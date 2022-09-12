All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York8556.603__6-4W-250-2235-34
Tampa Bay7860.5657-3L-247-2431-36
Toronto7861.5616_8-2L-138-2940-32
Baltimore7367.52111½4-6L-241-3032-37
Boston6972.48916106-4W-235-3434-38

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland7365.529__5-5W-333-3040-35
Chicago7269.51177-3L-134-3638-33
Minnesota6970.49692-8L-340-3229-38
Kansas City5784.40417½224-6W-134-4123-43
Detroit5486.3862024½4-6L-130-4024-46

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston9050.643__7-3W-147-2243-28
Seattle7961.564117-3W-238-3141-30
Los Angeles6179.4362917½5-5L-131-4030-39
Texas6179.4362917½3-7W-229-4032-39
Oakland5190.36239½282-8W-123-4828-42

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York8952.631__6-4W-246-2343-29
Atlanta8753.621+10½8-2L-247-2540-28
Philadelphia7862.55710½+1½6-4W-344-3134-31
Miami5783.40731½19½2-8L-327-4130-42
Washington4992.34840284-6L-322-4727-45

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis8358.589__7-3W-247-2436-34
Milwaukee7566.532826-4W-239-2736-39
Chicago5882.41424½18½3-7L-230-4228-40
Cincinnati5682.40625½19½5-5L-229-3927-43
Pittsburgh5188.36731252-8L-228-4323-45

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles9643.691__6-4W-249-1847-25
San Diego7764.54620_5-5L-238-3139-33
San Francisco6773.47929½5-5W-237-3230-41
Arizona6673.47530105-5W-137-3429-39
Colorado6180.43336165-5L-140-3421-46

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Boston 1, Baltimore 0

Kansas City 4, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 10, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1

Houston 12, L.A. Angels 4

Texas 4, Toronto 1

Oakland 10, Chicago White Sox 3

Seattle 8, Atlanta 7

Monday's Games

Texas 3, Miami 2, 1st game

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay (Springs 7-4) at Toronto (Manoah 14-7), 1:07 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-6) at Cleveland (Morris 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 1-0) at Detroit (Hutchison 2-7), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 6-5) at Washington (Abbott 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-7) at Boston (Pivetta 9-11), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-11) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-8), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 0-1) at Texas (Ragans 0-2), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-8) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 13-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 12-5), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 7, Washington 5

N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 3

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 6

Arizona 12, Colorado 6

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 2

Seattle 8, Atlanta 7

San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Monday's Games

Texas 3, Miami 2, 1st game

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-2) at Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2), 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (Falter 4-3) at Miami (Alcantara 12-7), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-0) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore (Kremer 6-5) at Washington (Abbott 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-3), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-8) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3) at Arizona (Kelly 12-5), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 13-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 12-5), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 17-5) at San Francisco (Junis 4-5), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you