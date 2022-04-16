All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Toronto53.625__5-3W-13-12-2
New York44.5001_4-4L-14-30-1
Tampa Bay44.5001_4-4L-34-30-1
Boston34.429½3-4L-10-13-3
Baltimore25.2862-5W-12-20-3

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Chicago52.714__5-2W-13-12-1
Cleveland43.5711_4-3L-10-14-2
Detroit44.500_4-4W-22-42-0
Minnesota34.4292½3-4W-12-41-0
Kansas City25.28632-5L-52-40-1

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston42.667__4-2L-10-04-2
Los Angeles44.5001_4-4W-13-31-1
Oakland44.5001_4-4L-10-04-4
Seattle34.429½3-4W-10-03-4
Texas25.2862-5L-11-31-2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York62.750__6-2W-31-05-2
Washington45.4444-5W-11-33-2
Miami34.4293-4W-22-01-4
Atlanta35.375323-5L-23-40-1
Philadelphia35.375323-5L-43-30-2

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis42.667__4-2W-13-11-1
Chicago43.571½½4-3L-12-12-2
Milwaukee44.500114-4L-11-13-3
Pittsburgh34.4293-4L-12-21-2
Cincinnati25.2862-5L-30-22-3

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Colorado52.714__5-2W-13-22-0
San Francisco52.714__5-2W-34-21-0
Los Angeles42.667½_4-2W-31-03-2
San Diego53.625½_5-3W-11-04-3
Arizona25.28632-5L-12-40-1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 3

Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 0

Detroit 4, Kansas City 2

Texas 10, L.A. Angels 5

Friday's Games

Minnesota 8, Boston 4

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2

San Francisco 4, Cleveland 1

Toronto 4, Oakland 1

Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 6

Houston at Seattle, 9:42 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 1-0) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 0-0) at Boston (Houck 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 1-0) at Texas (Hearn 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1) at Baltimore (Wells 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 0-1) at Seattle (Flexen 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1

Miami 4, Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 9, Washington 4

San Diego 12, Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, Cincinnati 3

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets 10, Arizona 3

Washington 7, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 7, Philadelphia 1

San Francisco 4, Cleveland 1

St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 0-1) at San Diego (Martinez 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0) at Miami (Rogers 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Rogers 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Leiter Jr. 0-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 7:08 p.m.

