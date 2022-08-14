All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7242.632__2-8W-141-1531-27
Toronto6151.54510+24-6W-135-2226-29
Tampa Bay5953.52712_5-5W-134-2225-31
Baltimore5954.52212½½7-3L-133-2126-33
Boston5659.48716½3-7L-128-3028-29

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland6053.531__7-3L-129-2231-31
Minnesota5854.51814-6L-131-2527-29
Chicago5856.50925-5W-227-2931-27
Kansas City4768.4091413½6-4L-228-3419-34
Detroit4372.3741817½1-9L-626-3317-39

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston7441.643__7-3W-338-1836-23
Seattle6253.53912+1½6-4L-131-2631-27
Texas5063.442234-6W-124-3226-31
Los Angeles5064.43923½106-4W-125-3325-31
Oakland4173.36032½192-8L-717-3824-35

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7440.649__8-2W-139-1935-21
Atlanta6946.600+5½6-4W-537-2232-24
Philadelphia6350.55810½8-2L-132-2631-24
Miami5064.43924133-7L-323-3127-33
Washington3877.33036½25½2-8W-118-4120-36

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis6251.549__7-3L-136-2126-30
Milwaukee6151.545½14-6W-129-2232-29
Chicago4765.42014½156-4W-324-3423-31
Pittsburgh4569.39517½183-7L-324-2921-40
Cincinnati4468.39317½183-7L-524-3420-34

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles7933.705__10-0W-1240-1539-18
San Diego6452.55217_4-6L-133-2431-28
San Francisco5657.49623½5-5W-231-2725-30
Arizona5261.46027½10½6-4W-132-2920-32
Colorado5165.44030135-5L-133-2918-36

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Toronto 2, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 4

Houston 8, Oakland 0

L.A. Dodgers 13, Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2

Texas 7, Seattle 4

L.A. Angels 5, Minnesota 3, 11 innings

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit (Hutchison 1-6) at Cleveland (Civale 2-5), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Garcia 0-0) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-4), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 1-4) at Toronto (Kikuchi 4-6), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-5), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 3-6) at Texas (Otto 4-8), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-5), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-7), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Atlanta 5, Miami 2, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 1, Philadelphia 0

Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 2

L.A. Dodgers 13, Kansas City 3

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Miami 2, 2nd game

Washington 4, San Diego 3

Arizona 6, Colorado 0

San Francisco 2, Pittsburgh 0

Sunday's Games

San Diego at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia (Syndergaard 6-8) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-9), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-5) at Miami (Alcantara 10-5), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5) at Washington (Gray 7-8), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 13-4) at Atlanta (Strider 6-4), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 6-11) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-6), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

