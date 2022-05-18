All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York289.757__9-1W-414-414-5
Tampa Bay2315.605_5-5W-213-910-6
Toronto2018.526_3-7L-112-78-11
Boston1522.405135-5W-16-109-12
Baltimore1424.36814½63-7L-69-105-14

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota2216.579__5-5W-113-89-8
Chicago1818.500315-5L-19-109-8
Cleveland1618.471425-5L-27-69-12
Kansas City1322.3714-6W-17-116-11
Detroit1325.342975-5L-29-134-12

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston2414.632__7-3L-19-415-10
Los Angeles2415.615½_6-4L-212-712-8
Texas1619.4576-4W-39-127-7
Seattle1721.447735-5W-19-78-14
Oakland1624.400955-5L-16-1410-10

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York2514.641__6-4W-112-813-6
Philadelphia1819.486626-4W-110-108-9
Miami1720.459734-6L-19-108-10
Atlanta1721.4475-5L-110-117-10
Washington1326.3331283-7W-15-158-11

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee2414.632__5-5W-112-512-9
St. Louis2017.541_4-6L-110-810-9
Pittsburgh1621.43245-5W-19-107-11
Chicago1521.41786-4L-16-129-9
Cincinnati1026.278136-4W-15-95-17

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles2512.676__6-4W-515-510-7
San Diego2314.6222_5-5L-110-713-7
San Francisco2215.5953_7-3L-111-711-8
Colorado1819.486722-8W-113-95-10
Arizona1821.462833-7L-610-118-10

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 0, 1st game

Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 1

Toronto 3, Seattle 0

Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 4

Houston 13, Boston 4

Texas 10, L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 5, Minnesota 2

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 1

Minnesota 14, Oakland 4

Boston 5, Houston 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 2

Seattle 5, Toronto 1

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-2), 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-3) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-3), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-0) at Boston (Hill 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 1, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 6, 1st game

Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

San Diego 3, Philadelphia 0

Miami 5, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 2nd game

Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 10, Colorado 7

L.A. Dodgers 12, Arizona 3, 2nd game

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee 7, Atlanta 6, 11 innings

Colorado 5, San Francisco 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 3

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Philadelphia 3, San Diego 0

Washington 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 11, St. Louis 4

Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.

Thursday's Games

San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-1), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you