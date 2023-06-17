All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|51
|22
|.699
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|31-7
|20-15
|Baltimore
|43
|26
|.623
|6
|+4½
|6-4
|L-1
|22-13
|21-13
|New York
|39
|31
|.557
|10½
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|21-17
|18-14
|Toronto
|39
|32
|.549
|11
|½
|6-4
|W-1
|19-13
|20-19
|Boston
|35
|35
|.500
|14½
|4
|5-5
|W-2
|19-18
|16-17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|35
|35
|.500
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|20-16
|15-19
|Cleveland
|32
|37
|.464
|2½
|6½
|5-5
|L-1
|16-17
|16-20
|Detroit
|29
|39
|.426
|5
|9
|3-7
|W-2
|15-18
|14-21
|Chicago
|30
|41
|.423
|5½
|9½
|4-6
|L-2
|17-17
|13-24
|Kansas City
|18
|51
|.261
|16½
|20½
|0-10
|L-10
|9-27
|9-24
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|42
|27
|.609
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-2
|22-13
|20-14
|Houston
|39
|31
|.557
|3½
|_
|3-7
|L-2
|20-16
|19-15
|Los Angeles
|40
|32
|.556
|3½
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|20-14
|20-18
|Seattle
|34
|34
|.500
|7½
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|20-16
|14-18
|Oakland
|19
|53
|.264
|24½
|21
|7-3
|L-3
|9-27
|10-26
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|44
|26
|.629
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|22-15
|22-11
|Miami
|39
|31
|.557
|5
|+1½
|7-3
|W-2
|21-13
|18-18
|Philadelphia
|36
|34
|.514
|8
|1½
|8-2
|W-4
|19-11
|17-23
|New York
|33
|36
|.478
|10½
|4
|3-7
|W-2
|17-13
|16-23
|Washington
|27
|41
|.397
|16
|9½
|2-8
|L-1
|12-22
|15-19
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|35
|34
|.507
|_
|_
|3-7
|W-1
|19-16
|16-18
|Cincinnati
|35
|35
|.500
|½
|2½
|8-2
|W-6
|17-18
|18-17
|Pittsburgh
|34
|34
|.500
|½
|2½
|3-7
|L-4
|18-16
|16-18
|Chicago
|32
|37
|.464
|3
|5
|6-4
|W-4
|19-16
|13-21
|St. Louis
|27
|43
|.386
|8½
|10½
|2-8
|L-6
|13-21
|14-22
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|42
|28
|.600
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|22-17
|20-11
|Los Angeles
|39
|31
|.557
|3
|+1½
|4-6
|L-1
|22-12
|17-19
|San Francisco
|37
|32
|.536
|4½
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|18-17
|19-15
|San Diego
|33
|36
|.478
|8½
|4
|6-4
|L-2
|17-20
|16-16
|Colorado
|29
|43
|.403
|14
|9½
|3-7
|L-3
|16-19
|13-24
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Baltimore 4, Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3
Detroit 8, Minnesota 4
L.A. Angels 5, Texas 3
Washington 4, Houston 1, 10 innings
Cleveland 8, San Diego 6
L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 11 innings
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 10, Baltimore 3
Boston 15, N.Y. Yankees 5
Detroit 7, Minnesota 1
Cincinnati 2, Houston 1
Toronto 2, Texas 1
L.A. Angels 3, Kansas City 0
Philadelphia 6, Oakland 1
Arizona 5, Cleveland 1
Tampa Bay 6, San Diego 2
Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Saturday's Games
Detroit (Wentz 1-6) at Minnesota (De León 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-2), 2:20 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Texas (Dunning 5-1), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-4), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at Houston (Bielak 3-3), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 5-2) at Kansas City (Mayers 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-6) at Boston (Bello 3-4), 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 8-2) at San Diego (Snell 2-6), 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 5-3) at Arizona (Henry 3-1), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 5, Arizona 4
Atlanta 8, Colorado 3
Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 4, Houston 1, 10 innings
Cleveland 8, San Diego 6
L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 11 innings
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 10, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Mets 6, St. Louis 1
Atlanta 8, Colorado 1
Miami 6, Washington 5
Cincinnati 2, Houston 1
Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 4
Philadelphia 6, Oakland 1
Arizona 5, Cleveland 1
Tampa Bay 6, San Diego 2
San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings
Saturday's Games
Baltimore (Gibson 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-2), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 2-2) at Washington (Irvin 1-3), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6), 4:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at Houston (Bielak 3-3), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Seabold 1-2) at Atlanta (Elder 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 8-2) at Milwaukee (Miley 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 6-3), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 8-2) at San Diego (Snell 2-6), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 3-0), 9:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 5-3) at Arizona (Henry 3-1), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.