AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay5122.699__7-3W-331-720-15
Baltimore4326.6236+4½6-4L-122-1321-13
New York3931.55710½_4-6L-221-1718-14
Toronto3932.54911½6-4W-119-1320-19
Boston3535.50014½45-5W-219-1816-17

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota3535.500__4-6L-220-1615-19
Cleveland3237.4645-5L-116-1716-20
Detroit2939.426593-7W-215-1814-21
Chicago3041.4234-6L-217-1713-24
Kansas City1851.26116½20½0-10L-109-279-24

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas4227.609__3-7L-222-1320-14
Houston3931.557_3-7L-220-1619-15
Los Angeles4032.556_8-2W-220-1420-18
Seattle3434.50045-5W-120-1614-18
Oakland1953.26424½217-3L-39-2710-26

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta4426.629__8-2W-422-1522-11
Miami3931.5575+1½7-3W-221-1318-18
Philadelphia3634.51488-2W-419-1117-23
New York3336.47810½43-7W-217-1316-23
Washington2741.397162-8L-112-2215-19

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee3534.507__3-7W-119-1616-18
Cincinnati3535.500½8-2W-617-1818-17
Pittsburgh3434.500½3-7L-418-1616-18
Chicago3237.464356-4W-419-1613-21
St. Louis2743.38610½2-8L-613-2114-22

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona4228.600__7-3W-122-1720-11
Los Angeles3931.5573+1½4-6L-122-1217-19
San Francisco3732.536_8-2W-518-1719-15
San Diego3336.47846-4L-217-2016-16
Colorado2943.403143-7L-316-1913-24

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3

Detroit 8, Minnesota 4

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 3

Washington 4, Houston 1, 10 innings

Cleveland 8, San Diego 6

L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 11 innings

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Baltimore 3

Boston 15, N.Y. Yankees 5

Detroit 7, Minnesota 1

Cincinnati 2, Houston 1

Toronto 2, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 3, Kansas City 0

Philadelphia 6, Oakland 1

Arizona 5, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 6, San Diego 2

Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Saturday's Games

Detroit (Wentz 1-6) at Minnesota (De León 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-2), 2:20 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Texas (Dunning 5-1), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at Houston (Bielak 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 5-2) at Kansas City (Mayers 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-6) at Boston (Bello 3-4), 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 8-2) at San Diego (Snell 2-6), 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 5-3) at Arizona (Henry 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Arizona 4

Atlanta 8, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 4, Houston 1, 10 innings

Cleveland 8, San Diego 6

L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 11 innings

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Mets 6, St. Louis 1

Atlanta 8, Colorado 1

Miami 6, Washington 5

Cincinnati 2, Houston 1

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 4

Philadelphia 6, Oakland 1

Arizona 5, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 6, San Diego 2

San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings

Saturday's Games

Baltimore (Gibson 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-2), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 2-2) at Washington (Irvin 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6), 4:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at Houston (Bielak 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Seabold 1-2) at Atlanta (Elder 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 8-2) at Milwaukee (Miley 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 8-2) at San Diego (Snell 2-6), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 3-0), 9:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 5-3) at Arizona (Henry 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

