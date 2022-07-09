All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|61
|23
|.726
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|34-9
|27-14
|Tampa Bay
|45
|38
|.542
|15½
|+1
|5-5
|L-1
|25-17
|20-21
|Boston
|45
|39
|.536
|16
|+½
|3-7
|L-4
|21-20
|24-19
|Toronto
|45
|40
|.529
|16½
|_
|3-7
|L-2
|25-18
|20-22
|Baltimore
|41
|44
|.482
|20½
|4
|6-3
|W-6
|23-17
|18-27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|47
|39
|.547
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|25-18
|22-21
|Cleveland
|40
|41
|.494
|4½
|3
|3-7
|L-5
|20-17
|20-24
|Chicago
|40
|43
|.482
|5½
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|18-25
|22-18
|Detroit
|36
|48
|.429
|10
|8½
|7-3
|L-1
|23-24
|13-24
|Kansas City
|31
|51
|.378
|14
|12½
|5-5
|W-1
|15-25
|16-26
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|55
|28
|.663
|_
|_
|8-1
|W-2
|27-12
|28-16
|Seattle
|43
|42
|.506
|13
|2
|9-1
|W-6
|22-20
|21-22
|Texas
|38
|43
|.469
|16
|5
|4-6
|W-1
|18-20
|20-23
|Los Angeles
|38
|47
|.447
|18
|7
|2-7
|L-2
|21-23
|17-24
|Oakland
|28
|57
|.329
|28
|17
|3-6
|L-2
|10-30
|18-27
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|52
|32
|.619
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|27-14
|25-18
|Atlanta
|50
|35
|.588
|2½
|+4
|7-3
|W-1
|28-18
|22-17
|Philadelphia
|46
|39
|.541
|6½
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|24-21
|22-18
|Miami
|40
|42
|.488
|11
|4½
|7-3
|W-1
|20-17
|20-25
|Washington
|30
|56
|.349
|23
|16½
|2-8
|L-2
|14-31
|16-25
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|48
|37
|.565
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|21-17
|27-20
|St. Louis
|45
|42
|.517
|4
|2
|2-8
|L-2
|24-18
|21-24
|Chicago
|34
|50
|.405
|13½
|11½
|6-4
|L-2
|17-27
|17-23
|Pittsburgh
|34
|50
|.405
|13½
|11½
|5-5
|L-2
|20-23
|14-27
|Cincinnati
|30
|54
|.357
|17½
|15½
|4-6
|W-2
|16-28
|14-26
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|54
|29
|.651
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-5
|28-13
|26-16
|San Diego
|49
|36
|.576
|6
|+3
|4-6
|W-2
|23-18
|26-18
|San Francisco
|41
|41
|.500
|12½
|3½
|2-8
|L-2
|21-20
|20-21
|Arizona
|37
|47
|.440
|17½
|8½
|4-6
|L-3
|21-25
|16-22
|Colorado
|37
|47
|.440
|17½
|8½
|5-5
|W-2
|23-21
|14-26
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Cincinnati 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings
Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3
N.Y. Yankees 12, Boston 5
Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 5
Texas 6, Minnesota 5
Houston 8, Oakland 3
Seattle 5, Toronto 2, 11 innings
Saturday's Games
Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 0
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-2) at Baltimore (Voth 0-1), 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-2), 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 2-6) at Kansas City (Greinke 2-5), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Hutchison 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-6), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 4-4) at Texas (Dunning 1-6), 2:35 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 3-2) at Oakland (Irvin 3-6), 4:07 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-2) at Boston (Pivetta 8-6), 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Cincinnati 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings
Atlanta 12, Washington 2
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3
San Diego 6, San Francisco 3
Colorado 6, Arizona 5
L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 1, St. Louis 0
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Washington (Espino 0-2) at Atlanta (Anderson 7-5), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 9-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2), 1:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-2), 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Quintana 2-4) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-1) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-4), 2:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 4-7) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 5-7) at San Diego (Gore 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
