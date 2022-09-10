All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|83
|56
|.597
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|48-22
|35-34
|Tampa Bay
|78
|58
|.574
|3½
|+1½
|9-1
|W-4
|47-24
|31-34
|Toronto
|77
|60
|.562
|5
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|38-29
|39-31
|Baltimore
|73
|65
|.529
|9½
|4½
|6-4
|W-1
|41-28
|32-37
|Boston
|67
|72
|.482
|16
|11
|5-5
|L-4
|35-34
|32-38
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|70
|65
|.519
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|33-30
|37-35
|Chicago
|70
|68
|.507
|1½
|7½
|7-3
|W-2
|34-36
|36-32
|Minnesota
|69
|67
|.507
|1½
|7½
|4-6
|W-1
|40-29
|29-38
|Kansas City
|56
|83
|.403
|16
|22
|4-6
|L-1
|33-40
|23-43
|Detroit
|53
|85
|.384
|18½
|24½
|3-7
|W-2
|30-40
|23-45
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|89
|49
|.645
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|46-21
|43-28
|Seattle
|77
|60
|.562
|11½
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|36-30
|41-30
|Los Angeles
|60
|78
|.435
|29
|17½
|5-5
|L-2
|31-40
|29-38
|Texas
|59
|78
|.431
|29½
|18
|1-9
|L-2
|28-39
|31-39
|Oakland
|50
|88
|.362
|39
|27½
|3-7
|L-3
|22-46
|28-42
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|86
|51
|.628
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-7
|47-25
|39-26
|New York
|87
|52
|.626
|_
|+10½
|5-5
|L-1
|46-23
|41-29
|Philadelphia
|76
|62
|.551
|10½
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|42-31
|34-31
|Miami
|57
|80
|.416
|29
|18½
|2-8
|W-2
|27-38
|30-42
|Washington
|49
|90
|.353
|38
|27½
|6-4
|L-1
|22-47
|27-43
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|81
|58
|.583
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|47-24
|34-34
|Milwaukee
|73
|66
|.525
|8
|3½
|4-6
|L-1
|37-27
|36-39
|Chicago
|58
|80
|.420
|22½
|18
|3-7
|W-1
|30-40
|28-40
|Cincinnati
|56
|80
|.412
|23½
|19
|6-4
|W-3
|29-39
|27-41
|Pittsburgh
|51
|86
|.372
|29
|24½
|3-7
|W-1
|28-41
|23-45
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|94
|42
|.691
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|49-18
|45-24
|San Diego
|76
|62
|.551
|19
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|37-29
|39-33
|Arizona
|65
|72
|.474
|29½
|10½
|5-5
|L-3
|37-34
|28-38
|San Francisco
|65
|73
|.471
|30
|11
|4-6
|L-5
|37-32
|28-41
|Colorado
|60
|79
|.432
|35½
|16½
|5-5
|W-3
|39-33
|21-46
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Minnesota 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Chicago White Sox 14, Oakland 2
Friday's Games
Baltimore 3, Boston 2
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Toronto 4, Texas 3
Houston 4, L.A. Angels 3
Detroit 10, Kansas City 2
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 12-4), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-5) at Oakland (Martinez 4-3), 4:07 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 1-2) at Kansas City (Heasley 3-7), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 10-1) at Baltimore (Lyles 10-9), 5:05 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 11-9) at Texas (Arihara 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 9-11) at Minnesota (Archer 2-7), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 11-8) at Houston (Urquidy 13-5), 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 13-5) at Seattle (Kirby 6-3), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Washington 11, St. Louis 6
Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Milwaukee 2, San Francisco 1, 1st game
Miami 6, Philadelphia 5
Milwaukee 4, San Francisco 2, 2nd game
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 2
Philadelphia 5, Washington 3
Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 2
Colorado 13, Arizona 10
Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Francisco (Webb 12-8) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-6), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 6-9) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 13-6) at Miami (López 8-9), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Anderson 0-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 5-9), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-11), 7:35 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 6-13) at Colorado (Ureña 3-6), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 15-7) at San Diego (Snell 6-8), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 13-5) at Seattle (Kirby 6-3), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:08 p.m.
