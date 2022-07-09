All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York6123.726__7-3W-334-927-14
Tampa Bay4538.54215½+15-5L-125-1720-21
Boston4539.536163-7L-421-2024-19
Toronto4540.52916½_3-7L-225-1820-22
Baltimore4144.48220½46-3W-623-1718-27

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota4739.547__5-5L-225-1822-21
Cleveland4041.49433-7L-520-1720-24
Chicago4043.48245-5W-118-2522-18
Detroit3648.429107-3L-123-2413-24
Kansas City3151.3781412½5-5W-115-2516-26

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston5528.663__8-1W-227-1228-16
Seattle4342.5061329-1W-622-2021-22
Texas3843.4691654-6W-118-2020-23
Los Angeles3847.4471872-7L-221-2317-24
Oakland2857.32928173-6L-210-3018-27

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York5232.619__5-5L-127-1425-18
Atlanta5035.588+47-3W-128-1822-17
Philadelphia4639.541_7-3W-324-2122-18
Miami4042.488117-3W-120-1720-25
Washington3056.3492316½2-8L-214-3116-25

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee4837.565__6-4W-121-1727-20
St. Louis4542.517422-8L-224-1821-24
Chicago3450.40513½11½6-4L-217-2717-23
Pittsburgh3450.40513½11½5-5L-220-2314-27
Cincinnati3054.35717½15½4-6W-216-2814-26

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles5429.651__9-1W-528-1326-16
San Diego4936.5766+34-6W-223-1826-18
San Francisco4141.50012½2-8L-221-2020-21
Arizona3747.44017½4-6L-321-2516-22
Colorado3747.44017½5-5W-223-2114-26

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Cincinnati 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3

N.Y. Yankees 12, Boston 5

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 5

Texas 6, Minnesota 5

Houston 8, Oakland 3

Seattle 5, Toronto 2, 11 innings

Saturday's Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 0

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-2) at Baltimore (Voth 0-1), 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-6) at Kansas City (Greinke 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-6), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 4-4) at Texas (Dunning 1-6), 2:35 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 3-2) at Oakland (Irvin 3-6), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-2) at Boston (Pivetta 8-6), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Cincinnati 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Atlanta 12, Washington 2

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3

San Diego 6, San Francisco 3

Colorado 6, Arizona 5

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 1, St. Louis 0

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington (Espino 0-2) at Atlanta (Anderson 7-5), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 9-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2), 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Quintana 2-4) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-1) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-4), 2:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 4-7) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 5-7) at San Diego (Gore 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

