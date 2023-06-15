All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay4922.690__7-3W-131-718-15
Baltimore4325.632+4½7-3W-122-1321-12
New York3930.5659_5-5L-121-1718-13
Toronto3832.54310½5-5L-119-1319-19
Boston3435.4931454-6W-118-1816-17

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota3533.515__4-6W-220-1415-19
Cleveland3136.46376-4L-216-1715-19
Chicago3039.43596-4W-117-1713-22
Detroit2739.409710½1-9L-215-1812-21
Kansas City1850.2651720½1-9L-99-269-24

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas4225.627__5-5W-122-1120-14
Houston3929.5744-6W-220-1419-15
Los Angeles3832.5438-2L-120-1418-18
Seattle3334.493954-6L-119-1614-18
Oakland1951.27124½20½7-3L-19-2510-26

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta4226.618__8-2W-220-1522-11
Miami3831.551+1½7-3W-121-1317-18
Philadelphia3434.500828-2W-219-1115-23
New York3236.4711042-8W-116-1316-23
Washington2640.3941592-8L-212-2114-19

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Pittsburgh3432.515__5-5L-218-1616-16
Milwaukee3434.500123-7L-618-1616-18
Cincinnati3435.4938-2W-517-1817-17
Chicago3037.4485-5W-217-1613-21
St. Louis2742.3912-8L-513-2114-21

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona4127.603__6-4L-221-1620-11
Los Angeles3830.5593+23-7L-121-1117-19
San Francisco3632.5295_7-3W-418-1718-15
San Diego3334.4937-3W-217-1816-16
Colorado2941.4141383-7L-116-1913-22

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2

Atlanta 10, Detroit 7, 1st game

Atlanta 6, Detroit 5, 2nd game

Toronto 3, Baltimore 1

Boston 6, Colorado 3

N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Houston 5, Washington 4

Texas 6, L.A. Angels 3

Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 4

San Diego 5, Cleveland 0

Miami 4, Seattle 1

Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 3

Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Dodgers 4

Thursday's Games

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore (Irvin 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-3) at Boston (Houck 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 5-3) at Texas (Pérez 6-2), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 2-0) at Houston (France 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Ryan 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-6) at Kansas City (Singer 4-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at Arizona (Gallen 7-2), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 6-3) at Oakland (Sears 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-1) at San Diego (Darvish 5-4), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-5) at Seattle (Woo 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco 8, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

Atlanta 10, Detroit 7, 1st game

Atlanta 6, Detroit 5, 2nd game

Boston 6, Colorado 3

N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Houston 5, Washington 4

Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 4

Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 6

San Diego 5, Cleveland 0

Miami 4, Seattle 1

Philadelphia 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Dodgers 4

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore (Irvin 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-5) at Washington (Williams 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lamet 1-3) at Atlanta (Shuster 3-2), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 2-0) at Houston (France 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Hill 6-5) at Milwaukee (Teheran 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at Arizona (Gallen 7-2), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 6-3) at Oakland (Sears 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-1) at San Diego (Darvish 5-4), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Brebbia 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you