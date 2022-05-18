All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|28
|9
|.757
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-4
|14-4
|14-5
|Tampa Bay
|23
|15
|.605
|5½
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|13-9
|10-6
|Toronto
|20
|18
|.526
|8½
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|12-7
|8-11
|Boston
|15
|22
|.405
|13
|4½
|5-5
|W-1
|6-10
|9-12
|Baltimore
|14
|24
|.368
|14½
|6
|3-7
|L-6
|9-10
|5-14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|22
|16
|.579
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|13-8
|9-8
|Chicago
|18
|18
|.500
|3
|1
|5-5
|L-1
|9-10
|9-8
|Cleveland
|16
|18
|.471
|4
|2
|5-5
|L-2
|7-6
|9-12
|Kansas City
|13
|22
|.371
|7½
|5½
|4-6
|W-1
|7-11
|6-11
|Detroit
|13
|25
|.342
|9
|7
|5-5
|L-2
|9-13
|4-12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|24
|14
|.632
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|9-4
|15-10
|Los Angeles
|24
|15
|.615
|½
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|12-7
|12-8
|Texas
|16
|19
|.457
|6½
|2½
|6-4
|W-3
|9-12
|7-7
|Seattle
|17
|21
|.447
|7
|3
|5-5
|W-1
|9-7
|8-14
|Oakland
|16
|24
|.400
|9
|5
|5-5
|L-1
|6-14
|10-10
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|25
|14
|.641
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|12-8
|13-6
|Philadelphia
|18
|19
|.486
|6
|2
|6-4
|W-1
|10-10
|8-9
|Miami
|17
|20
|.459
|7
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|9-10
|8-10
|Atlanta
|17
|21
|.447
|7½
|3½
|5-5
|L-1
|10-11
|7-10
|Washington
|13
|26
|.333
|12
|8
|3-7
|W-1
|5-15
|8-11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|24
|14
|.632
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|12-5
|12-9
|St. Louis
|20
|17
|.541
|3½
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|10-8
|10-9
|Pittsburgh
|16
|21
|.432
|7½
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|9-10
|7-11
|Chicago
|15
|21
|.417
|8
|4½
|6-4
|L-1
|6-12
|9-9
|Cincinnati
|10
|26
|.278
|13
|9½
|6-4
|W-1
|5-9
|5-17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|25
|12
|.676
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-5
|15-5
|10-7
|San Diego
|23
|14
|.622
|2
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|10-7
|13-7
|San Francisco
|22
|15
|.595
|3
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|11-7
|11-8
|Colorado
|18
|19
|.486
|7
|2
|2-8
|W-1
|13-9
|5-10
|Arizona
|18
|21
|.462
|8
|3
|3-7
|L-6
|10-11
|8-10
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 0, 1st game
Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 1
Toronto 3, Seattle 0
Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings
Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 4
Houston 13, Boston 4
Texas 10, L.A. Angels 5
Oakland 5, Minnesota 2
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 1
Minnesota 14, Oakland 4
Boston 5, Houston 1
N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 2
Seattle 5, Toronto 1
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-2), 12:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-3) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-3), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 0-0) at Boston (Hill 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 1, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 6, 1st game
Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings
San Diego 3, Philadelphia 0
Miami 5, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 0
St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 2nd game
Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0
San Francisco 10, Colorado 7
L.A. Dodgers 12, Arizona 3, 2nd game
Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee 7, Atlanta 6, 11 innings
Colorado 5, San Francisco 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 3
Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Philadelphia 3, San Diego 0
Washington 5, Miami 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 11, St. Louis 4
Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.
Thursday's Games
San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-1), 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-3), 7:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
