All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York8556.603__6-4W-250-2235-34
Tampa Bay7961.5646-4W-147-2432-37
Toronto7962.5606_7-3L-139-3040-32
Baltimore7367.52111½4-6L-241-3032-37
Boston6972.48916106-4W-235-3434-38

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland7465.532__6-4W-434-3040-35
Chicago7269.511377-3L-134-3638-33
Minnesota6970.496592-8L-340-3229-38
Kansas City5784.40418224-6W-134-4123-43
Detroit5487.38321254-6L-230-4124-46

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston9150.645__7-3W-247-2244-28
Seattle7961.56411½7-3W-238-3141-30
Los Angeles6180.43330184-6L-231-4030-40
Texas6180.43330183-7L-129-4032-40
Oakland5190.36240282-8W-123-4828-42

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York8953.627__5-5L-146-2443-29
Atlanta8754.617+107-3L-347-2540-29
Philadelphia7862.55710+1½6-4W-344-3134-31
Miami5883.41130½193-7W-128-4130-42
Washington4992.34839½284-6L-322-4727-45

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis8358.589__7-3W-247-2436-34
Milwaukee7566.532826-4W-239-2736-39
Chicago5982.41824183-7W-130-4229-40
Cincinnati5684.40026½20½4-6L-429-4127-43
Pittsburgh5388.37630244-6W-228-4325-45

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-Los Angeles9743.693__7-3W-349-1848-25
San Diego7764.54620½_5-5L-238-3139-33
San Francisco6873.48229½95-5W-338-3230-41
Arizona6674.4713110½4-6L-137-3529-39
Colorado6180.43336½165-5L-140-3421-46

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Texas 3, Miami 2, 1st game

Cleveland 5, L.A. Angels 4

Houston 7, Detroit 0

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 2

Miami 10, Texas 6, 2nd game

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 2, 1st game

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston (Javier 8-9) at Detroit (Wentz 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-9) at Cleveland (Quantrill 12-5), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 8-9) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-6), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-8) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 7-6) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-4) at Toronto (Stripling 7-4), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-12) at Boston (Bello 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 4-8) at Minnesota (Gray 7-4), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 5-2) at Texas (Dunning 3-8), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Texas 3, Miami 2, 1st game

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Miami 10, Texas 6, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 0

San Francisco 3, Atlanta 2

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 1, 1st game

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-4) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-5), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 8-9) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-6), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 8-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 12-8), 3:45 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-8) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 9-6) at Miami (Cabrera 5-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 7-6) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 6-8) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 10-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 10-9), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-2) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

