All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York8356.597__5-5L-248-2235-34
Tampa Bay7858.574+1½9-1W-447-2431-34
Toronto7760.5625_8-2W-238-2939-31
Baltimore7365.5296-4W-141-2832-37
Boston6772.48216115-5L-435-3432-38

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland7065.519__3-7L-133-3037-35
Chicago7068.5077-3W-234-3636-32
Minnesota6967.5074-6W-140-2929-38
Kansas City5683.40316224-6L-133-4023-43
Detroit5385.38418½24½3-7W-230-4023-45

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston8949.645__8-2W-246-2143-28
Seattle7760.56211½_8-2L-136-3041-30
Los Angeles6078.4352917½5-5L-231-4029-38
Texas5978.43129½181-9L-228-3931-39
Oakland5088.3623927½3-7L-322-4628-42

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta8651.628__7-3W-747-2539-26
New York8752.626_+10½5-5L-146-2341-29
Philadelphia7662.55110½_4-6W-142-3134-31
Miami5780.4162918½2-8W-227-3830-42
Washington4990.3533827½6-4L-122-4727-43

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis8158.583__6-4L-247-2434-34
Milwaukee7366.52584-6L-137-2736-39
Chicago5880.42022½183-7W-130-4028-40
Cincinnati5680.41223½196-4W-329-3927-41
Pittsburgh5186.3722924½3-7W-128-4123-45

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles9442.691__6-4W-249-1845-24
San Diego7662.55119_6-4W-237-2939-33
Arizona6572.47429½10½5-5L-337-3428-38
San Francisco6573.47130114-6L-537-3228-41
Colorado6079.43235½16½5-5W-339-3321-46

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Chicago White Sox 14, Oakland 2

Friday's Games

Baltimore 3, Boston 2

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 4, Texas 3

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 3

Detroit 10, Kansas City 2

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 12-4), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-5) at Oakland (Martinez 4-3), 4:07 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 1-2) at Kansas City (Heasley 3-7), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 10-1) at Baltimore (Lyles 10-9), 5:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 11-9) at Texas (Arihara 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 9-11) at Minnesota (Archer 2-7), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 11-8) at Houston (Urquidy 13-5), 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 13-5) at Seattle (Kirby 6-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Washington 11, St. Louis 6

Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Milwaukee 2, San Francisco 1, 1st game

Miami 6, Philadelphia 5

Milwaukee 4, San Francisco 2, 2nd game

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 2

Philadelphia 5, Washington 3

Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 13, Arizona 10

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco (Webb 12-8) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-6), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 6-9) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 13-6) at Miami (López 8-9), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Anderson 0-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 5-9), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-11), 7:35 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 6-13) at Colorado (Ureña 3-6), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 15-7) at San Diego (Snell 6-8), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 13-5) at Seattle (Kirby 6-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:08 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you