 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Velasquez 1-2) at Colorado (Ureña 0-2), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 1-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-1) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

