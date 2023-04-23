All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay183.857__7-3W-412-06-3
Baltimore137.650+1½8-2W-56-37-4
New York138.6195+16-4W-19-64-2
Toronto129.5716_5-5L-14-28-7
Boston1111.5006-4L-17-64-5

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota1110.524__4-6L-34-47-6
Cleveland1011.476123-7L-22-68-5
Detroit712.368345-5L-34-43-8
Chicago714.333452-8L-33-64-8
Kansas City516.238672-8W-11-124-4

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas137.650__7-3W-17-46-3
Houston1110.52416-4W-36-75-3
Los Angeles1011.47624-6L-14-46-7
Seattle1011.47626-4W-27-83-3
Oakland417.19082-8L-12-102-7

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta147.667__7-3L-34-510-2
New York148.636½+18-2L-14-210-6
Miami129.5712½8-2W-27-65-3
Philadelphia1012.45536-4W-25-45-8
Washington713.35054-6W-22-95-4

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee156.714__7-3W-16-29-4
Pittsburgh157.682½+28-2W-66-39-4
Chicago128.600_6-4L-16-66-2
St. Louis813.38174-6L-25-83-5
Cincinnati714.33383-7L-56-61-8

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona1210.545__5-5L-16-46-6
Los Angeles1111.500125-5W-16-65-5
San Diego1112.4784-6W-15-86-4
San Francisco713.350453-7W-13-64-7
Colorado616.273671-9L-23-73-9

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Baltimore 2, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 8, Chicago White Sox 7

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

Houston 6, Atlanta 4

Washington 3, Minnesota 2

Boston 5, Milwaukee 3

Oakland 5, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 2, Kansas City 0

Seattle 5, St. Louis 2

Miami at Cleveland, ppd.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2

Washington 10, Minnesota 4

Miami 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, Detroit 1

Milwaukee 5, Boston 4

Houston 6, Atlanta 3

Texas 18, Oakland 3

Miami 3, Cleveland 2, 2nd game

Kansas City 11, L.A. Angels 8

Seattle 5, St. Louis 4

Sunday's Games

Houston (Javier 2-0) at Atlanta (Fried 1-0), 1:30 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 1-2) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 2-0), 1:40 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 2-0) at Cleveland (Allen 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (Bello 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-2) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Muller 0-1) at Texas (deGrom 1-0), 2:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 1-2) at Seattle (Flexen 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 13, L.A. Dodgers 0

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 4, Colorado 3

Houston 6, Atlanta 4

Washington 3, Minnesota 2

Boston 5, Milwaukee 3

Arizona 9, San Diego 0

Seattle 5, St. Louis 2

N.Y. Mets 7, San Francisco 0

Miami at Cleveland, ppd.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 9, Chicago Cubs 4

Washington 10, Minnesota 4

Philadelphia 4, Colorado 3

Miami 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game

San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 4

Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 5, Boston 4

Houston 6, Atlanta 3

Miami 3, Cleveland 2, 2nd game

San Diego 5, Arizona 3

Seattle 5, St. Louis 4

Sunday's Games

Colorado (Ureña 0-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-1), 12:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 2-0) at Atlanta (Fried 1-0), 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Velasquez 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 2-0) at Cleveland (Allen 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (Bello 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-2) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-1), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 0-2) at Arizona (Jameson 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 1-2) at Seattle (Flexen 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-1) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

