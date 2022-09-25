All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-New York9358.616__8-2W-655-2238-36
Toronto8567.559+1½5-5W-143-3242-35
Tampa Bay8468.5535-5L-151-2933-39
Baltimore7972.5231445-5L-144-3335-39
Boston7279.47721113-7L-437-3735-42

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland8567.559__9-1W-640-3245-35
Chicago7676.50093-7L-535-4241-34
Minnesota7478.487112-8W-144-3330-45
Kansas City6290.4082321½5-5L-138-4224-48
Detroit5992.39125½245-5W-231-4528-47

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Houston10053.654__7-3W-150-2350-30
Seattle8368.55016_4-6W-139-3244-36
Los Angeles6686.43433½17½5-5L-134-4132-45
Texas6586.43034184-6L-232-4433-42
Oakland5696.36843½27½5-5W-126-5030-46

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-New York9657.627__7-3L-150-2646-31
z-Atlanta9458.618+10½6-4W-152-2642-32
Philadelphia8368.55012_4-6L-147-3336-35
Miami6389.41432½20½5-5W-232-4531-44
Washington5299.34443313-7L-224-5028-49

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis8964.582__5-5L-151-2738-37
Milwaukee8270.5396-4W-442-3040-40
Chicago6686.43422½17½6-4L-131-4435-42
Cincinnati5993.38829½24½3-7L-330-4729-46
Pittsburgh5696.36832½27½2-8W-129-4527-51

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Los Angeles10547.691__7-3W-153-2152-26
San Diego8468.553216-4W-140-3244-36
San Francisco7478.487316-4L-139-3635-42
Arizona7182.46434½133-7W-140-4031-42
Colorado6587.4284018½4-6L-141-3924-48

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Baltimore 6, Houston 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 6

Kansas City 5, Seattle 1

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2

Cleveland 6, Texas 3

N.Y. Mets 9, Oakland 2

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 5

Oakland 10, N.Y. Mets 4

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 4, Texas 2

Minnesota 8, L.A. Angels 4

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Seattle 6, Kansas City 5

Houston 11, Baltimore 10

Sunday's Games

Houston (Javier 10-9) at Baltimore (Voth 5-3), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-6), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 4-10) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-8) at Minnesota (Bundy 8-7), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 7-6) at Kansas City (Castillo 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-6) at Texas (Ragans 0-2), 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 10-4) at Oakland (Sears 6-2), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Bello 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 10-4), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Miami 5, Washington 2

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 5

Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1

Colorado 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 9, Oakland 2

St. Louis 11, L.A. Dodgers 0

San Francisco 6, Arizona 5

Saturday's Games

Oakland 10, N.Y. Mets 4

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3

Miami 4, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 2

Arizona 5, San Francisco 2

San Diego 9, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, St. Louis 2

Sunday's Games

Atlanta (Morton 9-6) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-7), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 2-6) at Miami (Cabrera 6-3), 1:40 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 9-10), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-6) at Arizona (Jameson 2-0), 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 10-4) at Oakland (Sears 6-2), 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 11-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

